Crime Stoppers: Thefts From Storage Facilities In Catoosa County

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Crime Stoppers is focusing on break-ins that occurred at two different storage facilities in Catoosa County, Ga.

Last Thursday, a deputy was dispatched to 1353 Mack Smith Road, Rossville, on a theft.

A woman said the last time she was at her storage unit was the last week of October. She said she had been taking care of a death in the family.

She said she received a call from a manager at the storage facility, but was out of town at the time.

When she arrived at the unit on Feb. 15 she noticed a different lock on her unit so she cut it off and replaced it.

She then noticed there were missing items, including a mattress, wooden hope chest, large model train, and shop lights.

Last Sunday, a deputy responded to 72 Service Lane, Ringgold, on a burglary.

A man said between Feb. 15-26 someone entered his storage unit and stole several items, including tools, a tool box, ammunition, a cooler and two 16" TVs.

He said the building was ransacked.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (423) 698-3333.