Arsenio Custer Facing Federal Drug Charges After Being Found With over 60 Grams Of Cocaine

Sunday, March 19, 2017

Arsenio "Unc" Custer is facing federal drug charges after being caught with over 60 grams of cocaine.

Authorities on Wednesday went to the house of a cooperating witness in North Chattanooga after they were told that Custer would be delivering drugs in a green Crown Royal bag.

Agents said they watched Custer show up at the residence and they removed him from the vehicle.

They found a green Crown Royal bag, which contained over 50 grams of crack cocaine and 10 grams of powder cocaine.

He was also found with digital scales and $529 in cash.

Custer told authorities he had been selling drugs for about six months. He said he was on probation out of Georgia.

Agents went to his home at 8321 Crossbow Court in Ooltewah. There they found a small quantity of cocaine, Pyrex dishes with a white powder residue, a gallong plastic bag with a white powder residue, two more sets of digital scales, a whisk and two counter weights used with scales.

Agents also found an additional green Crown Royal bag.

Custer is charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute it.