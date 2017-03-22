 Wednesday, March 22, 2017 53.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BENN, LATANIA 
919 ARCADIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
----
BROBECK, ADAM JACKSON 
3605 FORREST HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER 
816 ROANOKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI - 1ST OFFENSE)
----
CAMPBELL, JENNIFER SUSAN 
347 PATTEN CHAPEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
CARLUCCIO, RICHARD ALEXANDER 
2513 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH
----
CARMAN, LEVI WAYNE 
1905 PARK STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
CHRISTOPHER, OTIS KAYSHUN 
233 CROLL COURT APT 123 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
----
CLAYTON, JUSTIN SAMUEL 
18 WEST MIDDLE BROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
----
CROSS, KEVIN PATRICK 
621 INDIAN SPRINGS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
EBERHARDT, CRAIG 
1813 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
ELMORE, EVAN ALEXANDER 
6807 HICKORY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
----
ELROD, JOSEPH LEE 
172 PURSLEY DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
----
EMMOS, PATRICIA ANN 
959 BOYNTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
EVANS, PAUL ALEXANDER 
1118 ORANGE WOOD AVENUE CHATTTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
EVERETT, AMANDA MICHELLE 
14227 BACK VALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
FARLETT, LAUREN 
4014 BREAKWATER DRIVE HIXSON, 373430000 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $500
----
FLYNN, JAMES VERNON 
6930 JESSIE CONNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
----
GARRIOTT, MARTHA GRACE 
112 CLEBURNE ST FRANKLIN, 37064 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
GOINS, TYSHAUNA KENTRECE 
1689 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
----
GOOCH, CHRISTOPHER JEROME 
1246 CYPRESS ST. COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTI
----
HORTON, BRANDON KYLE 
231 COUNTY RD 500 FLAT ROCK, 35966 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $10,000
----
HOWE, FRANKLIN JAMES 
CUMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
HUGHES, MARQUITA TIESHA 
1716 DODSON AV CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
HUGHES, SIARA LASHAY 
1718 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
JONES, ERICA LATRICE 
2514 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
KEYLON, JONATHAN RAY 
469 CLIFT ROAD LOT 5 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
LINER, DAVID JOSHUA 
257 COUNTY RD 48 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
LOWE, GARRETT CHRISTOPHER 
306 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
MANASCO, DONALD RAY 
3969 COTTON PORT ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE F
----
MASON, TAMESHA KENSHAYLA 
280 CROLL COURT APT 234 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
MCCULLOUGH, KENNETH L 
2310 EAST 14TH STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
MCDOWELL, GREGORY SCOTT 
BURRELL STREET WILDWOOD, 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
----
MOSIER, GARY LEVON 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
OHARVER, ASHLEY N 
1311 SUNNYFIELD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
----
OKELLEY, TRISTIAN ROYAL 
2607 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
OLDHAM, MARVIN LYNN 
14 LAUREL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
PATTON, ANTONIO PREZE 
2820 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
----
RECTOR, RUSTY DONYAL 
3019 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
ROBINSON, DARRELL LEBRON 
221 VREELAND STREET RED BANK, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
----
ROBINSON, TAYLOR DWIGHT 
303 PROSPECT DRIVE SE HUNTSVILLE, 35601 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD 
10825 SOUTH BEND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
----
ROSENBALM, TIFFANY BETH 
27 OLD MILLER RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE REPORTS
----
ROSS, JAMES DYLAN 
147 OLD GRAND CENTER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
SHELTON, ANTHONY 
4937 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
SHELTON, BRADLEY MICHAEL 
78 FONTIER LANE RINGGOLD, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT (POSSESSION STOLEN AUTO)
----
SHELTON, DERRICK JEROME 
710 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
----
SHELTON, JACOB LEE 
78 FONTIER LANE RINGGOLD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT (POSSESSION OF STOLEN AUTO)
----
SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL 
1638 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
SPARKS, JOHNNIE ANTWON 
4802 EDINGBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
STAMPER, JAMIRAL DAVID 
1906 DUNCAN AVENUE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
STEWART, MAURICE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
----
SUTTLES, JERMAINE LABRONE 
5210 JAMES STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
----
TIDWELL, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
3632 CHATEAU LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
----
VINEYARD, DAVID LEE 
3003 1/2 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
----
VOGEL, MATTHEW GEORGE 
202 HARKER ROAD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FO
----
WARD, DEBORAH ANN 
715 LUPTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
WARD, TIFFANY MARSHAY 
2304 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
----
WATKINS, ORLANDO ARTEZ 
3008 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
----
WEBB, KENNETH JASON 
17 GILLEY DRIVE FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
----
WILLIAMS, ALEX JEROME 
5000 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
----
WORBINGTON, EDDIE JUNIOR 
2408 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BEASLEY, ONTERIA JRQUZ
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SOLICITATION TO MAKE FALSE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
BENN, LATANIA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/17/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • PROSTITUTION
BOYD, MICHAEL LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
BROADNAX, QUINTUS ANTONINE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI - 1ST OFFENSE)
CAMPBELL, JENNIFER SUSAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/06/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CARLUCCIO, RICHARD ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH
CARMAN, LEVI WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CHRISTOPHER, OTIS KAYSHUN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
CLAYTON, JUSTIN SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

