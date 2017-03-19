 Sunday, March 19, 2017 51.4°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, March 19, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ACUFF, EVA LOREDA MAE 
420 DOVER LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
---
ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE 
1608 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BAGGETT, DREW ELI 
10873 WARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
BALDWIN, HOSEA 
1056 RAMBLING BROOK ROAD NASHVILLE, 372183608 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BARNETT, CAMERON JUSTICE 
1614 W.

55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BASS, KENDRIUS 
440 BARPEN ST NW CLEVELAND, 373125238 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BENNETT, STEPHANIE JANETTE 
775 41ST STREET CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BENTON, THOMAS CLARK 
6206 RAMSEY FORGEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BISHOP, ANDREA LENETTE 
3338 ROAD RUNNER TRAIL APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374063537 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BOOKER, AARON JORDAN 
2649 SOLON DRIVE NASHVILLE, 372061347 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BOYD, LYDELL LEVON 
2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BOYKIN, CARLOS ANTONIO 
2808 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BROOKS, ASHLYN FAITH 
1120 NORTH OCOEE ST 108 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BUMPASS, DANGELO CORDARIOUS 
4110 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BYRDSONG, QURAYSHAWN LEBRON 
2606 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CALDWELL, ELIJAH FLOYD 
1721 MARSDEN AVENUE NASHVILLE, 372163922 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CARTER, JOHN DWANE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN 
1618 N CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CLAYTON, AMANDA MARIE 
345 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CRAIG, KERMITT TYRONE 
2507 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
EMANUEL, LYLE JEROME 
8019 BORK MEMORIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
FOSTER, BRANDON JAMAAL 
3025 NORHTWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
FUGET, KAISER KEVON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
GROSS, JERRY BENNIE 
1603 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAYWORTH, FAYE LYNN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HEREFORD, CLARENCE JUNIOR 
6030 TALLEDEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HOLLOWAY, ISAIAH LEBRON 
606 MABLE STREET COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
---
HONEYCUTT, SHANE EDWARD 
3709 NORTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JACKSON, DEANDRA LEORA 
2513 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JACKSON, WESLEY 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JAMES, PHILLIP EDWARD 
9032 WEST OLD LOVELADY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, BRITTANY DENAE 
3989 TEAKWOOD DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KIRBY, JANICE MAE 
505 MARLO DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KIRKPATRICK, VICTOR EUGENE 
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD. CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
LASSARD, MORGAN SHAY 
309 MAGNOLIA AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LAWRENCE, WESLEY RANDALL 
2050 DUCKETT LANE SODDY DAISY, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF OREDER OF PR
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
MANUFACTURE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
POSSESSION OF STILL
---
LAYNE, RANDY LEE 
242 LAYNE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEE, HASSAN ARIF 
5335 BLUE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LEMOS, DIOVANNE PAOLO MORENO 
30 CHELSEA ST APT 213 EVERET, 02149 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MADDEN, JOSHUA DEWAYNE 
4713 BONNY OAKS DRIVE #2407 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT SIMPLE DOMESTIC)
---
MANEY, JAMES CLARENCE 
796 WEEKS DR CLEVELAND, 37313 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MCDONALD, ROBERTSON 
521 HILL RD NASHVILLE, 37205 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI 2ND)
---
MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT 
1604 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSIION OF CONTROLLED
---
MURPHY, JOHN KOLTON 
9670 MILLER COUNTRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH
---
NORMAN, GARY VINCENT 
160 N PINE ST TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PUBLIC INDECENCY
---
NUNEZ-HERNANDEZ, REYNALDO 
15 MITCHELL AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
OLVERA, LETICIA ARACELI 
267 14TH ST. NW CLEVLEAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
OWENS, ROBERT DANIEL 
1020 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDHE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PERSINGER, CHRISTINA MARIE 
1330 WOODSGAGE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PETITION TO REVOKE SUSPENDED SENTENCE
---
RAINES, MICHELLE MARIE 
123 GRAVES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS OF SCHEDULE 2 METH
---
RIVERA, CHRISTIAN MANUEL 
13 12THAVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SCHLEIF, IVAN LEE 
712 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR PETITON TO REVOKED )
---
SMITH, CASEY JAY 
709 RAY LANE HIXSON, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, EDWARD CASH 
408 DUNSINANE RD SIGNAL MTN, 373772012 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
SMITH, HEATHER MARIE 
8439 CHAMBERSRD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SMITH, JANA LYNN 
10316 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PETITION TO REVOKE SUSPENDED SENTENCE
---
STAMEY, REBECCA FAYE 
4105 UNIVERSITY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
STANFIELD, DAVID ANTHONY 
2905 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEVENS, CHARLES RICHARD 
1505 ABBINGTON CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
STONE, JOHN RALPH 
509 MARLO DRIIVE HIXSON, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
SUTTLES, STARR R 
1104 TUNNEL BLVD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
THOMPSON, MORGAN ALEXANDRIA 
3732 WATERFORD WAY ANTIOCH, 37013 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
THURMAN, MAURICE LAMON 
936 FORTWOOD ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TOMLIN, RAMEL CHANTE 
930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TURNER, JAYA DENISE 
105 VINE LANE GOODLETTESVILLE, 370724165 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
VALLEY, JUSTIN BART 
6207 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
WHEELER, CHRISTOPHER ZANE 
303 COUNTY ROAD 49 SECTION, 357716935 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
WINTER, NATHAN EDWARD 
3510 WALNUT AVENUE APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:
ACUFF, EVA LOREDA MAE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BAGGETT, DREW ELI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BARNETT, CAMERON JUSTICE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BASS, KENDRIUS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/26/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BENNETT, STEPHANIE JANETTE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BENTON, THOMAS CLARK
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/29/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOOKER, AARON JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/28/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BOYD, LYDELL LEVON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BOYKIN, CARLOS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/23/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BROOKS, ASHLYN FAITH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BUMPASS, DANGELO CORDARIOUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/31/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • SPEEDING
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BYRDSONG, QURAYSHAWN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CALDWELL, ELIJAH FLOYD
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/28/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CARTER, JOHN DWANE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CLAYTON, AMANDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRAIG, KERMITT TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
EMANUEL, LYLE JEROME
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FOSTER, BRANDON JAMAAL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GROSS, JERRY BENNIE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/08/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAYWORTH, FAYE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/14/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HEREFORD, CLARENCE JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/05/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOLLOWAY, ISAIAH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
HONEYCUTT, SHANE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/09/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JACKSON, DEANDRA LEORA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JAMES, PHILLIP EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, BRITTANY DENAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/18/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KIRBY, JANICE MAE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KIRKPATRICK, VICTOR EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/15/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT

