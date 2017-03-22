City Council Winner Anthony Byrd Told He Cannot Continue Working At The County And Be On City Post

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Anthony Byrd, who upset City Council Chairman Moses Freeman in the District 8 council race, has been told that under the city charter he cannot remain on his county job and hold the city post.

Mr. Byrd has worked in the Criminal Court Clerk's office for the past 22 years.

Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean said Mr. Byrd got the news of the ruling on Tuesday. He said, "No one at the city had told him about this earlier."

He said, "Anthony is a very likable and capable person and I don't think he will have any trouble finding another job. I am trying to help him find one."

Mr. Byrd makes $40,797 in his county job.