Friday, March 17, 2017

A girl approximately 12 years of age was hit by a car near the riverfront on Friday night.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Market and 1st Street.

She was taken to the hospital, but any injuries were not life-threatening, witnesses said.

A bagpipe band for the St. Patrick's Day festivities was nearby and helped tend to her until emergency personnel arrived.