Memphis Man Points Gun At Officer; Is Caught After Wild Chase

Police said a Memphis man pointed a gun at an officer while driving by, then led police on a wild chase.

Kevin Jones Jr., 24, of 406 Jeanine St., Memphis, is charged with possessing a firearm with intent to go armed, DUI, aggravated assault on police and felony evading arrest.

In the incident on Sunday afternoon, a county deputy was sitting on the lot of Middle Valley Elementary School observing traffic while completing reports.

He said he saw a silver Saturn traveling north on Middle Valley Road at a slow speed. As the car passed the patrol car, the driver extended his right arm out the driver's window and pointed a firearm in the deputy's direction.

The deputy fell in behind the car with the emergency equipment activated. The driver turned onto several roads before reaching Dallas Road.

The deputy said the driver began to drive erratic - swerving in and out of his lane of travel.

He got onto southbound Hixson Pike and began crossing over three lanes of traffic and into the opposing traffic. He did this multiple times.

In the 6700 block of Hixson Pike, the driver went into a parking lot, then got back on Hixson Pike. He began to slow down, then he made a hard right turn and accelerated. The car shot over a sidewalk and down a small embankment.

The driver exited the Saturn and ran west into a treeline. He was caught by pursuing deputies, who had to struggle with him and use a taser to get him into custody.

He did not have a gun on him, but a Taurus .40 caliber pistol was in the front seat. The gun was loaded with a round in the chamber. The weapon's safety was off.

Deputies said it was obvious that the driver was under the influence of some substance. His speech was slurred to the point that he could not be understood. He was unable to hold his head up and was drooling.

Asked why he pointed his gun at the deputy, he said he thought it was his uncle.

He agreed to submit to a blood test.