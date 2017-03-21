 Tuesday, March 21, 2017 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Jackson Arrested For Pulling Fixed-Blade Knife On Man Walking In Downtown Chattanooga

Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Wesley Jackson
Wesley Jackson

Wesley Jackson has been charged in a case in which a man said he had a fixed-blade knife pulled on him in downtown Chattanooga.

Jackson, 42, is charged with aggravated robbery, fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of property.

A man told police he had just left the Pickle barrel at 1012 Market St. around 7 p.m. on March 4 and was walking home. He said he was approached by a man at 10th and Georgia, who pulled a knife with a six-inch blade and demanded that he give him his wallet. He said he complied.

He said the man threatened to kill him if he also did not give him the PIN number for his debit card. He also complied with that request prior to the man leaving.

The victim said his wallet did not have any money in it - only the debit card.

He said the robber used the card to withdraw money from his account and also used it at Walmart and gas stations.

It was found that the man had used the card at the SunTrust Bank ATM on W. 10th Street.

SunTrust officials supplied a still shot taken from video of the transaction. Police recognized it as that of Wesley Jackson.

The victim was shown the photo of Jackson and made an identification of him.

SunTrust said it would reimburse the victim the $857.74 that was withdrawn using his debit card. 

 


March 21, 2017

