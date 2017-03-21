 Tuesday, March 21, 2017 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Memphis Man Points Gun At Officer; Is Caught After Wild Chase

Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Kevin Jones Jr.
Kevin Jones Jr.

Police said a Memphis man pointed a gun at an officer while driving by, then led police on a wild chase.

Kevin Jones Jr., 24, of 406 Jeanine St., Memphis, is charged with possessing a firearm with intent to go armed, DUI, aggravated assault on police and felony evading arrest.

In the incident on Sunday afternoon, a county deputy was sitting on the lot of Middle Valley Elementary School observing traffic while completing reports. 

He said he saw a silver Saturn traveling north on Middle Valley Road at a slow speed. As the car passed the patrol car, the driver extended his right arm out the driver's window and pointed a firearm in the deputy's direction.

The deputy fell in behind the car with the emergency equipment activated. The driver turned onto several roads before reaching Dallas Road.

The deputy said the driver began to drive erratic - swerving in and out of his lane of travel.

He got onto southbound Hixson Pike and began crossing over three lanes of traffic and into the opposing traffic. He did this multiple times.

In the 6700 block of Hixson Pike, the driver went into a parking lot, then got back on Hixson Pike. He began to slow down, then he made a hard right turn and accelerated. The car shot over a sidewalk and down a small embankment.

The driver exited the Saturn and ran west into a treeline. He was caught by pursuing deputies, who had to struggle with him and use a taser to get him into custody.

He did not have a gun on him, but a Taurus .40 caliber pistol was in the front seat. The gun was loaded with a round in the chamber. The weapon's safety was off.

Deputies said it was obvious that the driver was under the influence of some substance. His speech was slurred to the point that he could not be understood. He was unable to hold his head up and was drooling.

Asked why he pointed his gun at the deputy, he said he thought it was his uncle.

He agreed to submit to a blood test.


March 21, 2017

Memphis Man Points Gun At Officer; Is Caught After Wild Chase

March 21, 2017

Jackson Arrested For Pulling Fixed-Blade Knife On Man Walking In Downtown Chattanooga

March 21, 2017

Police Blotter: Unhappy Tenants Wreak Havoc On Hamilton Park Drive Motel Room, Residence On Boy Scout Road; Woman Says Same Man On Her Porch Each Day When She Comes Home


Police said a Memphis man pointed a gun at an officer while driving by, then led police on a wild chase. Kevin Jones Jr., 24, of 406 Jeanine St., Memphis, is charged with possessing a firearm ... (click for more)

Wesley Jackson has been charged in a case in which a man said he had a fixed-blade knife pulled on him in downtown Chattanooga. Jackson, 42, is charged with aggravated robbery, fraudulent ... (click for more)

Police said damage was found in room at the Roadway Inn on Hamilton Park Drive after the occupants were in a dispute with the manager. The manager said he asked the occupants to leave due ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Memphis Man Points Gun At Officer; Is Caught After Wild Chase

Police said a Memphis man pointed a gun at an officer while driving by, then led police on a wild chase. Kevin Jones Jr., 24, of 406 Jeanine St., Memphis, is charged with possessing a firearm with intent to go armed, DUI, aggravated assault on police and felony evading arrest. In the incident on Sunday afternoon, a county deputy was sitting on the lot of Middle Valley Elementary ... (click for more)

Jackson Arrested For Pulling Fixed-Blade Knife On Man Walking In Downtown Chattanooga

Wesley Jackson has been charged in a case in which a man said he had a fixed-blade knife pulled on him in downtown Chattanooga. Jackson, 42, is charged with aggravated robbery, fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of property. A man told police he had just left the Pickle barrel at 1012 Market St. around 7 p.m. on March 4 and was walking home. He said he was approached ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Changing Meaning Of Worship

Every third Sunday evening for the past year I have enjoyed the company of a growing number of folks that gather together at Bill Hullander's farm near Apison, as we sing the wonderful Gospel filled songs of the past from what is known as "The Red Book Hymnal".  As I have witnessed this assembly grow over these past months from a few dozen to nearly 200 or so, (and still growing) ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Bring The Bees Back’

One in every three bites of food we put in our mouths you can bet a pollinator like a bumblebee had something to do with it. The bad news is that in 2016 it is believed that 44 percent of the bee colonies in the United States collapsed. Poof. Gone. So the great news is that the Honey-Nut Cherrios people – General Mills – came up with an idea to give to its cereal eaters 100 million ... (click for more)

Sports

'Canes Bounce Back With 8-7 Win Versus Trojans

  (Story will be updated) Soddy-Daisy one-hit East Hamilton on Monday in a 6-2 win. The Hurricanes gathered for a little chat after the game, and discussed their plight a little more before Tuesday’s batting practice. A few words went a long way. “The players and coaches met after Monday’s game and we got some things off our chests,” Brandon DelValles, ... (click for more)

Workman, Flippo Combine On One-Hitter For Trojans

Senior Logan Workman was in a groove Monday night, but a blister that burst on the middle finger of his right hand put an end to his evening as he headed to the dugout at Soddy Daisy's Tom Higgins Field with two outs in the sixth inning and a no-hitter against District 5-AAA foe East Hamilton.  The Hurricanes did finally get a hit with two outs in the seventh and they did ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors