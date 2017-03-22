Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BENN, LATANIA

919 ARCADIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PROSTITUTION

----

BROBECK, ADAM JACKSON

3605 FORREST HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER

816 ROANOKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI - 1ST OFFENSE)

----

CAMPBELL, JENNIFER SUSAN

347 PATTEN CHAPEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

CARLUCCIO, RICHARD ALEXANDER

2513 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH

----

CARMAN, LEVI WAYNE

1905 PARK STREET CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

CHRISTOPHER, OTIS KAYSHUN

233 CROLL COURT APT 123 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA----CLAYTON, JUSTIN SAMUEL18 WEST MIDDLE BROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000----CROSS, KEVIN PATRICK621 INDIAN SPRINGS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----EBERHARDT, CRAIG1813 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPUBLIC INTOXICATION----ELMORE, EVAN ALEXANDER6807 HICKORY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)----ELROD, JOSEPH LEE172 PURSLEY DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKING----EMMOS, PATRICIA ANN959 BOYNTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION----EVANS, PAUL ALEXANDER1118 ORANGE WOOD AVENUE CHATTTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----EVERETT, AMANDA MICHELLE14227 BACK VALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----FARLETT, LAUREN4014 BREAKWATER DRIVE HIXSON, 373430000Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OVER $500----FLYNN, JAMES VERNON6930 JESSIE CONNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE----GARRIOTT, MARTHA GRACE112 CLEBURNE ST FRANKLIN, 37064Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----GOINS, TYSHAUNA KENTRECE1689 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSESIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE----GOOCH, CHRISTOPHER JEROME1246 CYPRESS ST. COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTI----HORTON, BRANDON KYLE231 COUNTY RD 500 FLAT ROCK, 35966Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OVER $10,000----HOWE, FRANKLIN JAMESCUMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----HUGHES, MARQUITA TIESHA1716 DODSON AV CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityCRIMINAL TRESPASSING----HUGHES, SIARA LASHAY1718 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----JONES, ERICA LATRICE2514 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR----KEYLON, JONATHAN RAY469 CLIFT ROAD LOT 5 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT----LINER, DAVID JOSHUA257 COUNTY RD 48 ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----LOWE, GARRETT CHRISTOPHER306 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING----MANASCO, DONALD RAY3969 COTTON PORT ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE F----MASON, TAMESHA KENSHAYLA280 CROLL COURT APT 234 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR----MCCULLOUGH, KENNETH L2310 EAST 14TH STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING----MCDOWELL, GREGORY SCOTTBURRELL STREET WILDWOOD,Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE----MOSIER, GARY LEVON727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION----OHARVER, ASHLEY N1311 SUNNYFIELD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC----OKELLEY, TRISTIAN ROYAL2607 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----OLDHAM, MARVIN LYNN14 LAUREL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION----PATTON, ANTONIO PREZE2820 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES----RECTOR, RUSTY DONYAL3019 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT----ROBINSON, DARRELL LEBRON221 VREELAND STREET RED BANK, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT----ROBINSON, TAYLOR DWIGHT303 PROSPECT DRIVE SE HUNTSVILLE, 35601Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD10825 SOUTH BEND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ----ROSENBALM, TIFFANY BETH27 OLD MILLER RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSE REPORTS----ROSS, JAMES DYLAN147 OLD GRAND CENTER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR----SHELTON, ANTHONY4937 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----SHELTON, BRADLEY MICHAEL78 FONTIER LANE RINGGOLD, 37410Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT (POSSESSION STOLEN AUTO)----SHELTON, DERRICK JEROME710 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)----SHELTON, JACOB LEE78 FONTIER LANE RINGGOLD, 37353Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT (POSSESSION OF STOLEN AUTO)----SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL1638 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEAR----SPARKS, JOHNNIE ANTWON4802 EDINGBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----STAMPER, JAMIRAL DAVID1906 DUNCAN AVENUE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY----STEWART, MAURICEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY----SUTTLES, JERMAINE LABRONE5210 JAMES STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)----TIDWELL, CHRISTOPHER LEE3632 CHATEAU LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM----VINEYARD, DAVID LEE3003 1/2 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS----VOGEL, MATTHEW GEORGE202 HARKER ROAD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FO----WARD, DEBORAH ANN715 LUPTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----WARD, TIFFANY MARSHAY2304 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF----WATKINS, ORLANDO ARTEZ3008 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT----WEBB, KENNETH JASON17 GILLEY DRIVE FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)----WILLIAMS, ALEX JEROME5000 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE----WORBINGTON, EDDIE JUNIOR2408 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CORECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BEASLEY, ONTERIA JRQUZ

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/23/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SOLICITATION TO MAKE FALSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION) BENN, LATANIA

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/17/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION BOYD, MICHAEL LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500) BROADNAX, QUINTUS ANTONINE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT) BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/10/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI - 1ST OFFENSE) CAMPBELL, JENNIFER SUSAN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/06/1973

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CARLUCCIO, RICHARD ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/09/1976

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH CARMAN, LEVI WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/18/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CHRISTOPHER, OTIS KAYSHUN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/02/1998

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA CLAYTON, JUSTIN SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/15/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

CROSS, KEVIN PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/07/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIELS, TARA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/13/1976

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE EBERHARDT, CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ELMORE, EVAN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) ELROD, JOSEPH LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/27/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

STALKING EVANS, PAUL ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVERETT, AMANDA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/17/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FARLETT, LAUREN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/28/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $500 GOINS, TYSHAUNA KENTRECE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/14/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GOOCH, CHRISTOPHER JEROME

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTI

HORTON, BRANDON KYLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/23/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $10,000 HUGHES, MARQUITA TIESHA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/11/1992

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HUGHES, SIARA LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JONES, ERICA LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/28/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR KESLEY, CHEYANNE LURAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FALSE REPORTS KITCHEN, WILLIAM ADAM

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LINER, DAVID JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LOWE, GARRETT CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MANASCO, DONALD RAY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/10/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE F MCCULLOUGH, KENNETH L

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/12/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MCDOWELL, GREGORY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/03/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE OHARVER, ASHLEY N

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC OKELLEY, TRISTIAN ROYAL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTON, ANTONIO PREZE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/14/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES RECTOR, RUSTY DONYAL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROBINSON, DARRELL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/12/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT ROBINSON, TAYLOR DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/04/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ROSENBALM, TIFFANY BETH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS ROSS, JAMES DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

RUSSELL, WILLIAM C

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/31/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SHELTON, ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/23/1968

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHELTON, DERRICK JEROME

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/31/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) SHELTON, JACOB LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/12/1991

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT (POSSESSION OF STOLEN AUTO) SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/12/1991

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SMITH, JANA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/06/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY(UNDER $500)

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS SPARKS, JOHNNIE ANTWON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STAMPER, JAMIRAL DAVID

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/29/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY STENNETT, TONI MARIE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/20/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION STEWART, MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/05/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

SUTTLES, JERMAINE LABRONE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/06/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA) TIDWELL, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/28/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM VINEYARD, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/14/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS VOGEL, MATTHEW GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/22/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FO WARD, DEBORAH ANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/13/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WARD, TIFFANY MARSHAY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WATKINS, ORLANDO ARTEZ

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/03/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WEBB, KENNETH JASON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WORBINGTON, EDDIE JUNIOR

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/17/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



