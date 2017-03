Thursday, March 2, 2017

The mother of one of the six Woodmore Elementary students killed in the Nov. 21 bus crash on Talley Road has filed suit in Circuit Court.

The complaint was brought by Diamond Brown, mother of D'Myunn Lamar Brown, who was age six and in kindergarten.

It is filed against Durham School Services and driver Johnthony Walker.

The complaint was filed by attorneys Gerald Webb and Jay Morgan of the firm of Speek, Webb, Turner & Newkirk.

It asks unspecified damages.