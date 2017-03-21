Rico Backs Oglesby In District 7 City Council Runoff

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Former City Councilman Manny Rico said he is endorsing Erskine Oglesby in the District 7 Chattanooga City Council runoff election. He is trying to unseat Councilman Chris Anderson.

Mr. Rico said, “It has been a privilege and an honor to run again in District 7. Over the past months, it was a hard-fought battle working with our team.

"I want to thank all the voters who cast their votes for me. We fell short, though it is not over. I ask that all my supporters, and the community will get back out through early voting and on April 11 and vote Erskine Oglesby in District 7.

"He has my full support and I believe that he is the man for District 7 who will represent all equally.”

After receiving the endorsement from Manny Rico, Mr. Oglesby said, “I want to say thank you to Manny Rico for his support moving forward in the runoff election. My campaign has worked hard to reach this achievement and we will continue to work even harder towards the April 11th on behalf of the citizens of District 7.

"We are running on the issues that represent all interest. And will continue working hard to knock on every single door and make phone calls into the district.

"Early voting starts tomorrow and I ask all to get out early and vote.”