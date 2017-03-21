 Tuesday, March 21, 2017 80.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Blotter: Unhappy Tenants Wreak Havoc On Hamilton Park Drive Motel Room, Residence On Boy Scout Road; Woman Says Same Man On Her Porch Each Day When She Comes Home

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Police said damage was found in room at the Roadway Inn on Hamilton Park Drive after the occupants were in a dispute with the manager.

The manager said he asked the occupants to leave due to smoking in the non-smoking room. He said he did not refund the room rate, which angered the female registered occupant. After the occupant vacated the room, the TV was found with a large hole in it and the towel rack was off the wall.

Police and complainant were at this room earlier regarding an incident and the TV was not damaged. Complainant requested a report for his files, however refused prosecution. 

* * *

At the Hampton Inn at 7013 Shallowford Road, the manager reported that two or three homeless people have been harassing customers at the hotel lately and have disregarded his warnings to leave.

Two officers patrolled the area trying to locate them and found a shed where they may be sleeping at night.

Police said they were unable to locate the parties in question but will continue patrols in the area. 

* * *

An employee at the Formosa Restaurant on Highway 153 said he saw a white male beating a white female in the parking lot of the restaurant. They were standing beside a red Ford truck.

The employee gave the officer a tag number of the vehicle, but that tag does not come back to anything.

He said he confronted the man and the woman got into the truck and started to drive off. The man got into the truck with the woman and they both left the scene. A search of the area by several units did not locate the truck. 

* * *

A female resident of 4th Ave Court claimed an unknown black male was knocking on her door.

She said she did not answer the door due to this being an ongoing issue. She said he is always sitting on her porch when she arrives home from work.

* * *

Officers responded to 1401 Market St. for a noise compliant. A woman had an information packet put together about the complaint of leaf blowers being used in a Republic Parking lot across the street during early morning hours.

An officer gathered the information packet and passed it up his chain of command. 

* * *

A man told police that he kicked out his former tenants, Blake Buchanan and Tristen McDonald, a couple of days prior, from a residence on Boy Scout Road.

He said there was no lease agreement between him and the tenants.

He showed the officer that when the tenants moved out, they damaged several doors inside, a couple of cabinets, and put a few holes in the walls. He also said he would have to replace the floor in the kitchen.

The owner said it would be about $5,000 to repair the damages. He said he wanted to document the damage for insurance purposes.


