Howard School Band Director Dexter Bell, 2 Others Suspended For Allegations Of Not Reporting Child Abuse

Saturday, March 18, 2017

The Hamilton County Department of Education is confirming the suspension of The Howard School Band Director Dexter Bell, counselor, Jenny Smith, and teacher, Amelia James have been suspended pending investigation for failure to report alleged child abuse.

A statement said, "HCDE takes allegations of failure to report child abuse very seriously. The Department has suspended Mr. Bell and at this time is continuing an investigation into this matter."

Law enforcement and the Department of Children’s Services have been notified.