Citations In Distracted Driving Campaign Include 4 Motorists Going Over 100 MPH

The Chattanooga Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol continue to work together to enforce and educate drivers about distracted driving and the dangers that come along with that behavior.





Both agencies are continuing enhanced enforcement in an effort to correct poor driving behavior. Total citations issued for each day (Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, 2017) are included along with citation specifics for Friday.





The numbers included in this release are citations issued by CPD's Traffic Unit. These numbers do not include CPD Patrol or other units in the department.