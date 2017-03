Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

BATTLE, JAMICHAEL ANTWON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROWN, NOAH WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/25/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR CANTRELL, LESLIE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/14/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CLARK, TASHIKA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/03/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COX, WILLIE ROY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

EVADING ARREST FELONY

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

SPEEDING DAVIS, ERICA JOANNA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/15/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION DILLON SMITH, ARTHUR E

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VANDALISM OVER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 ENSLEY, AMY LAUREN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/29/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA) EPPERSON, BRANDON ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/22/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION) FAIRES, AMERKA LEDYIA

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/19/1963

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FURMAN, KIMBERLY MEGAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/24/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GARTH, WILLIE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GLOVER, DAVID LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GOODMAN, SHAYNA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/24/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HILL, LAYMON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) HOLLINS, EVERETT LEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/16/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 HOUSTON, ISAIAH JAMES

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/05/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA JOHNSON, STEVE CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/10/1966

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR KEITH, VAN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/05/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAC AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAC AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY POSSESSION OF A WEA KING, BRANDON MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/02/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LEONARD, RYAN PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/21/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 MADDEN, FREDRICK LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/21/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) MARTIN, NAOMI

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/09/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MCCLESKEY, GAVIN TREVOR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLE SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLE SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLE SU MCCULLOUGH, TERRANCE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/20/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCDONALD, CHARLES BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/20/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCFARLAND, BETTY JO

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/15/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKINNEY, CARRIE SUE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/25/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS MURPHY, CHARLES HENRY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/21/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MURPHY, JOHN KOLTON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

NGUYEN, MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/28/1998

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT NIXON, BRENT WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/21/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT OVERSTREET, MARK D

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/24/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS POND, JOSHUA HEATH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING THE MANUFACTURE SANDERS, ELIJAH III

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/01/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS MARIJUANA FOR RESALE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB) SHEA, GENE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SMITH, BRANDON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

USE OF STOLEN PLATES SPEARS, CAMERON RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/06/1998

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR STEELE, STASHIA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/10/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING TOWNSEND, DYLAN MARK

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC