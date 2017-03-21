 Tuesday, March 21, 2017 80.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Rico Backs Oglesby In District 7 City Council Runoff

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Former City Councilman Manny Rico said he is endorsing Erskine Oglesby in the District 7 Chattanooga City Council runoff election. He is trying to unseat Councilman Chris Anderson.

Mr. Rico said, “It has been a privilege and an honor to run again in District 7. Over the past months, it was a hard-fought battle working with our team.

"I want to thank all the voters who cast their votes for me. We fell short, though it is not over. I ask that all my supporters, and the community will get back out through early voting and on April 11 and vote Erskine Oglesby in District 7.

"He has my full support and I believe that he is the man for District 7 who will represent all equally.”

After receiving the endorsement from Manny Rico, Mr. Oglesby said, “I want to say thank you to Manny Rico for his support moving forward in the runoff election. My campaign has worked hard to reach this achievement and we will continue to work even harder towards the April 11th on behalf of the citizens of District 7.

"We are running on the issues that represent all interest. And will continue working hard to knock on every single door and make phone calls into the district.

"Early voting starts tomorrow and I ask all to get out early and vote.”


Police Blotter: Unhappy Tenants Wreak Havoc On Hamilton Park Drive Motel Room, Residence On Boy Scout Road; Woman Says Same Man On Her Porch Each Day When She Comes Home

Severe Weather Alert Issued For Hamilton County

Police said damage was found in room at the Roadway Inn on Hamilton Park Drive after the occupants were in a dispute with the manager. The manager said he asked the occupants to leave due to smoking in the non-smoking room. He said he did not refund the room rate, which angered the female registered occupant. After the occupant vacated the room, the TV was found with a large ... (click for more)

The following weather statement was issued by the National Weather Service For Hamilton County, Tennessee: SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT UNTIL 8PM EDT TUE ...ENHANCED RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS SOUTHEAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA FOR LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING... AN AREA OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP ACROSS MIDDLE TENNESSEE THIS AFTERNOON THEN MOVE ... (click for more)

The Changing Meaning Of Worship

Every third Sunday evening for the past year I have enjoyed the company of a growing number of folks that gather together at Bill Hullander's farm near Apison, as we sing the wonderful Gospel filled songs of the past from what is known as "The Red Book Hymnal".  As I have witnessed this assembly grow over these past months from a few dozen to nearly 200 or so, (and still growing) ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Bring The Bees Back’

One in every three bites of food we put in our mouths you can bet a pollinator like a bumblebee had something to do with it. The bad news is that in 2016 it is believed that 44 percent of the bee colonies in the United States collapsed. Poof. Gone. So the great news is that the Honey-Nut Cherrios people – General Mills – came up with an idea to give to its cereal eaters 100 million ... (click for more)

Willie, Spurgeon Lead Ooltewah Past Cleveland 3-1

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Ooltewah baseball coach Brian Hitchcox hasn’t decided on his “Monday guy” for District 5-3A play yet, but senior Daniel Willie may have taken a huge step toward landing that role Monday night. Willie (1-0) threw a complete game four-hitter, got a lot of offensive support from third baseman Austin Spurgeon and the Owls knocked off Cleveland, 3-1, at Raider ... (click for more)

Workman, Flippo Combine On One-Hitter For Trojans

Senior Logan Workman was in a groove Monday night, but a blister that burst on the middle finger of his right hand put an end to his evening as he headed to the dugout at Soddy Daisy's Tom Higgins Field with two outs in the sixth inning and a no-hitter against District 5-AAA foe East Hamilton.  The Hurricanes did finally get a hit with two outs in the seventh and they did ... (click for more)


