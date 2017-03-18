Possible Arson Being Investigated In Harrison House Fire

Saturday, March 18, 2017

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will be investigating a possible arson at 7308 Greenwood Road.

At 1:50 p.m., the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and reported a fully-involved house fire. Fire officials reported the house was abandoned. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the structure.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The house is a total loss. Homeowner information is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported.