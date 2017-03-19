Cassanova Lee Critically Injured In Single Vehicle Accident Saturday Night

Cassanova Lee, 40, was critically injured in a single vehicle accident Saturday night.
Late last night the Chattanooga Police Department was notified about a motor vehicle crash. The vehicle (Ford F150) was traveling north on S. Watkins Street when it left the roadway to the left. It went up on the sidewalk, crossed intersection of S. Watkins Street and Mcallie Avenue, and crashed through a locked gate at Parkridge Hospital before stopping.
The crash caused temporary power shortage to the hospital for a brief time.
Mr. Lee was transported by Hamilton County EMS with critical, but stable injuries.
The Chattanooga Fire Department also responded to the scene. CPD's Traffic Division is investigating this crash.