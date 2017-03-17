 Friday, March 17, 2017 61.5°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Soddy Daisy Man Charged In Attack On Girlfriend With Fists, Beer Can, Fork, Windshield Wiper Fluid, Brick And Heavy Barbell

Friday, March 17, 2017
Michael Scott Strader
Michael Scott Strader

A Soddy Daisy man is facing attempted second-degree murder charges after his girlfriend said he attacked her with his fists, a beer can, a fork, windshield wiper fluid,a brick and a heavy barbell.

She said 30-year-old Michael Scott Strader became angry when she was slow getting him another beer. She said he had already consumed nine beers along with half a large bottle of tequila.

The incident happened on Feb. 24 at 13011 Bellacoola Dr. at the home of Shrader's parents.

The victim was initially taken to the emergency room at Rhea County Hospital, then was moved to Erlanger Hospital.

An officer who saw her in the emergency room at Erlanger said she was on a stretcher and in a head brace. He said, "She was in obvious pain and discomfort. She was evaluated for serious head, neck, facial, shoulder, arm, hand, chest, abdominal, leg, knee and foot pain."

The woman said she was alone with Shrader after his parents went shopping. She said Shrader is a life-long alcoholic and has had four DUIs.

She said when she was slow in getting the beer that he pushed her, turned her body, then hit her with a closed fist. She said she hit him back in defense.

The woman said he grew angrier and hit her in the back of the head. She said he threw a fork at her and cursed her when she tried to leave.

She said he would not let her go, instead grabbing her by the back of her shirt and tearing it. He then threw her to the floor and pushed her head into the floor.

The woman said while she was on the floor he had his foot on her neck. She said he punched her twice in the head. She said she was able to make it downstairs, but he threw a beer can at her, soaking her with beer.

She said he followed her downstairs and head butted her onto the couch. He kicked her in the hip, causing her to fall to the floor. She said she got to her knees and made it to the screen door, but he followed her and kicked her from behind.

The female got outside and was trying to make it to his car when she was kicked again. He threw a brick at her that struck her in the calf.

She said he picked up workout equipment to use as a weapon. She was struck three times by a barbell with 10-pound weights on each side, including twice in the head. He threw the barbell "like a javelin" and it hit her side. He then picked up a dumbbell and hit her four times - in the back of the head, twice in the side, and in the legs.

She said she was able to pull out a knife and cut him to try to defend herself. 

She said she lost consciousness three times during the attack, including when she was outside. She said while she was unconscious that Shrader dragged her by the hair back into the house.  She said she came to as he was looking for his keys.

He told her he was going to drag her in the road by the stop sign and then run over her with his car.

She said, while he was looking for his keys, that she was able to get outside. She said, despite being in intense pain, she ran down the road.

She encounter Shrader's father and step-mother. The step-mother took her to the hospital in Dayton.

The officer said the woman  had large bruising on her left arm. Her face was bruised and swollen, especially around her jaw. Her hips were swollen and had wounds that broke the skin. There were abrasions on her abdomen and both shoulders were bruised.

 

 

 

 


March 17, 2017

Signal Centers Recommended For New $250,000 Contract For Baby University

March 17, 2017

City Plans To Renovate 4th Floor Of City Hall Annex

March 17, 2017

Teacher Accused Of Abducting 15-Year-Old Female Student Goes On TBI's 10 Most Wanted List


Signal Centers is being recommended for a new $250,000 contract to operate Baby University for the city. Officials said the purpose of Baby University is to coach families to prepare their ... (click for more)

The city is planning to renovate the fourth floor of the City Hall Annex, which is located across 11th Street from City Hall. The floor has 7,300 square feet of space. The work will include ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list: Tad Cummins, of Columbia, a teacher who is accused of fleeing with a 15-year-old female student. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Signal Centers Recommended For New $250,000 Contract For Baby University

Signal Centers is being recommended for a new $250,000 contract to operate Baby University for the city. Officials said the purpose of Baby University is to coach families to prepare their children for life-long success. Case managers work with families in the East Side and East Lake communities. Officials said, "Our vision is for Baby University to become a model for helping ... (click for more)

City Plans To Renovate 4th Floor Of City Hall Annex

The city is planning to renovate the fourth floor of the City Hall Annex, which is located across 11th Street from City Hall. The floor has 7,300 square feet of space. The work will include space for offices, a conference room, a training area, break/lounge area and IT space. It will include a new mechanical and electrical system for the space. Franklin Architect will ... (click for more)

Opinion

Giant Will Be Greatly Missed

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Lieutenant Ron Evans. I had the honor and privilege of working for Ron a few years when he was a sergeant at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department.   Officers and prisoners alike called Lt. Evans "Giant" and he was a giant in more ways than just being physically big . Ron did not care much about rank but ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Children Will Suffer

Just 48 hours after an enlightening meeting between the Commissioners of Hamilton County and the Department of Education’s School Board, there comes four pages of irrefutable proof that children in our public school system will most certainly suffer during the 2017-20128 fiscal year. That is, unless drastic emergency measures are taken by those who hold the purse strings in a great ... (click for more)

Sports

Sullivan Leads Owls Past Central In Wildcat Classic

This is still the first week of high school baseball and most local teams are still trying to put all the pieces together for a successful championship run.  That’s also a good reason many teams play early-season tournaments. Such was the case at Central’s Gene Lively Stadium Friday afternoon where the Purple Pounders hosted the Ooltewah Owls in a game that’s part of Hixson’s ... (click for more)

Ooltewah Wins Twice In Meigs County Softball Tourney

After days of weather delays, Ooltewah got its 2017 softball season off and running with two victories in the Meigs County tournament at the Regional Park in Athens, Tennessee. The Lady Owls slipped past Kingston 4-3 in five innings despite falling behind when the Lady Yellow Jackets opened with a three-run first against sophomore starter Mackenzie Patterson. Ooltewah ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors