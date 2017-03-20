Warren And Griffin To Present Belts On The Buses Petition To Tennessee Lawmakers

Monday, March 20, 2017

Warren and Griffin launched the “BELTS on the BUSES” petition on their website shortly after the Nov. 21 bus crash in Chattanooga that left six children dead.

"This purpose of this campaign is to raise awareness and garner support to ask Tennessee legislators to enact a law mandating that all school buses operated in the state have proper safety restraints for each child on board," officials said.



On Wednesday, Warren and Griffin will be taking their petition to lawmakers in Nashville and they are asking for the public's help.

C. Mark Warren and John Mark Griffin will provide a free charter bus for any local community members who would like to attend the hearing for BELTS on the BUSES. The charter bus will leave Woodmore Elementary School at 9:30 a.m. and will return to Chattanooga after the hearing concludes.

As a token of their appreciation, Warren and Griffin will also be providing a free lunch and t-shirt to anyone who can participate.



"If you want to show your support, but are unable to make the trip on Wednesday, Warren and Griffin say there is still a way you can help. The BELTS on the BUSES petition is still active on Change.org and currently has over 880 signatures. By going online and signing this petition, you can show your support and help demand that Tennessee legislators act to keep our school children safe," officials said.



Law firm partner, C. Mark Warren, says “BELTS on the BUSES is a campaign to make our lawmakers more aware of just how dangerous school buses can be when they are not properly equipped with safety restraints for the students on board.”