LASSARD, MORGAN SHAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LAWRENCE, WESLEY RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF OREDER OF PR
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • MANUFACTURE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
  • POSSESSION OF STILL
LAYNE, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEE, HASSAN ARIF
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEMOS, DIOVANNE PAOLO MORENO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MADDEN, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT SIMPLE DOMESTIC)
MANEY, JAMES CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 10/23/1951
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCDONALD, ROBERTSON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/22/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI 2ND)
MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/18/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSIION OF CONTROLLED
MULLINS, KODY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

MURPHY, JOHN KOLTON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH
NORMAN, GARY VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • PUBLIC INDECENCY
NUNEZ-HERNANDEZ, REYNALDO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/15/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OLVERA, LETICIA ARACELI
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/31/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
OWENS, ROBERT DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/24/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAINES, MICHELLE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/11/1971
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF SCHEDULE 2 METH
RIVERA, CHRISTIAN MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SCHLEIF, IVAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/22/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR PETITON TO REVOKED )
SMITH, EDWARD CASH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SMITH, HEATHER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/23/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

STAMEY, REBECCA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/22/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
STANFIELD, DAVID ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEVENS, CHARLES RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
STONE, JOHN RALPH
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/03/1963
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SUTTLES, STARR R
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/26/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
THOMPSON, MORGAN ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THURMAN, MAURICE LAMON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/04/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOMLIN, RAMEL CHANTE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VALLEY, JUSTIN BART
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
WHEELER, CHRISTOPHER ZANE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WINTER, NATHAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/28/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR




March 19, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 18, 2017

TBI Updates Status On Amber Alert For Missing Elizabeth Thomas, 15

March 18, 2017

Home In St. Elmo Damaged By Fire Saturday Morning


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ACUFF, EVA LOREDA MAE  420 DOVER LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Efforts to locate missing high school freshman Elizabeth Thomas remain active and ongoing as the concern about her relationship with former teacher Tad Cummins – and his intentions for her – ... (click for more)

No injuries were reported in connection with a house fire in St. Elmo Saturday morning.   The Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm at  6:49 a.m.  and responded ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ACUFF, EVA LOREDA MAE  420 DOVER LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT) VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT) --- ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE  1608 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: ... (click for more)

TBI Updates Status On Amber Alert For Missing Elizabeth Thomas, 15

Efforts to locate missing high school freshman Elizabeth Thomas remain active and ongoing as the concern about her relationship with former teacher Tad Cummins – and his intentions for her – only heighten the urgency surrounding this ongoing AMBER Alert in Tennessee and Alabama. Miss Thomas, 15, disappeared on Monday, March 13th and is believed to have been kidnapped by 50-year-old ... (click for more)

Opinion

Enabling Failure

We must stop enabling dysfunctional schools and homes, because it facilitates multi-generational poverty. Our culture has embraced differences so much that we now foster failure. We allow parents to relinquish parental responsibilities while retaining the benefits of being a parent. Sadly in some cases children have become tickets to food, shelter and income for parents.  While ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Can’t Attract A Winner

I once heard a whisper that a good friend of mine, an assistant coach in the SEC, was being considered for a pretty swanky head job. It would have paid him three times more than he was making and there never has been as assistant who doesn’t want to be the head guy. So, I called him, saying I knew the athletic director and the faculty chairman at the school that was open, and that ... (click for more)

Sports

Morrison, Cagle Pitch Pirates Past East Hamilton

The East Hamilton Hurricanes will eventually be a better than average baseball team, but they aren’t there just yet. Facing the South Pittsburg Pirates at home in action from Hixson’s Wildcat Classic, the Hurricanes fell to 0-3 on the young season after being limited to just three hits in an 8-1 loss Saturday afternoon. Senior right-hander Jess Morrison was more than the ‘Canes ... (click for more)

Louisville Defeats UTC, 82-62, in NCAA Tourney First Round Game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. --- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball team fell short in an 82-62 loss at Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship at the KFC Yum! Center.  The Mocs got out to an 8-5 lead behind five points from junior Keiana Gilbert (Pulaski, Tenn.) who scored her 1,000 th  point in the loss. She had ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors