Arsenio Custer Facing Federal Drug Charges After Being Found With over 60 Grams Of Cocaine

Arsenio "Unc" Custer is facing federal drug charges after being caught with over 60 grams of cocaine.

Authorities on Wednesday went to the house of a cooperating witness in North Chattanooga after they were told that Custer would be delivering drugs in a green Crown Royal bag.

Agents said they watched Custer show up at the residence and they removed him from the vehicle.

They found a green Crown Royal bag, which contained over 50 grams of crack cocaine and 10 grams of powder cocaine.

He was also found with digital scales and $529 in cash.

Custer told authorities he had been selling drugs for about six months. He said he was on probation out of Georgia.

Agents went to his home at 8321 Crossbow Court in Ooltewah. There they found a small quantity of cocaine, Pyrex dishes with a white powder residue, a gallong plastic bag with a white powder residue, two more sets of digital scales, a whisk and two counter weights used with scales.

Agents also found an additional green Crown Royal bag.

Custer is charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute it.


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Concern About Missing Elizabeth Thomas, 15, Heightens; No One Has Heard From Her, Former Teacher

Home In St. Elmo Damaged By Fire Saturday Morning


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Concern About Missing Elizabeth Thomas, 15, Heightens; No One Has Heard From Her, Former Teacher

Opinion

Enabling Failure

We must stop enabling dysfunctional schools and homes, because it facilitates multi-generational poverty. Our culture has embraced differences so much that we now foster failure. We allow parents to relinquish parental responsibilities while retaining the benefits of being a parent. Sadly in some cases children have become tickets to food, shelter and income for parents.  While ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Can’t Attract A Winner

I once heard a whisper that a good friend of mine, an assistant coach in the SEC, was being considered for a pretty swanky head job. It would have paid him three times more than he was making and there never has been as assistant who doesn’t want to be the head guy. So, I called him, saying I knew the athletic director and the faculty chairman at the school that was open, and that ... (click for more)

Sports

Ooltewah Beats McMinn For Wildcat Classic Title

Ooltewah coach Brian Hitchcox always likes entering his baseball team in early season tournaments for several reasons. First, it’s just good experience and second, it give kids a chance to prove themselves in a situation not involving a district game.  And third, you get to learn more about your team and how different players act and react at different positions and what ... (click for more)

Louisville Defeats UTC, 82-62, in NCAA Tourney First Round Game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. --- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball team fell short in an 82-62 loss at Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship at the KFC Yum! Center.  The Mocs got out to an 8-5 lead behind five points from junior Keiana Gilbert (Pulaski, Tenn.) who scored her 1,000 th  point in the loss. She had ... (click for more)


