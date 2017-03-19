Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, March 19, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ACUFF, EVA LOREDA MAE

420 DOVER LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)

---

ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE

1608 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BAGGETT, DREW ELI

10873 WARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

BALDWIN, HOSEA

1056 RAMBLING BROOK ROAD NASHVILLE, 372183608

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BARNETT, CAMERON JUSTICE

1614 W.

Here are the mug shots:

ACUFF, EVA LOREDA MAE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT) ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/31/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BAGGETT, DREW ELI

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED BARNETT, CAMERON JUSTICE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS BASS, KENDRIUS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/26/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BENNETT, STEPHANIE JANETTE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/31/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BENTON, THOMAS CLARK

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/29/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BOOKER, AARON JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/28/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BOYD, LYDELL LEVON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/11/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BOYKIN, CARLOS ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/23/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BROOKS, ASHLYN FAITH

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/15/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BUMPASS, DANGELO CORDARIOUS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/31/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BYRDSONG, QURAYSHAWN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CALDWELL, ELIJAH FLOYD

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/28/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CARTER, JOHN DWANE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/18/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CLAYTON, AMANDA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/20/1985

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAIG, KERMITT TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/05/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

OPEN CONTAINER LAW EMANUEL, LYLE JEROME

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/30/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) FOSTER, BRANDON JAMAAL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/07/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GROSS, JERRY BENNIE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 08/08/1951

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAYWORTH, FAYE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/14/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HEREFORD, CLARENCE JUNIOR

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/05/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOLLOWAY, ISAIAH LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/13/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST HONEYCUTT, SHANE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/09/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JACKSON, DEANDRA LEORA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT JAMES, PHILLIP EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/29/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, BRITTANY DENAE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/18/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KIRBY, JANICE MAE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/06/1972

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KIRKPATRICK, VICTOR EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/15/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

LASSARD, MORGAN SHAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/21/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LAWRENCE, WESLEY RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/07/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF OREDER OF PR

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

MANUFACTURE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

POSSESSION OF STILL LAYNE, RANDY LEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/24/1983

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LEE, HASSAN ARIF

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/30/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LEMOS, DIOVANNE PAOLO MORENO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/18/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MADDEN, JOSHUA DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/13/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT SIMPLE DOMESTIC) MANEY, JAMES CLARENCE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 10/23/1951

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MCDONALD, ROBERTSON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/22/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI 2ND) MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/18/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSIION OF CONTROLLED MULLINS, KODY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/25/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

MURPHY, JOHN KOLTON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH NORMAN, GARY VINCENT

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/05/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PUBLIC INDECENCY NUNEZ-HERNANDEZ, REYNALDO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/15/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OLVERA, LETICIA ARACELI

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/31/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OWENS, ROBERT DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/24/1968

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT RAINES, MICHELLE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/11/1971

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

POSS OF SCHEDULE 2 METH RIVERA, CHRISTIAN MANUEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/31/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SCHLEIF, IVAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/22/1973

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PETITON TO REVOKED ) SMITH, EDWARD CASH

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/15/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS SMITH, HEATHER MARIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/23/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

STAMEY, REBECCA FAYE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/22/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND STANFIELD, DAVID ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/01/1996

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEVENS, CHARLES RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS STONE, JOHN RALPH

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/03/1963

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SUTTLES, STARR R

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/26/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT THOMPSON, MORGAN ALEXANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING THURMAN, MAURICE LAMON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/04/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOMLIN, RAMEL CHANTE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/08/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING VALLEY, JUSTIN BART

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) WHEELER, CHRISTOPHER ZANE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/04/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WINTER, NATHAN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/28/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR





