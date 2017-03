Severe Weather Alert Issued For Hamilton County

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

The following weather statement was issued by the National Weather Service

For Hamilton County, Tennessee:

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT UNTIL 8PM EDT TUE ...ENHANCED RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS SOUTHEAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA FOR LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING... AN AREA OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP ACROSS MIDDLE TENNESSEE THIS AFTERNOON THEN MOVE EAST SOUTHEAST INTO THE SOUTHERN PLATEAU AND SOUTHEAST TENNESSEE BETWEEN 4 AND 6 PM ET. THIS AREA OF STORMS WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE EAST INTO SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA BY 7 PM.





AREAS SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 40 HAVE THE GREAT THREAT OF SEVERE STORMS TODAY. THE MAIN CONCERN FROM THESE STORMS WILL BE LARGE HAIL UP TO GOLFBALL SIZE AND DAMAGING WINDS UP TO 70 MPH. PLEASE LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION.