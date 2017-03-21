 Tuesday, March 21, 2017 61.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

2 Now In Custody Of 4 Sought For Violent Crimes In Chattanooga

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

  • Dedrick Lindsey

  • Troy Timmis

  • Orlando Watkins

  • Guy Wilkerson


Orlando Watkins, 26, was apprehended in Rossville, Ga. on Monday. Investigative leads led officers to Watkins' whereabouts. 

He was wanted on warrants for aggravated assault and evading. He will be facing additional charges as well, officials said. Watkins' capture was the culmination of a joint effort between Chattanooga Police Department, Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force, Rossville Police Department, and federal agencies. 

Troy Timmis, another individual on the wanted poster, was apprehended in a warrant roundup on March 15.

The Chattanooga Police Department asked for the public's help on March 14 in locating four individuals in connection to their involvement in violent crimes in the city. There is now a $500 reward for information leading to the capture of each suspect.

Dedrick Lindsey, 23, is wanted for the attempted first-degree murder stemming from an incident back on Jan. 13, in the 900 block of Dodson Avenue. Lindsey is a known, violent gang member that has committed violence in the past. 

Orlando Watkins, 26, is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault incident that took place on May 28, 2016. Watkins is also wanted in for evading arrest and felonious possession of marijuana. He was previously out on bond pending trial for attempted first-degree murder. He has a violent criminal past and should be considered armed.

Troy Timmis, 30, is wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery that occurred back on Jan. 5. Timmis is also wanted for violation of probation for a previous aggravated robbery. Timmis has a violent history is known to carry firearms. 

Guy Wilkerson, 23, is wanted for violation of probation that was issued on Jan. 4. Wilkerson disabled his ankle monitor and has been on the run ever since. He is known to be involved in street gang and narcotics related activity. 

Officials are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of these individuals to contact the CPD fugitive unit at 423 643-5404. A caller can remain anonymous.


