Teacher, 50, Exhibited "Troubling Pattern Of Behavior Prior To Leaving With 15-Year-Old Student

Tuesday, March 21, 2017
The TBI said teacher Tad Cummins exhibited a "troubling pattern of behavior" before taking off to parts unknown with 15-year-old student Elizabeth Thomas.

There have been no sighting of the pair since they disappeared last Wednesday from Columbia, Tn.

The TBI said the 50-year-old Cummins carried out Internet searches about teen marriage and searched his vehicle's features to determine if the Nissan Rouge could be tracked in the days before leaving.

TBI released a photo of the teacher and student at school as well as video showing Cummins shopping for hair dye at Walmart.

On March 13, Cummins wrote, "Good morning all! This is going to be an amazing day! Let's do this! #strong#unbreakable #love."

Elizabeth Thomas had this post, “Every Beauty Needs Her Beast to Protect Her From Everything But Him” from Beauty and the Beast.

 Jill Cummins, wife of the teacher, asked her husband to surrender.

She wrote, “Tad, this is not you. This is not who you are. Please do the right thing and turn yourself in to the police and bring Beth home. We can help you get through this. No matter how far you've gone or what is happening right now, God's grace is sufficient for you and he wants you to come home."

Red Bank Takes Steps To Be More Business Friendly; Sign Ordinance To Be Updated

Alexander: Filibustering Gorsuch Nomination Would Fly In Face of Senate Tradition


The Red Bank Commission is trying to accommodate new businesses that want to locate in the city. A new restaurant that is moving into town wants to sell beer at an outdoor dining area. At the commission meeting Tuesday night, an ordinance which will allow that, was passed on first reading, for restaurants that have a Red Bank beer license. The ordinance will have certain restrictions ... (click for more)

Opinion

Repeal Obamacare, Congressman Fleischmann

Chuck: I'm writing to express my strong opposition to the plan that is being rolled out by Paul Ryan to replace Obamacare. And as I'm writing this, I'm remembering all the times you and all of your Republican colleagues over the last six years campaigned on REPEALING  Obamacare and used that call to action as the basis for your reelection. And I'm also remembering the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Bring The Bees Back’

One in every three bites of food we put in our mouths you can bet a pollinator like a bumblebee had something to do with it. The bad news is that in 2016 it is believed that 44 percent of the bee colonies in the United States collapsed. Poof. Gone. So the great news is that the Honey-Nut Cherrios people – General Mills – came up with an idea to give to its cereal eaters 100 million ... (click for more)

Sports

'Canes Bounce Back With 8-7 Win Versus Trojans

Soddy-Daisy one-hit East Hamilton on Monday in a 6-2 win. The Hurricanes gathered for a little chat after the game, and discussed their plight more before Tuesday’s batting practice. Apparently, a few words went a long way toward yanking the ‘Canes out of a slump starting the season. “The players and coaches talked after Monday’s game and we got some things ... (click for more)

Workman, Flippo Combine On One-Hitter For Trojans

Senior Logan Workman was in a groove Monday night, but a blister that burst on the middle finger of his right hand put an end to his evening as he headed to the dugout at Soddy Daisy's Tom Higgins Field with two outs in the sixth inning and a no-hitter against District 5-AAA foe East Hamilton.  The Hurricanes did finally get a hit with two outs in the seventh and they did ... (click for more)


