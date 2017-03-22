CSO Director Says Eliminating National Endowment For The Arts Would Pose Serious Challenge For Local Symphony

 Wednesday, March 22, 2017 65.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday, March 22, 2017
The director of the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera Association said the elimination of funding for the National Endowment for the Arts would pose a serious challenge to the CSO budget.
Samantha Teter said, "Last week, the White House released a proposed budget that would completely eliminate funding for the National Endowment for the Arts for FY2018.

"The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera receives direct funding from the NEA for our education and community engagement programs - they were called "highly innovative and laudable" by NEA panelists - and receives indirect funding through the Tennessee Arts Commission.

"The elimination of the National Endowment for the Arts would pose a serious challenge to your CSO.
"We ask you to show your support for the CSO and for the srts by:
  • Contacting your elected representative.  The CSO has created a webpage with resources to find your elected representative, sample letters and messages, and other information. Americans for the Arts maintains a webpage where you can send a customizable email message to your elected representatives.
  • Staying up to date on the processThe CSO will continue to share critical updates through our social media outlets and emails, but we encourage you to sign-up for alerts from Americans for the Arts or the Performing Arts Alliance.
  • Sharing your support for the arts on your personal social media pages using #SaveTheNEA. There is strength in numbers and your social media circle can help.
"The NEA funds, promotes, and strengthens the creative capacity of communities across the nation by providing all Americans with diverse opportunities for arts participation. Students, community members in the greater Chattanooga area, and you will be impacted by this decision. Please take a moment to share your support with our elected representatives."

