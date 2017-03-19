 Sunday, March 19, 2017 47.1°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Cassanova Lee Critically Injured In Single Vehicle Accident Saturday Night

Sunday, March 19, 2017
Cassanova Lee, 40, was critically injured in a single vehicle accident Saturday night.
 
Late last night the Chattanooga Police Department was notified about a motor vehicle crash. The vehicle (Ford F150) was traveling north on S. Watkins Street when it left the roadway to the left.
It went up on the sidewalk, crossed intersection of S. Watkins Street and Mcallie Avenue, and crashed through a locked gate at Parkridge Hospital before stopping.

The crash caused temporary power shortage to the hospital for a brief time.

Mr. Lee was transported by Hamilton County EMS with critical, but stable injuries.

The Chattanooga Fire Department also responded to the scene. CPD's Traffic Division is investigating this crash.



March 19, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 18, 2017

Possible Arson Being Investigated In Harrison House Fire

March 18, 2017

Grundy County Man Indicted On Charges Of Theft, Insurance Fraud


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ACUFF, EVA LOREDA MAE  420 DOVER LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will be investigating a possible arson at 7308 Greenwood Road. At  1:50 p.m. , the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and reported ... (click for more)

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the indictment of a Tracy City man on insurance fraud charges. In August 2015, at the request of 12th ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Cassanova Lee Critically Injured In Single Vehicle Accident Saturday Night

Cassanova Lee, 40, was critically injured in a single vehicle accident Saturday night.   Late last night the Chattanooga Police Department was notified about a motor vehicle crash. The vehicle (Ford F150) was traveling north on S. Watkins Street when it left the roadway to the left. It went up on the sidewalk, crossed intersection of S. Watkins Street and Mcallie Avenue, ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ACUFF, EVA LOREDA MAE  420 DOVER LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT) VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT) --- ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE  1608 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Enabling Failure

We must stop enabling dysfunctional schools and homes, because it facilitates multi-generational poverty. Our culture has embraced differences so much that we now foster failure. We allow parents to relinquish parental responsibilities while retaining the benefits of being a parent. Sadly in some cases children have become tickets to food, shelter and income for parents.  While ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Can’t Attract A Winner

I once heard a whisper that a good friend of mine, an assistant coach in the SEC, was being considered for a pretty swanky head job. It would have paid him three times more than he was making and there never has been as assistant who doesn’t want to be the head guy. So, I called him, saying I knew the athletic director and the faculty chairman at the school that was open, and that ... (click for more)

Sports

Morrison, Cagle Pitch Pirates Past East Hamilton

The East Hamilton Hurricanes will eventually be a better than average baseball team, but they aren’t there just yet. Facing the South Pittsburg Pirates at home in action from Hixson’s Wildcat Classic, the Hurricanes fell to 0-3 on the young season after being limited to just three hits in an 8-1 loss Saturday afternoon. Senior right-hander Jess Morrison was more than the ‘Canes ... (click for more)

Louisville Defeats UTC, 82-62, in NCAA Tourney First Round Game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. --- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball team fell short in an 82-62 loss at Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship at the KFC Yum! Center.  The Mocs got out to an 8-5 lead behind five points from junior Keiana Gilbert (Pulaski, Tenn.) who scored her 1,000 th  point in the loss. She had ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors