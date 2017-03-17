Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hakeem).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
“ Desmond Doss Commemoration Ceremony and
Vietnam Veterans A ppreciation Week”
Presented by Linda Mines, Girls Preparatory School
V. Ordinances – Final Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2017-028 Joseph Ingram and Larry & Kristina Wood (Zero Lot Line Residential
Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 508 Tucker Street, more particularly
described herein, at the Zero Lot Line Residential Zone. (Recommended for denial
by Planning and Staff) (District 2)
b. 2017-025 James Pratt for Callio Properties, LLC and Wanda Kay Kennedy (R-5
Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 8611 Petty Road, more particularly described herein, from R-5
Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone. (Recommended for approval
by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff) (District 4)
c. 2017-026 Mark Siedlecki (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-4 Special Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1903 and 1907 McCallie Avenue,
more particularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-4
Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval by
Planning and Staff) (District 8)
d. 2017-024 Highland Park, LLC (CNE) c/o Bob McNutt (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC
Urban General Commercial Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2100 through 2106 and 2116 Union
Avenue; and 2100, 2105, 2107, 2109, and 2111 Bailey Avenue, more particularly
described herein, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (District 9)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
e. MR-2017-023 Allen Headrick Construction (Abandonment). An ordinance closing
and abandoning a portion of the 1100 block of Kinsey Drive, as detailed on the
attached map, and subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval by
Transportation) (District 4)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 Central
Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval by
Planning and Staff) (District 7) (Deferred from 3/14/2017)
2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 Central
Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)
VII. Resolutions:
CITY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an Interlocal Agreement with
Hamilton County regarding waiver of assessment of all costs associated with 2017
reappraisals.
GENERAL SERVICES
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an Agreement to Exercise Option to
Renew with Chattanooga Radio Control, in substantially the form attached, for a term
of one (1) year for the lease of approximately six (6) acres and a defined fly zone for
the flying of model airplanes, club meetings, and other connected activities, with an
address of 4246 Woodland Drive, on a portion of Tax Parcel No. 140-133. (District
4)
c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a First Amendment to Lease
Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with OBC Properties Delaware, LLC
extending the term of the current lease for the space occupied by the Eastgate Library
for an additional five (5) years at a rent rate of $7,683.55 per month, for an annual
amount of $92,202.60, for a total amount of $461,013.00. (District 6)
d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Lease Agreement with East Lake
Neighborhood Association, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the occupancy
of the community building on a portion of Parcel No. 168B-U-018, with an address of
3000 E. 34 th Street, and to authorize the waiver of the East Lake Park at the Lake
event fees, in the amount of $227.50 per event, for a total amount of $910.00 for the
four (4) annual events held by the East Lake Neighborhood Association for the
benefit of the East Lake community. (District 7)
e. A resolution authorizing the Director of General Services to enter into a contract with
Franklin Associates Architects, Inc., in substantially the form attached, to provide
architectural design services for the renovation of approximately 7,300 square feet of
existing office space on the fourth floor of the City Hall Annex, for the amount of
$40,786.02. (District 8)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an agreement with Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., Interceptor
Sewer System, for the purchase and installation of a laboratory software and data
management system with associated support, for an amount not to exceed $68,326.20.
g. A resolution authorizing the waiver of the Heritage Park event fees in the amount of
$227.50 to host a fundraiser benefiting the family of a child, Liam Striker, who just
had a liver transplant. (District 4)
h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into three (3) one (1) year term blanket agreements for professional services
with (1) W.M. Whitaker; (2) CDM Smith; and (3) Stantec for Green
Infrastructure/Stay-on-Volume Bank Program services, subject to additional renewal
options estimated at $300,000.00 for use by all departments.
Transportation
i. A resolution authorizing Branch Waterside Associates, L.P. ? Chris Didier to use
temporarily the right-of-way located at 7300 McCutcheon Road for the purpose of
installing a temporary retaining wall, as shown on the maps attached hereto and made
a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)
VIII. Departmental Reports:
a) Police.
b) Fire.
c) Economic and Community Development.
d) Youth and Family Development.
e) Transportation.
f) Public Works.
g) Finance.
h) IT.
i) Human Resources.
j) General Services.
IX. Purchases.
X. Other Business.
XI. Committee Reports.
XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XIV. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, MARCH 28, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).
3. Minute Approval.
4. Special Presentation.
5. Ordinances – Final Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 Central
Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval by
Planning and Staff) (District 7) (Deferred from 3/14/2017)
2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 Central
Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)
6. Ordinances – First Reading : (None)
7. Resolutions:
IT
a. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to execute a contract
with Tri Tech Software Systems to be providers of software interface technologies,
support professional services for City Wide software integration and other technical
services to the Department of Information Technology, for the period of one (1) year
beginning March 28, 2017 through March 27, 2018, with the option to extend for two
(2) additional years, for an amount not to exceed $500,000.00 per contract year.
b. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to execute a blanket
contract renewal with AST Corporation as the provider of hosting and professional
services to Oracle E Business Suite SLA and other technical services to the
Department of Information Technology for the period of one (1) year beginning April
1, 2017 through March 31, 2018, with the option to extend for an additional year, for
an amount not to exceed $1 million per contract year.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
c. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Competition
Athletic Surfaces, Inc. related to Contract No. Y-16-002-201, resurfacing and repairs
of various tennis courts with the City of Chattanooga, for an increased amount of
$50,679.92, for a new contract amount of $204,329.92, and to release the remaining
contingency amount of $670.08. (Districts 2, 5, 7, 8 & 9)
d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an agreement with Ragan Smith Associates, Inc. for professional services
of design and construction services relative to Contract No. S-15-007-102, Central
Avenue Storm Drain Separation Project – Design Phase, for an amount not to exceed
$375,700.00. (District 8)
e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. S-11-001-201 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc.,
of Hixson, TN, Highland Park (Anderson Avenue) Green Infrastructure
Demonstration Project, a Consent Decree related project, in the amount of
$1,913.180.50, with a contingency amount of $76,527.50, for an amount not to
exceed $1,989,708.00. (District 8)
Transportation
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into an agreement with Gresham Smith & Partners relative to Contract No.
T-15-002-101 for professional services associated with Goodwin Road Extension
Phase I, in the amount of $340,430.00, with a contingency amount of $34,043.00, for
a total amount of $374,473.00. (District 4)
g. A resolution to rescind Resolution No. 28415 to revoke Temporary Use Permit No.
153023 for an unaddressed parcel located on West 57th Street. (District 7)
YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT
h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family
Development to extend the contract with Signal Centers for the Baby University
Program for one (1) additional twelve (12) month term period, for an estimated
annual amount not to exceed $250,000.00.
8. Departmental Reports :
a) Police.
b) Fire.
c) Economic and Community Development.
d) Youth and Family Development.
e) Transportation.
f) Public Works.
g) Finance.
h) IT.
i) Human Resources.
j) General Services.
9. Purchases.
10. Other Business.
11. Committee Reports.
12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
14. Adjournment.