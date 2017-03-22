 Wednesday, March 22, 2017 61.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

EPB Says Some Customers To Remain Without Power Through Thursday Morning

Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Hard-hit Berkley Lane in Middle Valley
Hard-hit Berkley Lane in Middle Valley
- photo by Brent McDonald, NewsChannel9 with a drone

EPB officials said some customers will remain without power through Thursday morning after Tuesday night's damaging and wide-spread storm.

As of 4:45 p.m., EPB continues to work about 300 incidents to restore about 2,866 customers who remain without power. 

Some of those still without power were in the Hinkle and Vulcan sections of Lookout Mountain.

At the height of the storm, about 60,000 customers experienced an outage. The Smart Grid restored about 25,000 customers who experienced at most a momentary outage and EPB line crews have successfully repaired enough physical damage to restore power to about 32,134 who experienced a lasting outage.

Officials said, "Most of the customers who remain out will have power by the end of the day, but the devastating nature of some of the damage to the electric system will mean that a few hundred customers may not have power until tomorrow morning."

For more information or to report an outage please go to https://epb.com/outage-map or call (423) 648-1EPB (1372.)

 

Hard-hit Berkley Lane in Middle Valley
Hard-hit Berkley Lane in Middle Valley
- Photo2 by Brent McDonald, NewsChannel9 with a drone

EPB Says Some Customers To Remain Without Power Through Thursday Morning

Dalton Police Department Seeks 2 People Wanted In Aggravated Assault Case

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


