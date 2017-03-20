 Monday, March 20, 2017 73.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, March 20, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAKER, D G 
3730 DORIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCIE
---
BEASLEY, BERTHA MAE 
2806 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
BELCHER, STARLETT DENISE 
3408 GAIL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BENITOT, JUAREZ 
CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BUCKNER, ANTHONY LEBRON 
3301 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FEL.

OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
---
CARD, WILLIAM TREVOR 
181 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BUMPER LAW VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
COMBS, LONNIE RYAN 
184 PINCREST DR WILDWOOD, 307574164 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DAVIS, TAYLOR JAMES 
209 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DECKER, JAMI MITCHELL 
3505 WOODSTAGE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DIAZ, ERIC 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DREWERY, GREY POWERS 
742 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
ELLIOTT, WILLIAM LEONARD 
9626 HOMEWOOD CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ESCOBAR-LUCAS, OSCAR 

Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GAULDIN, HARRY BERNARD 
817 E 48TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
GIPSON, SONYA DENISE 
3401 N CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
---
GLENN, WALTER MAURICE 
3718 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
---
GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA 
7961 BATTERS PLACE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GUESS, JERRY PAUL 
326 WYNN LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
HARRISON, DEISMAN CARLMEL 
916 SYLVAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HORBINSKI, ROBERT DANIEL 
915 GRAYSVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE UNFLUENCE
---
JACOBS, KEVIN JOSEPH 
5433 DAYTON BLVD APT7 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
JONES, KEVIN 
1406 JEANNINE STREET MEMPHIS, 38111 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
FELONY EVADING ARREST
---
KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA 
712 N. HIGHLAND PARK AV CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL LITTERING
---
KITCHEN, WILLIAM ADAM 
121 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MADDUX, LARRY RUSSELL 
415 INDIA DRIVE TRION, 30753 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
MARSH, DAVID JAMES 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MINNER, CALEB TYLER 
5120 SILVER LN APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF ROBBERY)
---
MOONEY, WALTER E 
1722 S. SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
PATTY, ERIK DAVID 
6503 MILLSTREAM DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT
---
PEARSON, CLINTON MARCELLUS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ORANGE CO FLORIDA)
---
PEREZ, MANUEL ERBERTO 
1604 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PITTS, ARRAS LAMAR 
4511 HAYNES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
ROBBINS, ERNEST LEE 
101 E 20TH STREET ROOM 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ROWAN, JENNIFER REBECCA 
8006 FREEPORT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SHADWICK, DONNIE ROBERT 
10961 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SHELTON, DENESHIA ROCHELLE 
6 MATHIS DRIVE ROME, 30165 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SNEED, BOBBY GENE 
7309 FLANNIGAN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
STANDIFER, BRIAN MATTHEW 
1738 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
TURNER, BRIAN HENRY 
6901 DEERWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
VINSON, SHAQUANDRA DESHAY 
1308 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGGRAVATED
---
WILLIAMS, ERIC LEPREY 
2104 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
WILSON, WILLIAM HEATH 
6113 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WRIGHT, MATTHEW STEVEN 
902 TROTTER LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, D G
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCIE
BEASLEY, BERTHA MAE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/13/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
BELCHER, STARLETT DENISE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/12/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BENITOT, JUAREZ
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BUCKNER, ANTHONY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
CARD, WILLIAM TREVOR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • BUMPER LAW VIOLATION
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CARTER, JESSE ALEXZIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/24/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
COLLINS, DMARCUS LADELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
COMBS, LONNIE RYAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVIS, TAYLOR JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DECKER, JAMI MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DIAZ, ERIC
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/01/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DREWERY, GREY POWERS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/09/1997
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/21/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ELLIS, MITCHELL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/27/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
  • VANDALISM OVER $1,000
ESCOBAR-LUCAS, OSCAR
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GAULDIN, HARRY BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/24/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
GILL, CURTIS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • HARASSMENT
GIPSON, SONYA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/17/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
GLENN, WALTER MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/26/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GUESS, JERRY PAUL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/03/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HARRISON, DEISMAN CARLMEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/31/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HORBINSKI, ROBERT DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/11/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE UNFLUENCE
JONES, KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/14/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
KITCHEN, WILLIAM ADAM
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LINDSEY, EDWARD GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/15/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MADDUX, LARRY RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
MINNER, CALEB TYLER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF ROBBERY)

