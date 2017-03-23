Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAKER, ROBERT DAVID

1155 RIDGEHILL ROAD GOODLETSVILLE, 37072

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BARNES, ANTHONY LOGAN

3053 BURNING BUSH RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BARNES, JULIA NICOLE

171 HALLTOWN ROAD COTTONTOWN, 37048

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BEASLEY, ONTERIA JRQUZ

HOMELESS HUNTSVILLE, 35816

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SOLICITATION TO MAKE FALSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

---

BOYD, LONNIE LAVONE

1807 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.

OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA---BOYD, MICHAEL LEWIS727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)---BRADY, MAGAN MICHELLE2207 WEST SHEPHERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---BRADY, TEDARRIUS MONTEZ2015 EMMA KATE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---BROADNAX, QUINTUS ANTONINE3600 CHATEAU LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---CALLAHAN, STORMIE LANE49 HELEN CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---CARAWAY, JASON HAYNES655 SNEED ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)---CLAYTON, DANIEL RAY538 RHODIN RD MARYVILLE, 37803Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---CRAZE, TONYA LENEA9833 VINE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CULPEPPER, JAMES ROBERTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---DANIELS, TARA DANIELLE114B LUTTRELL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DO NOT, USE WRONG REEVES288 COUNTY ROAD BRYANT, 35958Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER---DO NOT, USE THANK YOU FIRST SHIFT12565 HWY 41 TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---DUNN, JUDDSON S3653 THRUSHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNLAWFUL PARKINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---ESTRADA-COJ, ALEX GEOVANY5001 KENNER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY---FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS3408 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE FROM GEORGIA---GASAWAY, JACKIE CURTIS12565 HWY 41 TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---GASAWAY, JOSHUA CORY137 LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---GASAWAY, SANDRA LOUISE13 GILLEY DRIVE FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GOODMAN, ASHLEY SHEA727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---GOODMAN, ERIKA NICOLE3616 MONTE VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HARDWICK, LAQUALA SONIQUE1904 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---HARRIS, JONATHAN ANDREW4839 HILLSDALE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION (3RD OFFEN---HOGAN, MATTHEW CHASE2003 BICE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE---HOLLAND, RICHARD EUGENE9205 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---JACKSON, MALLARIE BRYSON2067 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)---JAMES, DUSTIN BLAKE503 PITTS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRECKLESS DRIVING---JENKINS, ANTHONY KELSO817 HENDERSON AVE ROSSVILLE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---JOHNSON, JAKOBI BUTHELEZI2607 ANDREWS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaROBBERY---KESLEY, CHEYANNE LURAY8551 KELSEY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFALSE REPORTS---KING, GEVA300 FLAT BRANCH ROAD TRACY CITY, 37386Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR2452 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---LOVELACE, ANTOINE DEANGELO7730 ASPEN LODGE WAY APT 520 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MARTIN, TIFFANY ANNETTE2701 AUTUM CHASE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---MENDEZ-RAMIREZ, CARMEN545 BROOKFIELD AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE---MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY4111 HAVEN ACRES CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MURRAY, JENNIFER DAISYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---NEAL, BRITTNEY NICOLE10443 MCCAFE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---NORWOOD, GERALD LEBRON6007 PARSON POND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---OWEN, COURTNEY L1303 GOODSMEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE819 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---PILLOW, JAVARIOUS DEVON1825 SUNSET AVENUE COLUMBIA, 38401Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: UTCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---POWELL, KEISHA RENEE3303 E. 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT---PRITCHETT, JACKIE LEE449 BILLINGSLEY ST APT 117 SPENCER, 385853012Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---REEVES, SAMUEL E288 COUNTY ROAD BRYANT, 35958Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER---REEVES, YUELL FRANK4903 EDINGBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---RHODES, SELBREA VAKEBA1120 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---ROBBINS, WILLIE JR5161 RICE ROAD ANTIOCH, 37013Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT---ROBINSON, DAWN RENEE9728 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RUSSELL, WILLIAM C5343 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---SAMAHA, DANIELE ELIAS9729 ROOKWOOD CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONSPIRACY TO POSSESS HEROIN WITH INTENT TO SELL O---SHERRILL, IVAN R940 FORTWOOD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---SHOWALTER, MATTHEW GLENN513 GEORGIA AVENUE SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE FROM BARTOW COUNTY GEORGIA---SMITH, JANA LYNN10316 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY(UNDER $500)AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS---STENNETT, TONI MARIE83 BROWNS CHAPEL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---TATE, EMMA RUE107 ROSS LANE WINCHESTER, 37398Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5---TURNER, MATTHEW AMOS7180 HIRAM DOUGLASVILLE HWY DOUGLASVILLE, 30134Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---VENIER, KEVIN PAUL512 BRUNINIG LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---VERCELLOTTI, MARK EDWARD7207 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---WATSON, GARRY JAMES2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---WELLS, ALEX MCKINLEY3407 ROBERTS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---WHITE, WILLIAM ALEXANDER1309 SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)---WILLIAMS, JAMIE MICHELLE2103 COOLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION

