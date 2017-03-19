Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ACUFF, EVA LOREDA MAE
420 DOVER LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
---
ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE
1608 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BAGGETT, DREW ELI
10873 WARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
BALDWIN, HOSEA
1056 RAMBLING BROOK ROAD NASHVILLE, 372183608
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BARNETT, CAMERON JUSTICE
1614 W.
55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BASS, KENDRIUS
440 BARPEN ST NW CLEVELAND, 373125238
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BENNETT, STEPHANIE JANETTE
775 41ST STREET CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BENTON, THOMAS CLARK
6206 RAMSEY FORGEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BISHOP, ANDREA LENETTE
3338 ROAD RUNNER TRAIL APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374063537
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BOOKER, AARON JORDAN
2649 SOLON DRIVE NASHVILLE, 372061347
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BOYD, LYDELL LEVON
2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BOYKIN, CARLOS ANTONIO
2808 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BROOKS, ASHLYN FAITH
1120 NORTH OCOEE ST 108 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BUMPASS, DANGELO CORDARIOUS
4110 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BYRDSONG, QURAYSHAWN LEBRON
2606 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CALDWELL, ELIJAH FLOYD
1721 MARSDEN AVENUE NASHVILLE, 372163922
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CARTER, JOHN DWANE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN
1618 N CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CLAYTON, AMANDA MARIE
345 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CRAIG, KERMITT TYRONE
2507 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
EMANUEL, LYLE JEROME
8019 BORK MEMORIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
FOSTER, BRANDON JAMAAL
3025 NORHTWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
FUGET, KAISER KEVON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
GROSS, JERRY BENNIE
1603 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAYWORTH, FAYE LYNN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HEREFORD, CLARENCE JUNIOR
6030 TALLEDEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HOLLOWAY, ISAIAH LEBRON
606 MABLE STREET COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
---
HONEYCUTT, SHANE EDWARD
3709 NORTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JACKSON, DEANDRA LEORA
2513 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JACKSON, WESLEY
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JAMES, PHILLIP EDWARD
9032 WEST OLD LOVELADY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, BRITTANY DENAE
3989 TEAKWOOD DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KIRBY, JANICE MAE
505 MARLO DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KIRKPATRICK, VICTOR EUGENE
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD. CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
LASSARD, MORGAN SHAY
309 MAGNOLIA AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LAWRENCE, WESLEY RANDALL
2050 DUCKETT LANE SODDY DAISY, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF OREDER OF PR
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
MANUFACTURE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
POSSESSION OF STILL
---
LAYNE, RANDY LEE
242 LAYNE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEE, HASSAN ARIF
5335 BLUE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LEMOS, DIOVANNE PAOLO MORENO
30 CHELSEA ST APT 213 EVERET, 02149
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MADDEN, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
4713 BONNY OAKS DRIVE #2407 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT SIMPLE DOMESTIC)
---
MANEY, JAMES CLARENCE
796 WEEKS DR CLEVELAND, 37313
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MCDONALD, ROBERTSON
521 HILL RD NASHVILLE, 37205
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI 2ND)
---
MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT
1604 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSIION OF CONTROLLED
---
MURPHY, JOHN KOLTON
9670 MILLER COUNTRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH
---
NORMAN, GARY VINCENT
160 N PINE ST TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PUBLIC INDECENCY
---
NUNEZ-HERNANDEZ, REYNALDO
15 MITCHELL AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
OLVERA, LETICIA ARACELI
267 14TH ST. NW CLEVLEAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
OWENS, ROBERT DANIEL
1020 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDHE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PERSINGER, CHRISTINA MARIE
1330 WOODSGAGE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PETITION TO REVOKE SUSPENDED SENTENCE
---
RAINES, MICHELLE MARIE
123 GRAVES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS OF SCHEDULE 2 METH
---
RIVERA, CHRISTIAN MANUEL
13 12THAVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SCHLEIF, IVAN LEE
712 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR PETITON TO REVOKED )
---
SMITH, CASEY JAY
709 RAY LANE HIXSON, 37373
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, EDWARD CASH
408 DUNSINANE RD SIGNAL MTN, 373772012
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
SMITH, HEATHER MARIE
8439 CHAMBERSRD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SMITH, JANA LYNN
10316 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PETITION TO REVOKE SUSPENDED SENTENCE
---
STAMEY, REBECCA FAYE
4105 UNIVERSITY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 30736
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
STANFIELD, DAVID ANTHONY
2905 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEVENS, CHARLES RICHARD
1505 ABBINGTON CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
STONE, JOHN RALPH
509 MARLO DRIIVE HIXSON, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
SUTTLES, STARR R
1104 TUNNEL BLVD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
THOMPSON, MORGAN ALEXANDRIA
3732 WATERFORD WAY ANTIOCH, 37013
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
THURMAN, MAURICE LAMON
936 FORTWOOD ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TOMLIN, RAMEL CHANTE
930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TURNER, JAYA DENISE
105 VINE LANE GOODLETTESVILLE, 370724165
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
VALLEY, JUSTIN BART
6207 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
WHEELER, CHRISTOPHER ZANE
303 COUNTY ROAD 49 SECTION, 357716935
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
WINTER, NATHAN EDWARD
3510 WALNUT AVENUE APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
