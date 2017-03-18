Grundy County Man Indicted On Charges Of Theft, Insurance Fraud

Saturday, March 18, 2017

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the indictment of a Tracy City man on insurance fraud charges.

In August 2015, at the request of 12th District Attorney General Michael Taylor, TBI special agents began investigating allegations of fraud involving Troy E. Shrum, an insurance agent in Grundy County.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that between December 2010 and November 2015, Shrum, 46, received money from several customers that was intended to pay their insurance policy premiums. Those payments were never forwarded to the insurance provider, causing their policies to be cancelled due to lack of payment.



This week, the Grundy County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Shrum with two counts of theft of property and two counts of insurance fraud. On Friday, Shrum turned himself in and was booked into the Grundy County Jail. He was released after posting a $7,500 bond.

