Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BAKER, ROBERT DAVID
1155 RIDGEHILL ROAD GOODLETSVILLE, 37072
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BARNES, ANTHONY LOGAN
3053 BURNING BUSH RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BARNES, JULIA NICOLE
171 HALLTOWN ROAD COTTONTOWN, 37048
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BEASLEY, ONTERIA JRQUZ
HOMELESS HUNTSVILLE, 35816
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SOLICITATION TO MAKE FALSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
---
BOYD, LONNIE LAVONE
1807 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.
OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
---
BOYD, MICHAEL LEWIS
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
BRADY, MAGAN MICHELLE
2207 WEST SHEPHERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BRADY, TEDARRIUS MONTEZ
2015 EMMA KATE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
BROADNAX, QUINTUS ANTONINE
3600 CHATEAU LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CALLAHAN, STORMIE LANE
49 HELEN CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
CARAWAY, JASON HAYNES
655 SNEED ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
---
CLAYTON, DANIEL RAY
538 RHODIN RD MARYVILLE, 37803
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CRAZE, TONYA LENEA
9833 VINE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CULPEPPER, JAMES ROBERT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DANIELS, TARA DANIELLE
114B LUTTRELL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DO NOT, USE WRONG REEVES
288 COUNTY ROAD BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER
---
DO NOT, USE THANK YOU FIRST SHIFT
12565 HWY 41 TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
DUNN, JUDDSON S
3653 THRUSHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL PARKING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ESTRADA-COJ, ALEX GEOVANY
5001 KENNER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS
3408 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM GEORGIA
---
GASAWAY, JACKIE CURTIS
12565 HWY 41 TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
GASAWAY, JOSHUA CORY
137 LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
GASAWAY, SANDRA LOUISE
13 GILLEY DRIVE FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GOODMAN, ASHLEY SHEA
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GOODMAN, ERIKA NICOLE
3616 MONTE VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HARDWICK, LAQUALA SONIQUE
1904 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HARRIS, JONATHAN ANDREW
4839 HILLSDALE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION (3RD OFFEN
---
HOGAN, MATTHEW CHASE
2003 BICE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
HOLLAND, RICHARD EUGENE
9205 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
JACKSON, MALLARIE BRYSON
2067 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
---
JAMES, DUSTIN BLAKE
503 PITTS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
JENKINS, ANTHONY KELSO
817 HENDERSON AVE ROSSVILLE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JOHNSON, JAKOBI BUTHELEZI
2607 ANDREWS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ROBBERY
---
KESLEY, CHEYANNE LURAY
8551 KELSEY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FALSE REPORTS
---
KING, GEVA
300 FLAT BRANCH ROAD TRACY CITY, 37386
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR
2452 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
LOVELACE, ANTOINE DEANGELO
7730 ASPEN LODGE WAY APT 520 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MARTIN, TIFFANY ANNETTE
2701 AUTUM CHASE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MENDEZ-RAMIREZ, CARMEN
545 BROOKFIELD AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
---
MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY
4111 HAVEN ACRES CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MURRAY, JENNIFER DAISY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
NEAL, BRITTNEY NICOLE
10443 MCCAFE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NORWOOD, GERALD LEBRON
6007 PARSON POND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
OWEN, COURTNEY L
1303 GOODSMEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE
819 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
PILLOW, JAVARIOUS DEVON
1825 SUNSET AVENUE COLUMBIA, 38401
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
POWELL, KEISHA RENEE
3303 E. 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
---
PRITCHETT, JACKIE LEE
449 BILLINGSLEY ST APT 117 SPENCER, 385853012
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REEVES, SAMUEL E
288 COUNTY ROAD BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER
---
REEVES, YUELL FRANK
4903 EDINGBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
RHODES, SELBREA VAKEBA
1120 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
ROBBINS, WILLIE JR
5161 RICE ROAD ANTIOCH, 37013
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
ROBINSON, DAWN RENEE
9728 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RUSSELL, WILLIAM C
5343 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SAMAHA, DANIELE ELIAS
9729 ROOKWOOD CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS HEROIN WITH INTENT TO SELL O
---
SHERRILL, IVAN R
940 FORTWOOD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SHOWALTER, MATTHEW GLENN
513 GEORGIA AVENUE SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM BARTOW COUNTY GEORGIA
---
SMITH, JANA LYNN
10316 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY(UNDER $500)
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
---
STENNETT, TONI MARIE
83 BROWNS CHAPEL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
TATE, EMMA RUE
107 ROSS LANE WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
---
TURNER, MATTHEW AMOS
7180 HIRAM DOUGLASVILLE HWY DOUGLASVILLE, 30134
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
VENIER, KEVIN PAUL
512 BRUNINIG LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
VERCELLOTTI, MARK EDWARD
7207 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
WATSON, GARRY JAMES
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
WELLS, ALEX MCKINLEY
3407 ROBERTS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
WHITE, WILLIAM ALEXANDER
1309 SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
WILLIAMS, JAMIE MICHELLE
2103 COOLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
