Monday, March 20, 2017

Police said a 24-year-old Chattanooga woman has not been seen since March 4 when she left to go to a gas station.

Her vehicle was located unoccupied in a parking lot.

A missing person report has been filed for Zulma Quizar.

She is an Hispanic female with brown eyes. She is 5'7" and 150 pounds.

If you have information on her, call Chattanooga Police at 698-2525.