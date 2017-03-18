Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, March 18, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALLEN, DANIEL KEITH

930 DOUGLAS ST APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

BAXTER, BRANDON PHILLIP

811 SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)

---

BROWNFIELD, BRANDON L

839 COUNTY ROAD 127 PISGAH, 35765

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ

---

BUCKNER, CURTIS GRADY

608 GADD ROAD APT A HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENS

---

BYERLEY, LESLIE DENISE

1727 E 11 ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SELL METHAMPHETAMINE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SELL METHAMPHETAMINE)---CAL, NAJEE SADE2001 SOUTH LYERLY ST #127 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---COLLINS, CASEY KOLLIER11851 CRESTWOOD TRAIL HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF HERIONPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---CONNER, JEREMY KEITH9728 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE---CROSS, JEREMY BRIAN156 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)---CUZZORT, TERRY ADAM3309 GLEASON CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU---DAVIS, RICHARD ANDREW2100 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---DIXON, TYMESHIA SHANICE905 N. CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVIOLATION OF CHILD RESTRAINT DEVICE---DODSON, LUCAS BLAKE5225 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---DWIGHT, NICONIOUS ANTWAN2317 MEADOWBROOK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FLOYD, TAYLOR DREW143 ISBILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---FORD, JASON CARL4151 RINGGOLD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON3913 CAMILIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---FORTSON, FREDRICK LEBRON906 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---FOWLER, RAYMOND1703 HALIEGH TERRACE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID1558 CORA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeHARASSMENT---FRANK, LUCRESHA6635 SHALLOWFORD RD APT CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE FROM NESHOBA COUNTY MS---GAMBLE, DYLAN REED1411 CLEAR POINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEAR---GARRETT, MATTISHAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---JACKSON, BRIAN KEITH315 HILLVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)---JACKSON, GENTLE PAUL2707 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---JACKSON, MARTIN ANTOWNE1214 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JAMES, DEUTRICH OLIVER719 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---JUSTICE, AMBER DAWN3814 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU---KNOX, KEVIN DEWAYNE3916 JASMINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMEST ASSAULT)---KRETCHMER, LORI LEE408 NORTH HIGH ST WINCHESTER, 37398Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---LAWSON, JAMES PATRICK3414 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LEACH, BREANA KECHELLE900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT T409 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED---LINDSEY, DIESHUNN SHUN2901 JUDY ANN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOHR, RYAN MICHAELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MULLINS, KODY ALLEN908 A MURRELL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT UNDER 1000---MURPHY, BYRON BERNANDO711 N HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION MOTOR VEHICLE OFVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---NATION, DANIEL LEBRON2718 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF/DOMESTICAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS---NICHOLSON, TAWANA ANN417 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NUNLEY, BRANSON CLARK6910 STAR LITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DOMESTIC---QUIVERS, DORIAN JAMES7755 LASATA LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIGHT LAW VIOLATION---RUDD, MARLIN LORENZO2005 MUSEUM ST APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---SANBORN, DANIEL JOHN1042 WILCOX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SANDERS, ELIJAH III3815 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SEAL, JAMES HAROLD9120 QUAIL MOUNTAIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR (UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF A WEAPON)FAILURE TO APPEAR (SIMPLE POSSESSION)---SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST1204 GADD ROAD APT. A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE2114 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---SOUTHERS, TEDRA MARQUIS200 E 23RD ST APT 234 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WIVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL---SPARK, AUSTIN COLBY900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT O 203 RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT (POSSESSION)THEFT (POSSESSION)---STRICKLAND, LANDON JAMAL4915 MARYLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---TATE, JOSHUA LEROY1723 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSASSAULT ON POLICE---TEXTOR, MATTHEW E102 NATHAN LANE OAKRIDGE, 37830Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVING---TUCKER, JUSTIN DARRELL203 LOVELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---VALASQUEZ, DANIEL2607 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VISHER, ASHLEY DONNESHA3350 BRANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WALLACE, LANARIAN JAQUAE726 EAST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WEATHERS, ROBERT D3205 E 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTINDECENT EXPOSURE---WHITE, JOSHUA KEITH122 RED WOOD AVE DAYTON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---WILSON, DONTAVIS KEON2116 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CORESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSASSAULT---WILSON, THOMAS WILLIAMHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WOODS, DOMONESHA KENWANDA2459 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, DANIEL KEITH

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION BAXTER, BRANDON PHILLIP

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/23/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S) BROWNFIELD, BRANDON L

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ BUCKNER, CURTIS GRADY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/10/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENS CAL, NAJEE SADE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/09/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COLLINS, CASEY KOLLIER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF HERION

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE CONNER, JEREMY KEITH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/12/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE DAVIS, RICHARD ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/24/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DIXON, TYMESHIA SHANICE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VIOLATION OF CHILD RESTRAINT DEVICE DWIGHT, NICONIOUS ANTWAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/18/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FLOYD, TAYLOR DREW

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FORD, JASON CARL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/22/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FORTSON, FREDRICK LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/04/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE FOWLER, RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GAMBLE, DYLAN REED

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/21/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR GARRETT, MATTISHA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/15/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JACKSON, GENTLE PAUL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JACKSON, MARTIN ANTOWNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/15/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JAMES, DEUTRICH OLIVER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/18/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING





JUSTICE, AMBER DAWN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/07/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU KNOX, KEVIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/04/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMEST ASSAULT) KRETCHMER, LORI LEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/05/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD LAWSON, JAMES PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LEACH, BREANA KECHELLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LINDSEY, DIESHUNN SHUN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MULLINS, KODY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/25/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT UNDER 1000 MURPHY, BYRON BERNANDO

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/25/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION MOTOR VEHICLE OF

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC NATION, DANIEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/08/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF/DOMESTIC

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS NICHOLSON, TAWANA ANN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/15/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



QUIVERS, DORIAN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION RUDD, MARLIN LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/11/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT SANBORN, DANIEL JOHN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/26/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDERS, ELIJAH III

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/01/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SEAL, JAMES HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA) SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/28/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) STRICKLAND, LANDON JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/28/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY VISHER, ASHLEY DONNESHA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/07/1997

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WALLACE, LANARIAN JAQUAE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/06/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE