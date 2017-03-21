 Tuesday, March 21, 2017 63.1°F   thunderstorms and rain   Light Thunderstorms and Rain

Chattanoogan Cody Brock Spends Time With Senators Corker, Alexander In Make-A-Wish Foundation Trip

Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Cody Brock in Washington
Cody Brock in Washington

U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker on Tuesday welcomed Chattanooga high school student and history lover Cody Brock and his family to Washington, D.C., as part of a trip made possible by the Make-A-Wish foundation.

The Tennessee senators met with Cody and the Brock family at Tennessee Tuesday, a weekly constituent breakfast the senators host when the Senate is in session. The Brock family also ate breakfast with Senator Corker in the Senate Dining Room and attended this morning’s Senate health committee hearing that Senator Alexander chaired on the Food and Drug Administration’s medical device and drug user fee agreements to help bring life-saving drugs and medical devices to patients.

“I enjoyed spending time with Cody and his family today,” Senator Alexander said. “Cody is a special young man with a great enthusiasm for life and for the history behind our nation’s capital. I hope he and his family truly enjoy their visit.”

“It was truly a privilege to welcome Cody to Capitol Hill this morning and have breakfast with him and his family in the Senate Dining Room,” said Senator Corker. “Despite the challenges the Brock family faces, they have an outstanding outlook on life and it was inspiring to be with them today. I thank the Make A Wish Foundation for their work to make Cody’s dreams come true and hope he enjoys the rest of his time in Washington.”


Alexander: Filibustering Gorsuch Nomination Would Fly In Face of Senate Tradition

United States Senator Lamar Alexander on Tuesday said that “filibustering to death the Gorsuch nomination—or any presidential nomination, for that matter—would fly in the face of 230 years of Senate tradition.”  In a speech to his colleagues delivered on the Senate floor this afternoon, Senator Alexander said: “Throughout the Senate’s history, approval of even the most controversial ... (click for more)

Memphis Man Points Gun At Officer; Is Caught After Wild Chase

Police said a Memphis man pointed a gun at an officer while driving by, then led police on a wild chase. Kevin Jones Jr., 24, of 406 Jeanine St., Memphis, is charged with possessing a firearm with intent to go armed, DUI, aggravated assault on police and felony evading arrest. In the incident on Sunday afternoon, a county deputy was sitting on the lot of Middle Valley Elementary ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Changing Meaning Of Worship

Every third Sunday evening for the past year I have enjoyed the company of a growing number of folks that gather together at Bill Hullander's farm near Apison, as we sing the wonderful Gospel filled songs of the past from what is known as "The Red Book Hymnal".  As I have witnessed this assembly grow over these past months from a few dozen to nearly 200 or so, (and still growing) ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Bring The Bees Back’

One in every three bites of food we put in our mouths you can bet a pollinator like a bumblebee had something to do with it. The bad news is that in 2016 it is believed that 44 percent of the bee colonies in the United States collapsed. Poof. Gone. So the great news is that the Honey-Nut Cherrios people – General Mills – came up with an idea to give to its cereal eaters 100 million ... (click for more)

Sports

'Canes Bounce Back With 8-7 Win Versus Trojans

Soddy-Daisy one-hit East Hamilton on Monday in a 6-2 win. The Hurricanes gathered for a little chat after the game, and discussed their plight more before Tuesday’s batting practice. Apparently, a few words went a long way toward yanking the ‘Canes out of a slump starting the season. “The players and coaches talked after Monday’s game and we got some things ... (click for more)

Workman, Flippo Combine On One-Hitter For Trojans

Senior Logan Workman was in a groove Monday night, but a blister that burst on the middle finger of his right hand put an end to his evening as he headed to the dugout at Soddy Daisy's Tom Higgins Field with two outs in the sixth inning and a no-hitter against District 5-AAA foe East Hamilton.  The Hurricanes did finally get a hit with two outs in the seventh and they did ... (click for more)


