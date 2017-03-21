 Tuesday, March 21, 2017 80.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Cox Charged After Driving Toward Officers At High Rate Of Speed On Missionary Ridge

Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Willie Roy Cox
Willie Roy Cox

Police have arrested a Red Bank men after police said he sped toward four officers on a curvy road on Missionary Ridge.

Willie Roy Cox, 26, of 2614 Lyndon Ave., is charged with four counts of aggravated assault on police, reckless endangerment and failure to yield.

In the incident on Sunday, four city officers said they were at a call at 25 North Crest Road and were parked on both sides of the road with their blue lights activated.

The officers heard a car traveling toward them from the north at what sounded like a high rate of speed. As it came around the curve, the officers noted it was going much higher than the posted 25 mph speed limit.

The officers all stepped into the road, activated their flashlights and signaled for the vehicle to stop.

The black Charger driven by a black male slowed briefly, then "accelerated towards our position. The four of us had to move out of the path of the vehicle in order to avoid being hit."

The officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle, but were unsuccessful. A search on the vehicle tag showed that it had just run from a traffic stop by an officer on Greenwood Drive.

It was found that the car was rented to Deshannon Irvin, who was contacted and advised that his boyfriend, Cox, had stolen it from him. He said he was about to make a stolen vehicle report.

Police noted that Irvin was involved in a shots fired call in Red Bank three days earlier.

The Dodge Charger was later spotted and it again ran from police before Cox was finally taken into custody.

 


