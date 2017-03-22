Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BENN, LATANIA
919 ARCADIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
----
BROBECK, ADAM JACKSON
3605 FORREST HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER
816 ROANOKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI - 1ST OFFENSE)
----
CAMPBELL, JENNIFER SUSAN
347 PATTEN CHAPEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
CARLUCCIO, RICHARD ALEXANDER
2513 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH
----
CARMAN, LEVI WAYNE
1905 PARK STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
CHRISTOPHER, OTIS KAYSHUN
233 CROLL COURT APT 123 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.
Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
----
CLAYTON, JUSTIN SAMUEL
18 WEST MIDDLE BROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
----
CROSS, KEVIN PATRICK
621 INDIAN SPRINGS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
EBERHARDT, CRAIG
1813 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
ELMORE, EVAN ALEXANDER
6807 HICKORY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
----
ELROD, JOSEPH LEE
172 PURSLEY DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
----
EMMOS, PATRICIA ANN
959 BOYNTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
EVANS, PAUL ALEXANDER
1118 ORANGE WOOD AVENUE CHATTTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
EVERETT, AMANDA MICHELLE
14227 BACK VALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
FARLETT, LAUREN
4014 BREAKWATER DRIVE HIXSON, 373430000
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $500
----
FLYNN, JAMES VERNON
6930 JESSIE CONNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
----
GARRIOTT, MARTHA GRACE
112 CLEBURNE ST FRANKLIN, 37064
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
GOINS, TYSHAUNA KENTRECE
1689 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
----
GOOCH, CHRISTOPHER JEROME
1246 CYPRESS ST. COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTI
----
HORTON, BRANDON KYLE
231 COUNTY RD 500 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $10,000
----
HOWE, FRANKLIN JAMES
CUMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
HUGHES, MARQUITA TIESHA
1716 DODSON AV CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
HUGHES, SIARA LASHAY
1718 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
JONES, ERICA LATRICE
2514 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
KEYLON, JONATHAN RAY
469 CLIFT ROAD LOT 5 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
LINER, DAVID JOSHUA
257 COUNTY RD 48 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
LOWE, GARRETT CHRISTOPHER
306 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
MANASCO, DONALD RAY
3969 COTTON PORT ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE F
----
MASON, TAMESHA KENSHAYLA
280 CROLL COURT APT 234 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
MCCULLOUGH, KENNETH L
2310 EAST 14TH STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
MCDOWELL, GREGORY SCOTT
BURRELL STREET WILDWOOD,
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
----
MOSIER, GARY LEVON
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
OHARVER, ASHLEY N
1311 SUNNYFIELD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
----
OKELLEY, TRISTIAN ROYAL
2607 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
OLDHAM, MARVIN LYNN
14 LAUREL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
PATTON, ANTONIO PREZE
2820 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
----
RECTOR, RUSTY DONYAL
3019 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
ROBINSON, DARRELL LEBRON
221 VREELAND STREET RED BANK, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
----
ROBINSON, TAYLOR DWIGHT
303 PROSPECT DRIVE SE HUNTSVILLE, 35601
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD
10825 SOUTH BEND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
----
ROSENBALM, TIFFANY BETH
27 OLD MILLER RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE REPORTS
----
ROSS, JAMES DYLAN
147 OLD GRAND CENTER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
SHELTON, ANTHONY
4937 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
SHELTON, BRADLEY MICHAEL
78 FONTIER LANE RINGGOLD, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT (POSSESSION STOLEN AUTO)
----
SHELTON, DERRICK JEROME
710 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
----
SHELTON, JACOB LEE
78 FONTIER LANE RINGGOLD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT (POSSESSION OF STOLEN AUTO)
----
SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
1638 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
SPARKS, JOHNNIE ANTWON
4802 EDINGBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
STAMPER, JAMIRAL DAVID
1906 DUNCAN AVENUE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
STEWART, MAURICE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
----
SUTTLES, JERMAINE LABRONE
5210 JAMES STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
----
TIDWELL, CHRISTOPHER LEE
3632 CHATEAU LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
----
VINEYARD, DAVID LEE
3003 1/2 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
----
VOGEL, MATTHEW GEORGE
202 HARKER ROAD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FO
----
WARD, DEBORAH ANN
715 LUPTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
WARD, TIFFANY MARSHAY
2304 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
----
WATKINS, ORLANDO ARTEZ
3008 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
----
WEBB, KENNETH JASON
17 GILLEY DRIVE FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
----
WILLIAMS, ALEX JEROME
5000 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
----
WORBINGTON, EDDIE JUNIOR
2408 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|BEASLEY, ONTERIA JRQUZ
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SOLICITATION TO MAKE FALSE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
|
|BENN, LATANIA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/17/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BOYD, MICHAEL LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
|
|BROADNAX, QUINTUS ANTONINE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
|
|BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI - 1ST OFFENSE)
|
|CAMPBELL, JENNIFER SUSAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/06/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|CARLUCCIO, RICHARD ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CARMAN, LEVI WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CHRISTOPHER, OTIS KAYSHUN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CLAYTON, JUSTIN SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|CROSS, KEVIN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DANIELS, TARA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|EBERHARDT, CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|ELMORE, EVAN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|ELROD, JOSEPH LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/27/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|EVANS, PAUL ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EVERETT, AMANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/17/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FARLETT, LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GOINS, TYSHAUNA KENTRECE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/14/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GOOCH, CHRISTOPHER JEROME
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTI
|
|HORTON, BRANDON KYLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/23/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, MARQUITA TIESHA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, SIARA LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JONES, ERICA LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KESLEY, CHEYANNE LURAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|KITCHEN, WILLIAM ADAM
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LINER, DAVID JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LOWE, GARRETT CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MANASCO, DONALD RAY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/10/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE F
|
|MCCULLOUGH, KENNETH L
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MCDOWELL, GREGORY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/03/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|OHARVER, ASHLEY N
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|OKELLEY, TRISTIAN ROYAL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PATTON, ANTONIO PREZE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|RECTOR, RUSTY DONYAL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, DARRELL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/12/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|ROBINSON, TAYLOR DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ROSENBALM, TIFFANY BETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ROSS, JAMES DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RUSSELL, WILLIAM C
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/31/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SHELTON, ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/23/1968
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHELTON, DERRICK JEROME
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/31/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|SHELTON, JACOB LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/12/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT (POSSESSION OF STOLEN AUTO)
|
|SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/12/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, JANA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY(UNDER $500)
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
|
|SPARKS, JOHNNIE ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STAMPER, JAMIRAL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|STENNETT, TONI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/20/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|STEWART, MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/05/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|SUTTLES, JERMAINE LABRONE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/06/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
|
|TIDWELL, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
|
|VINEYARD, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/14/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|VOGEL, MATTHEW GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FO
|
|WARD, DEBORAH ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/13/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WARD, TIFFANY MARSHAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WATKINS, ORLANDO ARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WEBB, KENNETH JASON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WORBINGTON, EDDIE JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/17/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|