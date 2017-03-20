 Monday, March 20, 2017 73.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Dalton Police Department Seeks ID Of Suspects In Car Break-Ins

Monday, March 20, 2017

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who attempted to cash stolen checks that were taken in a series of car break-ins that happened in February. The cars were broken into in Dalton and the suspects tried to pass the stolen checks at two banks in Tennessee.

Three cars parked at the Lakeshore Park tennis complex were broken into on the afternoon of Feb. 12, between approximately 2-4 p.

m.. All three had a window broken out using an unknown object, and all three had purses or wallets stolen. Among the items stolen were a brown Prada purse valued at approximately $1,800, and another purse containing an iPhone and a Tag Heuer watch valued at approximately $1,700. The next day, two of the victims were notified that someone had attempted to cash checks stolen in the break-ins at banks in Hixson and East Ridge. In both cases, they were unsuccessful.

Investigators retrieved surveillance images of the attempted transactions. The suspects were driving a white or silver in color BMW SUV with a luggage rack on the roof. The vehicle was driven by a white male and a Hispanic female in the passenger seat tried to cash the stolen checks using the victim’s stolen driver’s licenses as ID.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call Detective Brian Shirley at 706 278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 189.


Fire At Wagner Pencil Company In Sale Creek Causes Minimal Damage

March 20, 2017

Walker County Arrest Report For March 13-19


