Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AMIS, CODY RAY

621 MEMORIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BALLARD, DEANGELO DEMOND

3103 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

BRACKETT, RICKEY LAVELL

3117 CARLTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

---

BRIDGEMAN, FREDGINALD

2910 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BUCKMAN, QUINTON WILLIAM

739 ASHLEY FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT POSSESSION)

---

BURGNER, AARON DAVID

5510 CLEARCREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

---

BURGNER, COURTNEY MARIE

148 COUNTY ROAD 70 RICEVILLE, 37370

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BURK, STEVEN ALAN

7734 HARPER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO.

OF SEX OFFENDER REGISVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO. OF SEX OFFENDER REGISVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO. COMMUNITY SUPERVISION---CAGLEY, DEREK4 BEVERLY DRIVE NEWMAN, 30263Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---COSTLEY, BRIDGET DAWN888 WELLS ROAD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV CommDESTRUCTION OF AND TAMPERING WITH GOV'T. RECORDS---CULPEPPER, JAMES ROBERTHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---DANIEL, STEPHEN CHARLES3041 WOLBURN STREET ATLANTA, 30084Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---DILLARD, RONALD555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FARMER, STEVEN BERNARD954 N ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY +1000---FINE, WILLIAM ERIC637 OMEGA DRIVE WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON748 W 12TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---GALLOWAY, TROY3840 ROLLINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OVER $1,000---GOTT, DESTINY NICOLE702 ROBERTA DRIVE APT E ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HOLLINGSWORTH, THOMAS ALBERT4616 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT DOMESTIC)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI---JONES, KATURA MONEAK3720 STEVENS RD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---KELLY, BRENDA J555 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KITCHEN, WILLIAM ADAM121 SOUTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $500---LITTLE, GARY JEROME1504 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---LYLES, HATTIE LEIGH4613 MURRAY LAKE LANE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MASSENGALE, JASON CONRAD2455 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---MCCORKLE, ELIJAH COLTON2704 NORTH HIGHLANDS DRIVE NASHVILLE, 37221Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MCDOUGAL, DONALD J1702 E BOY SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULT---MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE4518 HIXSON PIKE APT E3 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETEXTING WHILE DRIVING---MOORE, JOHN DAVID3500 CLAIREMONT AVENUE SOUTH APT 350 BIRMINGHAM, 35222Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MORGAN, ANDREW ALLEN15 HOLIDAY LANE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA---MORGAN, JEFFREY DEWAYNE2042 WYNWOOD DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PHILLIPS, DAWN L341 A CAMP JORDAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---PUTMAN, KIMBERLY LATEESE305 LAWS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---RICE, LATONYA TASHA2813 CARTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)---RICE, LIZZARRIUS DEWAYNE2300 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---ROSE, TOSHA NICOLE8604 NELSON ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---RUFFIN, ROBBIE M311 ZIEGLER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW---SANDOVAL, EHITAN4005 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---STERKEY, RAYMOND CARTER7255 LEE HWY #106 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION---STERLING, SEAN HOUSTON3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---SWAFFORD, NATHAN ANTHONY9406 WALNUT STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TAYLOR, MARVIN DARRELL2013 CITIGO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---THOMAS, RACHEL ANN5413 COUNTRY VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---TOMLINSON, ADAM WAYNE322B CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF XANAXCRIMINAL SIMULATIONSIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WALKER, ROSELYNNE ANDREA6448 WILLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)---WEXLER, ERIC M5837 CHARING PLACE CHARLOTTE, 28211Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERY OF CHECKTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERY OF CHECKTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERY OF CHECKTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERY OF CHECKTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WICKS, JAMES CRAIG474 RANKIN CHAPEL ROAD OAKDALE, 37829Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILEY, RONALD EUGENE469 DEVAULT ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

