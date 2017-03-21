 Wednesday, March 22, 2017 60.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Storm Brings Downed Trees, Golf Ball-Sized Hail; Some Schools To Close Wednesday, While Others Are Delayed; 60,000 Lose Power At Height Of Storm

Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A strong storm swept through the Chattanooga area on Tuesday evening, bringing driving rain, powerful wind and golf ball-size hail.

Many yards were turned white with the large balls of ice - especially in Cleveland.

There were a number of trees knocked down, causing power outages.

 At the height of the incident, about 60,000 EPB customers lost power. As of 10 p.m., EPB hadrestored power to about 25,000 customers, and line crews continue to work as rapidly as possible to restore the remaining 35,000 customers.

For more information or to report an outage please use this link: Outage Map & Report Outage Page or call 423-648-1EPB (1372).

Tony Reavley of Hamilton County Emergency Management said, "Area fire departments were kept busy this evening answering calls related to,the storm that moved through the area. Fire departments responded to numerous calls of trees down and power lines down primarily in the middle to northwestern parts of Hamilton County.

"Dallas Bay Fire Department responded to a house struck by lightning on Huntington Forest Lane. No damage estimate was available. Mutual Aid was received from Red Bank and Highway 58 Fire Departments. Several structures were reported to have suffered wind damage throughout the same areas of the county.

"Office of Emergency Management personnel will be surveying damage reports in the morning. No injuries have been reported."

A metal roof was ripped off a structure on Berkley Lane in Hixson, and an RV was turned over.

EPB officials said, "The storm front sweeping through the Chattanooga area has caused widespread damage which is disrupting power to many EPB customers. Restoration efforts are underway with EPB line crews working as rapidly as possible to repair downed power lines and damaged equipment.

There were "significant outages" from Fort Oglethorpe north to above Bakewell/Sale Creek.

Hard hit sections included Lookout Mountain, Lookout Valley, Chattanooga Valley, South Broad Street, Rossville/Fort Oglethorpe, Red Bank/Moccasin Bend, Hixson/Northgate, Soddy Daisy and Bakewell/Sale Creek.

To the west there was significant damage at Nickajack/Haletown and to the east at Ooltewah/Collegedale. 

Marion County and Dayton City Schools will be closed on Wednesday. Delayed two hours will be Grundy County Schools, Polk County, Bledsoe County, walker and Chickamauga City Schools.

Whitfield County, due to the damage, was delaying the start of the school and could cancel it. Supt. Judy Gilreath said, "Whitfield County has many trees down and power outages. We will have a two-hour delay tomorrow. Buses will run two hours later than usual. Breakfast will be served. "Please do not bring your children to school early because there will not be anyone to supervise them. Staff will report two hours later than usual. If we discover more damage after daylight tomorrow, we may have to cancel school. If this is necessary, I will let you know ASAP tomorrow."

Gail Perry told of trying to make it up Lookout Mountain after the storm: "Going up Ochs Highway. there were two trees down in the road - one in the up lane and the other in the down lane. Then I went up Ochs Extension and a car coming down had blinkers on and stopped traffic because there was another tree over that road. I had to turn around on that road--where there is no wide place--to go back down. Branches and debris are everywhere."

She was coming home from the Red Bank Commission, which was in session when the storm hit, and all the lights went out. The commissioners conducted part of the meeting in the dark with flashlights. 


Red Bank Takes Steps To Be More Business Friendly; Sign Ordinance To Be Updated

Teacher, 50, Exhibited "Troubling Pattern Of Behavior Prior To Leaving With 15-Year-Old Student

Alexander: Filibustering Gorsuch Nomination Would Fly In Face of Senate Tradition


The Red Bank Commission is trying to accommodate new businesses that want to locate in the city. A new restaurant that is moving into town wants to sell beer at an outdoor dining area. At the ... (click for more)

The TBI said teacher Tad Cummins exhibited a "troubling pattern of behavior" before taking off to parts unknown with 15-year-old student Elizabeth Thomas. There have been no sighting of the ... (click for more)

United States Senator Lamar Alexander on Tuesday said that “filibustering to death the Gorsuch nomination—or any presidential nomination, for that matter—would fly in the face of 230 years of ... (click for more)


Red Bank Takes Steps To Be More Business Friendly; Sign Ordinance To Be Updated

The Red Bank Commission is trying to accommodate new businesses that want to locate in the city. A new restaurant that is moving into town wants to sell beer at an outdoor dining area. At the commission meeting Tuesday night, an ordinance which will allow that, was passed on first reading, for restaurants that have a Red Bank beer license. The ordinance will have certain restrictions ... (click for more)

Teacher, 50, Exhibited "Troubling Pattern Of Behavior Prior To Leaving With 15-Year-Old Student

The TBI said teacher Tad Cummins exhibited a "troubling pattern of behavior" before taking off to parts unknown with 15-year-old student Elizabeth Thomas. There have been no sighting of the pair since they disappeared last Wednesday from Columbia, Tn. The TBI said the 50-year-old Cummins carried out Internet searches about teen marriage and searched his vehicle's features ... (click for more)

Opinion

Repeal Obamacare, Congressman Fleischmann

Chuck: I'm writing to express my strong opposition to the plan that is being rolled out by Paul Ryan to replace Obamacare. And as I'm writing this, I'm remembering all the times you and all of your Republican colleagues over the last six years campaigned on REPEALING  Obamacare and used that call to action as the basis for your reelection. And I'm also remembering the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Bring The Bees Back’

One in every three bites of food we put in our mouths you can bet a pollinator like a bumblebee had something to do with it. The bad news is that in 2016 it is believed that 44 percent of the bee colonies in the United States collapsed. Poof. Gone. So the great news is that the Honey-Nut Cherrios people – General Mills – came up with an idea to give to its cereal eaters 100 million ... (click for more)

Sports

'Canes Bounce Back With 8-7 Win Versus Trojans

Soddy-Daisy one-hit East Hamilton on Monday in a 6-2 win. The Hurricanes gathered for a little chat after the game, and discussed their plight more before Tuesday’s batting practice. Apparently, a few words went a long way toward yanking the ‘Canes out of a slump starting the season. “The players and coaches talked after Monday’s game and we got some things ... (click for more)

Workman, Flippo Combine On One-Hitter For Trojans

Senior Logan Workman was in a groove Monday night, but a blister that burst on the middle finger of his right hand put an end to his evening as he headed to the dugout at Soddy Daisy's Tom Higgins Field with two outs in the sixth inning and a no-hitter against District 5-AAA foe East Hamilton.  The Hurricanes did finally get a hit with two outs in the seventh and they did ... (click for more)


