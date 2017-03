Friday, March 17, 2017

The city is planning to renovate the fourth floor of the City Hall Annex, which is located across 11th Street from City Hall.

The floor has 7,300 square feet of space.

The work will include space for offices, a conference room, a training area, break/lounge area and IT space.

It will include a new mechanical and electrical system for the space.

Franklin Architect will draw up the plans and oversee the construction at a cost of $40,786.