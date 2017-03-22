Jakobi Johnson, 22, Arrested For Bank Robbery At SunTrust Bank Last Wednesday

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Robbery suspect Jakobi Johnson, 22, was arrested Wednesday morning by Chattanooga Police.

He is the primary suspect in a bank robbery that occurred at SunTrust Bank at 2201 E. 3rd St. last Wednesday. He was charged with robbery, possession of firearm while intoxicated (outstanding warrant), criminal impersonation (outstanding warrant).

Keisha Powell, 29, was also arrested for harboring a fugitive.

These arrests are the result of CPD Fugitive, Baker South Patrol, Robbery units and the FBI identifying, capturing, and charging the suspect.

