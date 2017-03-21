Red Bank Takes Steps To Be More Business Friendly; Sign Ordinance To Be Updated

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 - by Gail Perry

The Red Bank Commission is trying to accommodate new businesses that want to locate in the city. A new restaurant that is moving into town wants to sell beer at an outdoor dining area. At the commission meeting Tuesday night, an ordinance which will allow that, was passed on first reading, for restaurants that have a Red Bank beer license. The ordinance will have certain restrictions pertaining to noises and hours that it will be allowed, as well as screening requirements such as a low wall or fence and plantings of evergreens.

The ordinance will apply to both restaurants and tasting rooms.

Another ordinance was passed on first reading that will make the city friendlier for food trucks to set up and operate by defining the mobile food service vehicle zone. A second reading will be held at the next commission meeting.

A zoning ordinance was amended that will allow retailers in the commercial C-1 and C-2 zones to display products outside if it is on their own properties.

Mayor John Roberts said that the city is in the process of updating its sign ordinance and looking at aspects of it that are outdated. In order to give the commission more time to study the matter, an extension of the moratorium was approved regarding the issuance of new permanent sign permits in the central business zone and billboards in all zoning districts.

Jeffrey Rearden, a sergeant with the Chattanooga Police Department, requested a zoning change to property at 4704 Dayton Blvd. from Commercial to L-1 Light Manufacturing. He told the commissioners that he has started planning a business that he and his wife will run when he retires in two years. He said he has been doing woodworking for the past 30 years and gets business by word-of-mouth. He has bought the property and has already spent a lot of money for site prep work, putting in drains and a driveway among other things.

He said that he plans to build the best looking brick building on the city’s north end. The business will be a custom cabinet and woodworking shop, which he said could build items such as furniture and mantles, and other things that a traditional cabinet shop does not do. The business plan is to stay small, employing a minimum of five people. Before spending more money, Sgt. Rearden wanted to get the commission’s approval.

The planning commission voted against changing the zoning to L-1 at that address. City Manager Randall Smith said the zoning districts have permitted and non-permitted uses. The planning commission would like to create a “small craft manufacturing” use within the commercial zone if a business has less than 10 employees. If the new use is allowed, Sgt. Rearden would be able to operate his business without the city needing to rezone the property. The commission voted unanimously to allow the business to operate at the location in question.

The Red Bank and Soddy Daisy Charitable Foundation granted the city $23,153 for a project to benefit citizens of Red Bank. The project that was approved this year is making improvements to the Kids Corner Park on Redding Road. It is one of just two wooden playgrounds left in Hamilton County, said Mayor Roberts. The commissioners voted to accept the conditions of the gift and to appropriate the money for the playground.

A resolution passed that proclaimed April 1 as “Autism Awareness Day” in the city of Red Bank. A ceremony will take place that day at the Family Life Center at Red Bank Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.