CROSS, KEVIN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANIELS, TARA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EBERHARDT, CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ELMORE, EVAN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
ELROD, JOSEPH LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/27/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
EVANS, PAUL ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVERETT, AMANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/17/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FARLETT, LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $500
GOINS, TYSHAUNA KENTRECE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/14/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GOOCH, CHRISTOPHER JEROME
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTI

HORTON, BRANDON KYLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/23/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $10,000
HUGHES, MARQUITA TIESHA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HUGHES, SIARA LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES, ERICA LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
KESLEY, CHEYANNE LURAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • FALSE REPORTS
KITCHEN, WILLIAM ADAM
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LINER, DAVID JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOWE, GARRETT CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MANASCO, DONALD RAY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/10/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE F
MCCULLOUGH, KENNETH L
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MCDOWELL, GREGORY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/03/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
OHARVER, ASHLEY N
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
OKELLEY, TRISTIAN ROYAL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATTON, ANTONIO PREZE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
RECTOR, RUSTY DONYAL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBINSON, DARRELL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/12/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
ROBINSON, TAYLOR DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROSENBALM, TIFFANY BETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
ROSS, JAMES DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

RUSSELL, WILLIAM C
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/31/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHELTON, ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/23/1968
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHELTON, DERRICK JEROME
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/31/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
SHELTON, JACOB LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/12/1991
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT (POSSESSION OF STOLEN AUTO)
SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/12/1991
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, JANA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY(UNDER $500)
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
SPARKS, JOHNNIE ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STAMPER, JAMIRAL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STENNETT, TONI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/20/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
STEWART, MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/05/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

SUTTLES, JERMAINE LABRONE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/06/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
TIDWELL, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
VINEYARD, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/14/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VOGEL, MATTHEW GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FO
WARD, DEBORAH ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/13/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WARD, TIFFANY MARSHAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WATKINS, ORLANDO ARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WEBB, KENNETH JASON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WORBINGTON, EDDIE JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/17/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



March 22, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 21, 2017

Red Bank Takes Steps To Be More Business Friendly; Sign Ordinance To Be Updated

March 21, 2017

Teacher, 50, Exhibited "Troubling Pattern Of Behavior Prior To Leaving With 15-Year-Old Student


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BENN, LATANIA  919 ARCADIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

The Red Bank Commission is trying to accommodate new businesses that want to locate in the city. A new restaurant that is moving into town wants to sell beer at an outdoor dining area. At the ... (click for more)

The TBI said teacher Tad Cummins exhibited a "troubling pattern of behavior" before taking off to parts unknown with 15-year-old student Elizabeth Thomas. There have been no sighting of the ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BENN, LATANIA  919 ARCADIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PROSTITUTION ---- BROBECK, ADAM JACKSON  3605 FORREST HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Red Bank Takes Steps To Be More Business Friendly; Sign Ordinance To Be Updated

The Red Bank Commission is trying to accommodate new businesses that want to locate in the city. A new restaurant that is moving into town wants to sell beer at an outdoor dining area. At the commission meeting Tuesday night, an ordinance which will allow that, was passed on first reading, for restaurants that have a Red Bank beer license. The ordinance will have certain restrictions ... (click for more)

Opinion

Repeal Obamacare, Congressman Fleischmann

Chuck: I'm writing to express my strong opposition to the plan that is being rolled out by Paul Ryan to replace Obamacare. And as I'm writing this, I'm remembering all the times you and all of your Republican colleagues over the last six years campaigned on REPEALING  Obamacare and used that call to action as the basis for your reelection. And I'm also remembering the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Will Perdue Abide His Oath?

Sonny Perdue, a licensed veterinarian who served as the governor of Georgia for eight years, is scheduled to appear for confirmation hearings  tomorrow  as the nation’s next Secretary of Agriculture. It has been nine weeks since he was named by President Donald Trump and horse advocates have been holding their breath for exactly that long. Will Sonny remain a devoted ... (click for more)

Sports

'Canes Bounce Back With 8-7 Win Versus Trojans

Soddy-Daisy one-hit East Hamilton on Monday in a 6-2 win. The Hurricanes gathered for a little chat after the game, and discussed their plight more before Tuesday’s batting practice. Apparently, a few words went a long way toward yanking the ‘Canes out of a slump starting the season. “The players and coaches talked after Monday’s game and we got some things ... (click for more)

Workman, Flippo Combine On One-Hitter For Trojans

Senior Logan Workman was in a groove Monday night, but a blister that burst on the middle finger of his right hand put an end to his evening as he headed to the dugout at Soddy Daisy's Tom Higgins Field with two outs in the sixth inning and a no-hitter against District 5-AAA foe East Hamilton.  The Hurricanes did finally get a hit with two outs in the seventh and they did ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors