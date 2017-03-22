 Wednesday, March 22, 2017 67.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Council Winner Anthony Byrd Told He Cannot Continue Working At The County And Be On City Post

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Anthony Byrd, who upset City Council Chairman Moses Freeman in the District 8 council race, has been told that under the city charter he cannot remain on his county job and hold the city post.

Mr. Byrd has worked in the Criminal Court Clerk's office for the past 22 years.

Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean said Mr. Byrd got the news of the ruling on Tuesday. He said, "No one at the city had told him about this earlier."

He said, "Anthony is a very likable and capable person and I don't think he will have any trouble finding another job. I am trying to help him find one."

Mr. Byrd makes $40,797 in his county job.


Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: BELL, CHRISTOPHER PAUL W 28 M 0 1 ER 0116271 POSS.OF DEADLY WEAPON DURING DANGEROUS FELONY BUTTRAM, TIFFANY LASHUN B 24 F 0 1 GS 1638991 DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCDOWELL JR, KEMONTI B 24 M 0 1 GS 1601953 LIGHT LAW VIOLATION MCDOWELL JR, KEMONTI B 24 M 0 2 GS 1601954 POSSESSION OF ... (click for more)

Bill On Transgender Bathrooms Stalls In Legislature

The bill that would have prohibited transgender students from accessing restrooms and other sex-segregated facilities that correspond with their gender identity, SB 771/HB 888, on Wednesday failed to get the required motion to be heard from Senate Education Committee members, effectively halting the legislation. Henry Seaton, LGBTQ organizer for the ACLU of Tennessee, said,  ... (click for more)

Repeal Obamacare, Congressman Fleischmann - And Response

Chuck: I'm writing to express my strong opposition to the plan that is being rolled out by Paul Ryan to replace Obamacare. And as I'm writing this, I'm remembering all the times you and all of your Republican colleagues over the last six years campaigned on REPEALING  Obamacare and used that call to action as the basis for your reelection. And I'm also remembering the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Will Perdue Abide His Oath?

Sonny Perdue, a licensed veterinarian who served as the governor of Georgia for eight years, is scheduled to appear for confirmation hearings  tomorrow  as the nation’s next Secretary of Agriculture. It has been nine weeks since he was named by President Donald Trump and horse advocates have been holding their breath for exactly that long. Will Sonny remain a devoted ... (click for more)

'Canes Bounce Back With 8-7 Win Versus Trojans

Soddy-Daisy one-hit East Hamilton on Monday in a 6-2 win. The Hurricanes gathered for a little chat after the game, and discussed their plight more before Tuesday’s batting practice. Apparently, a few words went a long way toward yanking the ‘Canes out of a slump starting the season. “The players and coaches talked after Monday’s game and we got some things ... (click for more)

Jones Sends Vols Through First Spring Practice Session

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. --  Tennessee took the field for the first of 15 spring practices on Tuesday , putting in two hours of work in helmets and shorts at Haslam Field. "I liked the energy. I liked our approach," said Vols coach Butch Jones after Tuesday's workout. "Everyone was trying to lead. That gets back to everyone can lead in their own way, shape and ... (click for more)


