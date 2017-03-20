 Monday, March 20, 2017 68.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Citations In Distracted Driving Campaign Include 4 Motorists Going Over 100 MPH

Monday, March 20, 2017

The Chattanooga Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol continue to work together to enforce and educate drivers about distracted driving and the dangers that come along with that behavior.

Both agencies are continuing enhanced enforcement in an effort to correct poor driving behavior. Total citations issued for each day (Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, 2017) are included along with citation specifics for Friday.


The numbers included in this release are citations issued by CPD's Traffic Unit. These numbers do not include CPD Patrol or other units in the department.

Monday, March 13 TOTAL - 35

Tuesday, March 14 TOTAL -32

Wednesday, March 15 TOTAL - 100

Thursday, March 16 TOTAL - 92

Friday, March 17 TOTAL - 43

Four speeding citations were issued to motorists driving in excess of 100 mph.

The breakdown of Friday's citations are as follows:

Speeding - 20**

Registration - 5

Seatbelt - 5

No Insurance - 4
Child Restraint - 3
Due Care - 2
Following too close - 2
Texting - 1
Improper Stop - 1

March 20, 2017

Citations In Distracted Driving Campaign Include 4 Motorists Going Over 100 MPH

March 20, 2017

24-Year-Old Chattanooga Woman Was Last Seen Going To A Gas Station

March 20, 2017

Senate Approves Beavers Resolution To Let Voters Decide If They Want An Elected Attorney General


The Chattanooga Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol continue to work together to enforce and educate drivers about distracted driving and the dangers that come along with that behavior. ... (click for more)

Police said a 24-year-old Chattanooga woman has not been seen since March 4 when she left to go to a gas station. Her vehicle was located unoccupied in a parking lot. A missing person report ... (click for more)

A resolution that would allow Tennessee voters to decide if they want to popularly elect the state’s attorney general was approved 22 to 8 on Monday night by the State Senate on final consideration.   ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Citations In Distracted Driving Campaign Include 4 Motorists Going Over 100 MPH

The Chattanooga Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol continue to work together to enforce and educate drivers about distracted driving and the dangers that come along with that behavior. Both agencies are continuing enhanced enforcement in an effort to correct poor driving behavior. Total citations issued for each day (Monday, March 13 through Friday, March ... (click for more)

24-Year-Old Chattanooga Woman Was Last Seen Going To A Gas Station

Police said a 24-year-old Chattanooga woman has not been seen since March 4 when she left to go to a gas station. Her vehicle was located unoccupied in a parking lot. A missing person report has been filed for Zulma Quizar. She is an Hispanic female with brown eyes. She is 5'7" and 150 pounds. If you have information on her, call Chattanooga Police at 698-2525.   (click for more)

Opinion

The Changing Meaning Of Worship

Every third Sunday evening for the past year I have enjoyed the company of a growing number of folks that gather together at Bill Hullander's farm near Apison, as we sing the wonderful Gospel filled songs of the past from what is known as "The Red Book Hymnal".  As I have witnessed this assembly grow over these past months from a few dozen to nearly 200 or so, (and still growing) ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bataan’s 75th Anniversary

Just shy of 50 years ago, I was evermore a yearling sports writer and Bear Bryant at Alabama was among the first to help me appear a whole lot better than I was. When I would visit Tuscaloosa, Coach Bryant would let me hang around and it wasn’t long before I befriended Bert Bank. Bert, who came home after World War II and got his law degree at the university, was a longtime state ... (click for more)

Sports

Willie, Spurgeon Lead Ooltewah Past Cleveland 3-1

(Story will be updated) CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Ooltewah baseball coach Brian Hitchcox hasn’t decided on his “Monday guy” for District 5-3A play yet, but senior Daniel Willie may have taken a huge step on landing that role Monday night. Willie (1-0) threw a complete game four-hitter, got a lot of offensive support from third baseman Austin Spurgeon and the Owls knocked off ... (click for more)

Louisville Defeats UTC, 82-62, in NCAA Tourney First Round Game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. --- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball team fell short in an 82-62 loss at Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship at the KFC Yum! Center.  The Mocs got out to an 8-5 lead behind five points from junior Keiana Gilbert (Pulaski, Tenn.) who scored her 1,000 th  point in the loss. She had ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors