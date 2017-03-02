 Thursday, March 2, 2017 57.6°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Crime Stoppers: Thefts From Storage Facilities In Catoosa County

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Crime Stoppers is focusing on break-ins that occurred at two different storage facilities in Catoosa County, Ga.

Last Thursday, a deputy was dispatched to 1353 Mack Smith Road, Rossville, on a theft.

A woman said the last time she was at her storage unit was the last week of October. She said she had been taking care of a death in the family.

She said she received a call from a manager at the storage facility, but was out of town at the time.

When she arrived at the unit on Feb. 15 she noticed a different lock on her unit so she cut it off and replaced it.

She then noticed there were missing items, including a mattress, wooden hope chest, large model train, and shop lights.

Last Sunday, a deputy responded to 72 Service Lane, Ringgold, on a burglary.

A man said between Feb. 15-26 someone entered his storage unit and stole several items, including tools, a tool box, ammunition, a cooler and two 16" TVs. 

He said the building was ransacked.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at  (423) 698-3333.


Senator David Perdue Stands Behind Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Mother Of Child Killed In Woodmore School Bus Crash Files Suit In Circuit Court

DesJarlais Votes For Bill Aimed At "Reining In" Federal Agencies


Opinion

Keep Our Parks Public

I used to think that privatization of public services or facilities was a good thing; get the job done better and cheaper. Now I think I drank the Kool-aid they put out. Governor Haslam is wrong in wanting to let a "private company" run the state park services. The parks were not designed to be profit centers, but they should continue to be run by the state government allowing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This March

I can never remember a first day in March like this one – the daffodils are in full splendor, the crocus are wide awake, even the tulips are making a move. I know a guy who has already cut his grass! The signs of the earliest spring are everywhere. Golf course fairways are greening up. Suddenly the mounting prayers are that Mother Nature isn’t setting us up for a fearsome late freeze ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland's Colton Landers Finally Gets State Title

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – The third time was certainly the charm for Cleveland’s Colton Landers. Landers is an 18-year-old senior who was a four-year starter for the Blue Raider wrestling team. He had finished as the state runner-up for the past two years, but finally put it all together two weeks ago when he finally claimed his first individual title. It was a huge win for the ... (click for more)

Harris, Ross Celebrate State Titles For Hixson

If the TSSAA ever started an award for Comeback of the Year honors, Hixson seniors Cederick Harris and Truman Ross would surely be nominated. This is a real success story for these two young men.  Like so many teenagers who are faced with difficult and often not good choices, Harris and Ross were among a group of Hixson wrestlers who last year decided to follow the beat ... (click for more)


