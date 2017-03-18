 Saturday, March 18, 2017 64.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Juvenile Shot Friday Afternoon On Manor Drive

Saturday, March 18, 2017
A juvenile was shot Friday afternoon. The Chattanooga Police Department was informed a person showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
 
The victim's injuries are considered non-life threatening, and did not provide any suspect information or information about a location of the shooting.
 
Despite victim's lack of cooperation CPD officers were able to connect the victim to a shots fired call that occurred at 2:54 p.
m. in the 3900 block of Manor Drive. The victim has several outstanding attachments.
 
Upon discharge from the hospital, the victim was transported to Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.
 
Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are following all leads. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.

March 18, 2017

Howard School Band Director Dexter Bell Suspended For Allegations Of Not Reporting Child Abuse

March 18, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 17, 2017

City Plans To Renovate 4th Floor Of City Hall Annex


The Hamilton County Department of Education is confirming the suspension of The Howard School Band Director Dexter Bell.   A statement said, "HCDE takes allegations of failure ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, DANIEL KEITH  930 DOUGLAS ST APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37403  Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

The city is planning to renovate the fourth floor of the City Hall Annex, which is located across 11th Street from City Hall. The floor has 7,300 square feet of space. The work will include ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Howard School Band Director Dexter Bell Suspended For Allegations Of Not Reporting Child Abuse

The Hamilton County Department of Education is confirming the suspension of The Howard School Band Director Dexter Bell.   A statement said, "HCDE takes allegations of failure to report child abuse very seriously.  The Department has suspended Mr. Bell and at this time is continuing an investigation into this matter."   Law enforcement and the Department ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, DANIEL KEITH  930 DOUGLAS ST APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37403  Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LIGHT LAW VIOLATION --- BAXTER, BRANDON PHILLIP  811 SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Giant Will Be Greatly Missed

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Lieutenant Ron Evans. I had the honor and privilege of working for Ron a few years when he was a sergeant at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department.   Officers and prisoners alike called Lt. Evans "Giant" and he was a giant in more ways than just being physically big . Ron did not care much about rank but ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Squash, Peas & Lettuce

As the bright sun, clear sky and 60-degree sun melted every bad thought of the snow and chill earlier in the week yesterday, the brave among us were thinking about planting our gardens, As I was collecting some Internet giggles for another edition of my occasional “Saturday Funnies,” a delicious plan for this year’s garden that came across to remind us that our lives are a garden, ... (click for more)

Sports

Sullivan Leads Owls Past Central In Wildcat Classic

This is still the first week of high school baseball and most local teams are still trying to put all the pieces together for a successful championship run.  That’s also a good reason many teams play early-season tournaments. Such was the case at Central’s Gene Lively Stadium Friday afternoon where the Purple Pounders hosted the Ooltewah Owls in a game that’s part of Hixson’s ... (click for more)

Ooltewah Wins Twice In Meigs County Softball Tourney

After days of weather delays, Ooltewah got its 2017 softball season off and running with two victories in the Meigs County tournament at the Regional Park in Athens, Tennessee. The Lady Owls slipped past Kingston 4-3 in five innings despite falling behind when the Lady Yellow Jackets opened with a three-run first against sophomore starter Mackenzie Patterson. Ooltewah ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors