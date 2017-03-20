Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, March 20, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAKER, D G

3730 DORIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCIE

---

BEASLEY, BERTHA MAE

2806 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

---

BELCHER, STARLETT DENISE

3408 GAIL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BENITOT, JUAREZ

CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

BUCKNER, ANTHONY LEBRON

3301 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FEL.

OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE---CARD, WILLIAM TREVOR181 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEBUMPER LAW VIOLATIONSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---COMBS, LONNIE RYAN184 PINCREST DR WILDWOOD, 307574164Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DAVIS, TAYLOR JAMES209 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DECKER, JAMI MITCHELL3505 WOODSTAGE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DIAZ, ERICHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---DREWERY, GREY POWERS742 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---ELLIOTT, WILLIAM LEONARD9626 HOMEWOOD CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ESCOBAR-LUCAS, OSCARAge at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GAULDIN, HARRY BERNARD817 E 48TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---GIPSON, SONYA DENISE3401 N CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW---GLENN, WALTER MAURICE3718 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)---GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA7961 BATTERS PLACE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---GUESS, JERRY PAUL326 WYNN LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---HARRISON, DEISMAN CARLMEL916 SYLVAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HORBINSKI, ROBERT DANIEL915 GRAYSVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE UNFLUENCE---JACOBS, KEVIN JOSEPH5433 DAYTON BLVD APT7 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---JONES, KEVIN1406 JEANNINE STREET MEMPHIS, 38111Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEAGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICEFELONY EVADING ARREST---KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA712 N. HIGHLAND PARK AV CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTCRIMINAL LITTERING---KITCHEN, WILLIAM ADAM121 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MADDUX, LARRY RUSSELL415 INDIA DRIVE TRION, 30753Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---MARSH, DAVID JAMESHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MINNER, CALEB TYLER5120 SILVER LN APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF ROBBERY)---MOONEY, WALTER E1722 S. SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---PATTY, ERIK DAVID6503 MILLSTREAM DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT---PEARSON, CLINTON MARCELLUSHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ORANGE CO FLORIDA)---PEREZ, MANUEL ERBERTO1604 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PITTS, ARRAS LAMAR4511 HAYNES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---ROBBINS, ERNEST LEE101 E 20TH STREET ROOM 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ROWAN, JENNIFER REBECCA8006 FREEPORT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SHADWICK, DONNIE ROBERT10961 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SHELTON, DENESHIA ROCHELLE6 MATHIS DRIVE ROME, 30165Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SNEED, BOBBY GENE7309 FLANNIGAN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---STANDIFER, BRIAN MATTHEW1738 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---TURNER, BRIAN HENRY6901 DEERWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---VINSON, SHAQUANDRA DESHAY1308 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGGRAVATED---WILLIAMS, ERIC LEPREY2104 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---WILSON, WILLIAM HEATH6113 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WRIGHT, MATTHEW STEVEN902 TROTTER LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, D G

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/15/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCIE BEASLEY, BERTHA MAE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/13/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) BELCHER, STARLETT DENISE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/12/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BENITOT, JUAREZ

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/19/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BUCKNER, ANTHONY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE CARD, WILLIAM TREVOR

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BUMPER LAW VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CARTER, JESSE ALEXZIA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/24/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN COLLINS, DMARCUS LADELL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION COMBS, LONNIE RYAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DAVIS, TAYLOR JAMES

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DECKER, JAMI MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/09/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DIAZ, ERIC

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/01/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DREWERY, GREY POWERS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/09/1997

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/21/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ELLIS, MITCHELL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/27/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

VANDALISM OVER $1,000 ESCOBAR-LUCAS, OSCAR

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/18/1998

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GAULDIN, HARRY BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/24/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) GILL, CURTIS WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARASSMENT GIPSON, SONYA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/17/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW GLENN, WALTER MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/26/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GUESS, JERRY PAUL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/03/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HARRISON, DEISMAN CARLMEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/31/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HORBINSKI, ROBERT DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/11/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE UNFLUENCE JONES, KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/14/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

FELONY EVADING ARREST KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRIMINAL LITTERING KITCHEN, WILLIAM ADAM

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LINDSEY, EDWARD GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/15/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MADDUX, LARRY RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/25/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE MINNER, CALEB TYLER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF ROBBERY)

MOONEY, WALTER E

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/17/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT PARKER, JESSICA JOANN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/09/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM OVER $1,000 PEARSON, CLINTON MARCELLUS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ORANGE CO FLORIDA) PEREZ, MANUEL ERBERTO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PITTS, ARRAS LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/24/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA ROBBINS, ERNEST LEE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 11/07/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROBERTS, ANGELO

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 08/29/1957

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SHADWICK, DONNIE ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/27/1988

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SHELTON, DENESHIA ROCHELLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) STANDIFER, BRIAN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/31/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS