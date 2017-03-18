 Saturday, March 18, 2017 68.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Possible Arson Being Investigated In Harrison House Fire

Saturday, March 18, 2017

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will be investigating a possible arson at 7308 Greenwood Road.

At 1:50 p.m., the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and reported a fully-involved house fire. Fire officials reported the house was abandoned. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the structure.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The house is a total loss. Homeowner information is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported.


Home In St. Elmo Damaged By Fire Saturday Morning

Grundy County Man Indicted On Charges Of Theft, Insurance Fraud


An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the indictment of a Tracy City man on insurance fraud charges. In August 2015, at the request of 12th


Home In St. Elmo Damaged By Fire Saturday Morning

No injuries were reported in connection with a house fire in St. Elmo Saturday morning.   The Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm at  6:49 a.m.  and responded to the 1300 block of W. 46th Street with five fire companies. Captain John Long with Quint 14 said a significant amount of smoke was showing when his firefighters arrived on the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Giant Will Be Greatly Missed

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Lieutenant Ron Evans. I had the honor and privilege of working for Ron a few years when he was a sergeant at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department.   Officers and prisoners alike called Lt. Evans "Giant" and he was a giant in more ways than just being physically big . Ron did not care much about rank but

Roy Exum: Squash, Peas & Lettuce

As the bright sun, clear sky and 60-degree sun melted every bad thought of the snow and chill earlier in the week yesterday, the brave among us were thinking about planting our gardens, As I was collecting some Internet giggles for another edition of my occasional "Saturday Funnies," a delicious plan for this year's garden that came across to remind us that our lives are a garden,

Sports

Morrison, Cagle Pitch Pirates Past East Hamilton

The East Hamilton Hurricanes will eventually be a better than average baseball team, but they aren't there just yet. Facing the South Pittsburg Pirates at home in action from Hixson's Wildcat Classic, the Hurricanes fell to 0-3 on the young season after being limited to just three hits in an 8-1 loss Saturday afternoon. Senior right-hander Jess Morrison was more than the 'Canes

Louisville Defeats UTC, 82-62, in NCAA Tourney First Round Game

UISVILLE, Ky. --- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball team fell short in an 82-62 loss at Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship at the KFC Yum! Center.  The Mocs got out to an 8-5 lead behind five points from junior Keiana Gilbert (Pulaski, Tenn.) who scored her 1,000 th  point in the loss. She had


