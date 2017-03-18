Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Saturday, March 18, 2017 63.1°F   overcast   Overcast

Saturday, March 18, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALLEN, DANIEL KEITH 
930 DOUGLAS ST APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
BAXTER, BRANDON PHILLIP 
811 SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
---
BROWNFIELD, BRANDON L 
839 COUNTY ROAD 127 PISGAH, 35765 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
---
BUCKNER, CURTIS GRADY 
608 GADD ROAD APT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENS
---
BYERLEY, LESLIE DENISE 
1727 E 11 ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SELL METHAMPHETAMINE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SELL METHAMPHETAMINE)
---
CAL, NAJEE SADE 
2001 SOUTH LYERLY ST #127 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
COLLINS, CASEY KOLLIER 
11851 CRESTWOOD TRAIL HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF HERION
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
CONNER, JEREMY KEITH 
9728 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
CROSS, JEREMY BRIAN 
156 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
---
CUZZORT, TERRY ADAM 
3309 GLEASON CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
---
DAVIS, RICHARD ANDREW 
2100 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
DIXON, TYMESHIA SHANICE 
905 N. CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VIOLATION OF CHILD RESTRAINT DEVICE
---
DODSON, LUCAS BLAKE 
5225 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
DWIGHT, NICONIOUS ANTWAN 
2317 MEADOWBROOK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FLOYD, TAYLOR DREW 
143 ISBILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FORD, JASON CARL 
4151 RINGGOLD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON 
3913 CAMILIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
FORTSON, FREDRICK LEBRON 
906 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
FOWLER, RAYMOND 
1703 HALIEGH TERRACE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID 
1558 CORA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HARASSMENT
---
FRANK, LUCRESHA 
6635 SHALLOWFORD RD APT CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM NESHOBA COUNTY MS
---
GAMBLE, DYLAN REED 
1411 CLEAR POINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GARRETT, MATTISHA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JACKSON, BRIAN KEITH 
315 HILLVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
---
JACKSON, GENTLE PAUL 
2707 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JACKSON, MARTIN ANTOWNE 
1214 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JAMES, DEUTRICH OLIVER 
719 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JUSTICE, AMBER DAWN 
3814 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
---
KNOX, KEVIN DEWAYNE 
3916 JASMINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMEST ASSAULT)
---
KRETCHMER, LORI LEE 
408 NORTH HIGH ST WINCHESTER, 37398 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
LAWSON, JAMES PATRICK 
3414 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEACH, BREANA KECHELLE 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT T409 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
LINDSEY, DIESHUNN SHUN 
2901 JUDY ANN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MULLINS, KODY ALLEN 
908 A MURRELL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT UNDER 1000
---
MURPHY, BYRON BERNANDO 
711 N HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION MOTOR VEHICLE OF
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
NATION, DANIEL LEBRON 
2718 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF/DOMESTIC
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
---
NICHOLSON, TAWANA ANN 
417 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NUNLEY, BRANSON CLARK 
6910 STAR LITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DOMESTIC
---
QUIVERS, DORIAN JAMES 
7755 LASATA LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
RUDD, MARLIN LORENZO 
2005 MUSEUM ST APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SANBORN, DANIEL JOHN 
1042 WILCOX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SANDERS, ELIJAH III 
3815 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SEAL, JAMES HAROLD 
9120 QUAIL MOUNTAIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR (UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF A WEAPON)
FAILURE TO APPEAR (SIMPLE POSSESSION)
---
SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST 
1204 GADD ROAD APT. A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE 
2114 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
SOUTHERS, TEDRA MARQUIS 
200 E 23RD ST APT 234 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
---
SPARK, AUSTIN COLBY 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT O 203 RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT (POSSESSION)
THEFT (POSSESSION)
---
STRICKLAND, LANDON JAMAL 
4915 MARYLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
TATE, JOSHUA LEROY 
1723 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
TEXTOR, MATTHEW E 
102 NATHAN LANE OAKRIDGE, 37830 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
TUCKER, JUSTIN DARRELL 
203 LOVELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
VALASQUEZ, DANIEL 
2607 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VISHER, ASHLEY DONNESHA 
3350 BRANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WALLACE, LANARIAN JAQUAE 
726 EAST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WEATHERS, ROBERT D 
3205 E 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
WHITE, JOSHUA KEITH 
122 RED WOOD AVE DAYTON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
WILSON, DONTAVIS KEON 
2116 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
ASSAULT
---
WILSON, THOMAS WILLIAM 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WOODS, DOMONESHA KENWANDA 
2459 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA

Here are the mug shots:

