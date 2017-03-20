Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|BAKER, D G
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCIE
|
|BEASLEY, BERTHA MAE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/13/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|BELCHER, STARLETT DENISE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/12/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BENITOT, JUAREZ
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BUCKNER, ANTHONY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
|
|CARD, WILLIAM TREVOR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- BUMPER LAW VIOLATION
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CARTER, JESSE ALEXZIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/24/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
|
|COLLINS, DMARCUS LADELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|COMBS, LONNIE RYAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DAVIS, TAYLOR JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DECKER, JAMI MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DIAZ, ERIC
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/01/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DREWERY, GREY POWERS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/09/1997
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/21/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ELLIS, MITCHELL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/27/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
- VANDALISM OVER $1,000
|
|ESCOBAR-LUCAS, OSCAR
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GAULDIN, HARRY BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/24/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|GILL, CURTIS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- HARASSMENT
|
|GIPSON, SONYA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/17/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
|
|GLENN, WALTER MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/26/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
|
|GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GUESS, JERRY PAUL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/03/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HARRISON, DEISMAN CARLMEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/31/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HORBINSKI, ROBERT DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/11/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE UNFLUENCE
|
|JONES, KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/14/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
|
|KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
|
|KITCHEN, WILLIAM ADAM
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LINDSEY, EDWARD GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/15/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MADDUX, LARRY RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|MINNER, CALEB TYLER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF ROBBERY)
|
|MOONEY, WALTER E
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/17/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PARKER, JESSICA JOANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM OVER $1,000
|
|PEARSON, CLINTON MARCELLUS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ORANGE CO FLORIDA)
|
|PEREZ, MANUEL ERBERTO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PITTS, ARRAS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/24/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|ROBBINS, ERNEST LEE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/07/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERTS, ANGELO
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/29/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SHADWICK, DONNIE ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SHELTON, DENESHIA ROCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|STANDIFER, BRIAN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/31/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|TURNER, BRIAN HENRY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|VAUGHN, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|WILLIAMS, ERIC LEPREY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
|
|WRIGHT, MATTHEW STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2017
Charge(s):
|