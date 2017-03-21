Chattanoogan Cody Brock Spends Time With Senators Corker, Alexander In Make-A-Wish Foundation Trip

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker on Tuesday welcomed Chattanooga high school student and history lover Cody Brock and his family to Washington, D.C., as part of a trip made possible by the Make-A-Wish foundation.

The Tennessee senators met with Cody and the Brock family at Tennessee Tuesday, a weekly constituent breakfast the senators host when the Senate is in session. The Brock family also ate breakfast with Senator Corker in the Senate Dining Room and attended this morning’s Senate health committee hearing that Senator Alexander chaired on the Food and Drug Administration’s medical device and drug user fee agreements to help bring life-saving drugs and medical devices to patients.

“I enjoyed spending time with Cody and his family today,” Senator Alexander said. “Cody is a special young man with a great enthusiasm for life and for the history behind our nation’s capital. I hope he and his family truly enjoy their visit.”

“It was truly a privilege to welcome Cody to Capitol Hill this morning and have breakfast with him and his family in the Senate Dining Room,” said Senator Corker. “Despite the challenges the Brock family faces, they have an outstanding outlook on life and it was inspiring to be with them today. I thank the Make A Wish Foundation for their work to make Cody’s dreams come true and hope he enjoys the rest of his time in Washington.”