MOONEY, WALTER E
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/17/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PARKER, JESSICA JOANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM OVER $1,000
PEARSON, CLINTON MARCELLUS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ORANGE CO FLORIDA)
PEREZ, MANUEL ERBERTO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PITTS, ARRAS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/24/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
ROBBINS, ERNEST LEE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/07/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBERTS, ANGELO
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/29/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHADWICK, DONNIE ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHELTON, DENESHIA ROCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STANDIFER, BRIAN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/31/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TURNER, BRIAN HENRY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VAUGHN, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
WILLIAMS, ERIC LEPREY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
WRIGHT, MATTHEW STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT




March 20, 2017

Dalton Police Department Seeks ID Of Suspects In Car Break-Ins

March 20, 2017

Fire At Wagner Pencil Company In Sale Creek Causes Minimal Damage

March 20, 2017

Walker County Arrest Report For March 13-19


The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who attempted to cash stolen checks that were taken in a series of car break-ins that happened in February. ... (click for more)

At approximately  8:20 a.m.  on Monday, the Sale Creek Fire Department responded to 660 Industrial Boulevard on a fire alarm at Wagner Pencil Company. First arriving firefighters ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 13-19: YATES           BRYAN          STEWART     ... (click for more)


Dalton Police Department Seeks ID Of Suspects In Car Break-Ins

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who attempted to cash stolen checks that were taken in a series of car break-ins that happened in February. The cars were broken into in Dalton and the suspects tried to pass the stolen checks at two banks in Tennessee. Three cars parked at the Lakeshore Park tennis complex were broken into ... (click for more)

Fire At Wagner Pencil Company In Sale Creek Causes Minimal Damage

At approximately  8:20 a.m.  on Monday, the Sale Creek Fire Department responded to 660 Industrial Boulevard on a fire alarm at Wagner Pencil Company. First arriving firefighters reported smoke and flames visible from the saw dust collection silo outside and at the rear of the building. Fire was contained to the duct work and the silo. The cause of the fire is ... (click for more)

Opinion

Enact Property Tax Freeze For Seniors

I am a resident of Hamilton County and have owned property in this county since 1981.  I am 66 years of age and have lawfully paid my Hamilton County taxes since 1981.   For all of you who are in the same situation, please contact our county officials to ask that they enact the Property Tax Freeze law for persons 65 years of age and older.   ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bataan’s 75th Anniversary

Just shy of 50 years ago, I was evermore a yearling sports writer and Bear Bryant at Alabama was among the first to help me appear a whole lot better than I was. When I would visit Tuscaloosa, Coach Bryant would let me hang around and it wasn’t long before I befriended Bert Bank. Bert, who came home after World War II and got his law degree at the university, was a longtime state ... (click for more)

Sports

Ooltewah Beats McMinn For Wildcat Classic Title

Ooltewah coach Brian Hitchcox always likes entering his baseball team in early season tournaments for several reasons. First, it’s just good experience and second, it give kids a chance to prove themselves in a situation not involving a district game.  And third, you get to learn more about your team and how different players act and react at different positions and what ... (click for more)

Louisville Defeats UTC, 82-62, in NCAA Tourney First Round Game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. --- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball team fell short in an 82-62 loss at Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship at the KFC Yum! Center.  The Mocs got out to an 8-5 lead behind five points from junior Keiana Gilbert (Pulaski, Tenn.) who scored her 1,000 th  point in the loss. She had ... (click for more)


