Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Friday, March 17, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hakeem).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.

“ Desmond Doss Commemoration Ceremony and

Vietnam Veterans A ppreciation Week”

Presented by Linda Mines, Girls Preparatory School



V. Ordinances – Final Reading :



PLANNING



a. 2017-028 Joseph Ingram and Larry & Kristina Wood (Zero Lot Line Residential

Zone).





An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 508 Tucker Street, more particularlydescribed herein, at the Zero Lot Line Residential Zone. (Recommended for denialby Planning and Staff) (District 2)b. 2017-025 James Pratt for Callio Properties, LLC and Wanda Kay Kennedy (R-5Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 8611 Petty Road, more particularly described herein, from R-5Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone. (Recommended for approvalby Planning and recommended for denial by Staff) (District 4)c. 2017-026 Mark Siedlecki (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-4 Special Zone).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1903 and 1907 McCallie Avenue,more particularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-4Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval byPlanning and Staff) (District 8)d. 2017-024 Highland Park, LLC (CNE) c/o Bob McNutt (R-3 Residential Zone to UGCUrban General Commercial Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot LineZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2100 through 2106 and 2116 UnionAvenue; and 2100, 2105, 2107, 2109, and 2111 Bailey Avenue, more particularlydescribed herein, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certainconditions. (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (District 9)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportatione. MR-2017-023 Allen Headrick Construction (Abandonment). An ordinance closingand abandoning a portion of the 1100 block of Kinsey Drive, as detailed on theattached map, and subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval byTransportation) (District 4)VI. Ordinances – First Reading :PLANNINGa. 2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 CentralAvenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval byPlanning and Staff) (District 7) (Deferred from 3/14/2017)2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 CentralAvenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)VII. Resolutions:CITY ATTORNEY’S OFFICEa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an Interlocal Agreement withHamilton County regarding waiver of assessment of all costs associated with 2017reappraisals.GENERAL SERVICESb. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an Agreement to Exercise Option toRenew with Chattanooga Radio Control, in substantially the form attached, for a termof one (1) year for the lease of approximately six (6) acres and a defined fly zone forthe flying of model airplanes, club meetings, and other connected activities, with anaddress of 4246 Woodland Drive, on a portion of Tax Parcel No. 140-133. (District4)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a First Amendment to LeaseAgreement, in substantially the form attached, with OBC Properties Delaware, LLCextending the term of the current lease for the space occupied by the Eastgate Libraryfor an additional five (5) years at a rent rate of $7,683.55 per month, for an annualamount of $92,202.60, for a total amount of $461,013.00. (District 6)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Lease Agreement with East LakeNeighborhood Association, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the occupancyof the community building on a portion of Parcel No. 168B-U-018, with an address of3000 E. 34 th Street, and to authorize the waiver of the East Lake Park at the Lakeevent fees, in the amount of $227.50 per event, for a total amount of $910.00 for thefour (4) annual events held by the East Lake Neighborhood Association for thebenefit of the East Lake community. (District 7)e. A resolution authorizing the Director of General Services to enter into a contract withFranklin Associates Architects, Inc., in substantially the form attached, to providearchitectural design services for the renovation of approximately 7,300 square feet ofexisting office space on the fourth floor of the City Hall Annex, for the amount of$40,786.02. (District 8)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into an agreement with Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., InterceptorSewer System, for the purchase and installation of a laboratory software and datamanagement system with associated support, for an amount not to exceed $68,326.20.g. A resolution authorizing the waiver of the Heritage Park event fees in the amount of$227.50 to host a fundraiser benefiting the family of a child, Liam Striker, who justhad a liver transplant. (District 4)h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into three (3) one (1) year term blanket agreements for professional serviceswith (1) W.M. Whitaker; (2) CDM Smith; and (3) Stantec for GreenInfrastructure/Stay-on-Volume Bank Program services, subject to additional renewaloptions estimated at $300,000.00 for use by all departments.Transportationi. A resolution authorizing Branch Waterside Associates, L.P. ? Chris Didier to usetemporarily the right-of-way located at 7300 McCutcheon Road for the purpose ofinstalling a temporary retaining wall, as shown on the maps attached hereto and madea part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)VIII. Departmental Reports:a) Police.b) Fire.c) Economic and Community Development.d) Youth and Family Development.e) Transportation.f) Public Works.g) Finance.h) IT.i) Human Resources.j) General Services.IX. Purchases.X. Other Business.XI. Committee Reports.XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, March 28, 2017.XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.XIV. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MARCH 28, 2017CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).3. Minute Approval.4. Special Presentation.5. Ordinances – Final Reading :PLANNINGa. 2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 CentralAvenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval byPlanning and Staff) (District 7) (Deferred from 3/14/2017)2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 CentralAvenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)6. Ordinances – First Reading : (None)7. Resolutions:ITa. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to execute a contractwith Tri Tech Software Systems to be providers of software interface technologies,support professional services for City Wide software integration and other technicalservices to the Department of Information Technology, for the period of one (1) yearbeginning March 28, 2017 through March 27, 2018, with the option to extend for two(2) additional years, for an amount not to exceed $500,000.00 per contract year.b. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to execute a blanketcontract renewal with AST Corporation as the provider of hosting and professionalservices to Oracle E Business Suite SLA and other technical services to theDepartment of Information Technology for the period of one (1) year beginning April1, 2017 through March 31, 2018, with the option to extend for an additional year, foran amount not to exceed $1 million per contract year.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksc. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for CompetitionAthletic Surfaces, Inc. related to Contract No. Y-16-002-201, resurfacing and repairsof various tennis courts with the City of Chattanooga, for an increased amount of$50,679.92, for a new contract amount of $204,329.92, and to release the remainingcontingency amount of $670.08. (Districts 2, 5, 7, 8 & 9)d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into an agreement with Ragan Smith Associates, Inc. for professional servicesof design and construction services relative to Contract No. S-15-007-102, CentralAvenue Storm Drain Separation Project – Design Phase, for an amount not to exceed$375,700.00. (District 8)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. S-11-001-201 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc.,of Hixson, TN, Highland Park (Anderson Avenue) Green InfrastructureDemonstration Project, a Consent Decree related project, in the amount of$1,913.180.50, with a contingency amount of $76,527.50, for an amount not toexceed $1,989,708.00. (District 8)Transportationf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toenter into an agreement with Gresham Smith & Partners relative to Contract No.T-15-002-101 for professional services associated with Goodwin Road ExtensionPhase I, in the amount of $340,430.00, with a contingency amount of $34,043.00, fora total amount of $374,473.00. (District 4)g. A resolution to rescind Resolution No. 28415 to revoke Temporary Use Permit No.153023 for an unaddressed parcel located on West 57th Street. (District 7)YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and FamilyDevelopment to extend the contract with Signal Centers for the Baby UniversityProgram for one (1) additional twelve (12) month term period, for an estimatedannual amount not to exceed $250,000.00.8. Departmental Reports :a) Police.b) Fire.c) Economic and Community Development.d) Youth and Family Development.e) Transportation.f) Public Works.g) Finance.h) IT.i) Human Resources.j) General Services.9. Purchases.10. Other Business.11. Committee Reports.12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, April 4, 2017.13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.14. Adjournment.