55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---BASS, KENDRIUS440 BARPEN ST NW CLEVELAND, 373125238Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---BENNETT, STEPHANIE JANETTE775 41ST STREET CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BENTON, THOMAS CLARK6206 RAMSEY FORGEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---BISHOP, ANDREA LENETTE3338 ROAD RUNNER TRAIL APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374063537Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---BOOKER, AARON JORDAN2649 SOLON DRIVE NASHVILLE, 372061347Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:CRIMINAL TRESPASSING---BOYD, LYDELL LEVON2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---BOYKIN, CARLOS ANTONIO2808 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---BROOKS, ASHLYN FAITH1120 NORTH OCOEE ST 108 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---BUMPASS, DANGELO CORDARIOUS4110 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRIMINAL SIMULATIONSPEEDINGREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---BYRDSONG, QURAYSHAWN LEBRON2606 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---CALDWELL, ELIJAH FLOYD1721 MARSDEN AVENUE NASHVILLE, 372163922Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---CARTER, JOHN DWANEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN1618 N CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR---CLAYTON, AMANDA MARIE345 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CRAIG, KERMITT TYRONE2507 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIGHT LAW VIOLATIONEVADING ARRESTOPEN CONTAINER LAW---EMANUEL, LYLE JEROME8019 BORK MEMORIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---FOSTER, BRANDON JAMAAL3025 NORHTWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---FUGET, KAISER KEVONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULT---GROSS, JERRY BENNIE1603 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HAYWORTH, FAYE LYNN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HEREFORD, CLARENCE JUNIOR6030 TALLEDEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HOLLOWAY, ISAIAH LEBRON606 MABLE STREET COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARREST---HONEYCUTT, SHANE EDWARD3709 NORTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---JACKSON, DEANDRA LEORA2513 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---JACKSON, WESLEY727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF PROPERTY---JAMES, PHILLIP EDWARD9032 WEST OLD LOVELADY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JONES, BRITTANY DENAE3989 TEAKWOOD DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KIRBY, JANICE MAE505 MARLO DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KIRKPATRICK, VICTOR EUGENE1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD. CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---LASSARD, MORGAN SHAY309 MAGNOLIA AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LAWRENCE, WESLEY RANDALL2050 DUCKETT LANE SODDY DAISY, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF OREDER OF PRUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONMANUFACTURE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGESPOSSESSION OF STILL---LAYNE, RANDY LEE242 LAYNE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LEE, HASSAN ARIF5335 BLUE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LEMOS, DIOVANNE PAOLO MORENO30 CHELSEA ST APT 213 EVERET, 02149Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MADDEN, JOSHUA DEWAYNE4713 BONNY OAKS DRIVE #2407 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT SIMPLE DOMESTIC)---MANEY, JAMES CLARENCE796 WEEKS DR CLEVELAND, 37313Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MCDONALD, ROBERTSON521 HILL RD NASHVILLE, 37205Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI 2ND)---MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT1604 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSIION OF CONTROLLED---MURPHY, JOHN KOLTON9670 MILLER COUNTRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH---NORMAN, GARY VINCENT160 N PINE ST TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPUBLIC INDECENCY---NUNEZ-HERNANDEZ, REYNALDO15 MITCHELL AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---OLVERA, LETICIA ARACELI267 14TH ST. NW CLEVLEAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---OWENS, ROBERT DANIEL1020 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDHE, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---PERSINGER, CHRISTINA MARIE1330 WOODSGAGE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPETITION TO REVOKE SUSPENDED SENTENCE---RAINES, MICHELLE MARIE123 GRAVES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSS OF SCHEDULE 2 METH---RIVERA, CHRISTIAN MANUEL13 12THAVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SCHLEIF, IVAN LEE712 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR PETITON TO REVOKED )---SMITH, CASEY JAY709 RAY LANE HIXSON, 37373Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SMITH, EDWARD CASH408 DUNSINANE RD SIGNAL MTN, 373772012Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---SMITH, HEATHER MARIE8439 CHAMBERSRD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---SMITH, JANA LYNN10316 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPETITION TO REVOKE SUSPENDED SENTENCE---STAMEY, REBECCA FAYE4105 UNIVERSITY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 30736Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---STANFIELD, DAVID ANTHONY2905 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STEVENS, CHARLES RICHARD1505 ABBINGTON CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---STONE, JOHN RALPH509 MARLO DRIIVE HIXSON, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER---SUTTLES, STARR R1104 TUNNEL BLVD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---THOMPSON, MORGAN ALEXANDRIA3732 WATERFORD WAY ANTIOCH, 37013Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---THURMAN, MAURICE LAMON936 FORTWOOD ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TOMLIN, RAMEL CHANTE930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---TURNER, JAYA DENISE105 VINE LANE GOODLETTESVILLE, 370724165Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---VALLEY, JUSTIN BART6207 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---WHEELER, CHRISTOPHER ZANE303 COUNTY ROAD 49 SECTION, 357716935Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---WINTER, NATHAN EDWARD3510 WALNUT AVENUE APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR





