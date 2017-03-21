Teacher, 50, Exhibited "Troubling Pattern Of Behavior Prior To Leaving With 15-Year-Old Student

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

The TBI said teacher Tad Cummins exhibited a "troubling pattern of behavior" before taking off to parts unknown with 15-year-old student Elizabeth Thomas.

There have been no sighting of the pair since they disappeared last Wednesday from Columbia, Tn.

The TBI said the 50-year-old Cummins carried out Internet searches about teen marriage and searched his vehicle's features to determine if the Nissan Rouge could be tracked in the days before leaving.

TBI released a photo of the teacher and student at school as well as video showing Cummins shopping for hair dye at Walmart.

On March 13, Cummins wrote, "Good morning all! This is going to be an amazing day! Let's do this! #strong#unbreakable #love."

Elizabeth Thomas had this post, “Every Beauty Needs Her Beast to Protect Her From Everything But Him” from Beauty and the Beast.

Jill Cummins, wife of the teacher, asked her husband to surrender.

She wrote, “Tad, this is not you. This is not who you are. Please do the right thing and turn yourself in to the police and bring Beth home. We can help you get through this. No matter how far you've gone or what is happening right now, God's grace is sufficient for you and he wants you to come home."