TBI Arrests Woman In Death Of Pregnant Mother Of Her Grandchild

Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Vonda Star Smith
Vonda Star Smith

A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of an Afton woman for killing a pregnant woman.

 

Last Aug. 21st, at the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI special agents joined the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the discovery of a body along Jud Neal Loop in Afton.

The victim was ultimately identified as Jessie Morrison, 21,  of Greeneville. Ms. Morrison was pregnant at the time of her death.

 

During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information leading to Vonda Star Smith, 51, the grandmother of one of Ms. Morrison’s children, as the individual responsible for the crime.

 

This week, the Greene County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Ms. Smith with two counts of first-degree murder. On Wednesday, she was arrested and booked into the Greene County Jail on an $800,000 bond.


