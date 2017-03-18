Juvenile Shot Friday Afternoon On Manor Drive

Saturday, March 18, 2017

A juvenile was shot Friday afternoon. The Chattanooga Police Department was informed a person showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim's injuries are considered non-life threatening, and did not provide any suspect information or information about a location of the shooting.

2:54 p. m. m. Despite victim's lack of cooperation CPD officers were able to connect the victim to a shots fired call that occurred atin the 3900 block of Manor Drive. The victim has several outstanding attachments.

Upon discharge from the hospital, the victim was transported to Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.