Bill On Transgender Bathrooms Stalls In Legislature

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

The bill that would have prohibited transgender students from accessing restrooms and other sex-segregated facilities that correspond with their gender identity, SB 771/HB 888, on Wednesday failed to get the required motion to be heard from Senate Education Committee members, effectively halting the legislation.

Henry Seaton, LGBTQ organizer for the ACLU of Tennessee, said, "As a former Tennessee public school student, who happens to be transgender, I am thrilled that this discriminatory bill has failed to move forward. Not being allowed to use the same facilities as other students when I was in school made me feel singled out and unworthy, like my needs were considered less important than those of my peers. All I ever wanted was to be treated like other students.

"Today members of the Senate Education Committee sent a strong message that all students — no matter their gender identity — should be treated with dignity and respect in Tennessee schools."