 Thursday, March 23, 2017 50.9°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAKER, ROBERT DAVID 
1155 RIDGEHILL ROAD GOODLETSVILLE, 37072 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BARNES, ANTHONY LOGAN 
3053 BURNING BUSH RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BARNES, JULIA NICOLE 
171 HALLTOWN ROAD COTTONTOWN, 37048 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BEASLEY, ONTERIA JRQUZ 
HOMELESS HUNTSVILLE, 35816 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SOLICITATION TO MAKE FALSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
---
BOYD, LONNIE LAVONE 
1807 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.

OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
---
BOYD, MICHAEL LEWIS 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
BRADY, MAGAN MICHELLE 
2207 WEST SHEPHERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BRADY, TEDARRIUS MONTEZ 
2015 EMMA KATE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
BROADNAX, QUINTUS ANTONINE 
3600 CHATEAU LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CALLAHAN, STORMIE LANE 
49 HELEN CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
CARAWAY, JASON HAYNES 
655 SNEED ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
---
CLAYTON, DANIEL RAY 
538 RHODIN RD MARYVILLE, 37803 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CRAZE, TONYA LENEA 
9833 VINE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CULPEPPER, JAMES ROBERT 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DANIELS, TARA DANIELLE 
114B LUTTRELL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DO NOT, USE WRONG REEVES 
288 COUNTY ROAD BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER
---
DO NOT, USE THANK YOU FIRST SHIFT 
12565 HWY 41 TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
DUNN, JUDDSON S 
3653 THRUSHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL PARKING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ESTRADA-COJ, ALEX GEOVANY 
5001 KENNER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS 
3408 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM GEORGIA
---
GASAWAY, JACKIE CURTIS 
12565 HWY 41 TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
GASAWAY, JOSHUA CORY 
137 LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
GASAWAY, SANDRA LOUISE 
13 GILLEY DRIVE FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GOODMAN, ASHLEY SHEA 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GOODMAN, ERIKA NICOLE 
3616 MONTE VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HARDWICK, LAQUALA SONIQUE 
1904 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HARRIS, JONATHAN ANDREW 
4839 HILLSDALE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION (3RD OFFEN
---
HOGAN, MATTHEW CHASE 
2003 BICE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
HOLLAND, RICHARD EUGENE 
9205 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
JACKSON, MALLARIE BRYSON 
2067 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
---
JAMES, DUSTIN BLAKE 
503 PITTS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
JENKINS, ANTHONY KELSO 
817 HENDERSON AVE ROSSVILLE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JOHNSON, JAKOBI BUTHELEZI 
2607 ANDREWS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ROBBERY
---
KESLEY, CHEYANNE LURAY 
8551 KELSEY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FALSE REPORTS
---
KING, GEVA 
300 FLAT BRANCH ROAD TRACY CITY, 37386 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR 
2452 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
LOVELACE, ANTOINE DEANGELO 
7730 ASPEN LODGE WAY APT 520 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MARTIN, TIFFANY ANNETTE 
2701 AUTUM CHASE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MENDEZ-RAMIREZ, CARMEN 
545 BROOKFIELD AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
---
MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY 
4111 HAVEN ACRES CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MURRAY, JENNIFER DAISY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
NEAL, BRITTNEY NICOLE 
10443 MCCAFE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NORWOOD, GERALD LEBRON 
6007 PARSON POND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
OWEN, COURTNEY L 
1303 GOODSMEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE 
819 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
PILLOW, JAVARIOUS DEVON 
1825 SUNSET AVENUE COLUMBIA, 38401 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
POWELL, KEISHA RENEE 
3303 E. 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
---
PRITCHETT, JACKIE LEE 
449 BILLINGSLEY ST APT 117 SPENCER, 385853012 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REEVES, SAMUEL E 
288 COUNTY ROAD BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER
---
REEVES, YUELL FRANK 
4903 EDINGBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
RHODES, SELBREA VAKEBA 
1120 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
ROBBINS, WILLIE JR 
5161 RICE ROAD ANTIOCH, 37013 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
ROBINSON, DAWN RENEE 
9728 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RUSSELL, WILLIAM C 
5343 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SAMAHA, DANIELE ELIAS 
9729 ROOKWOOD CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS HEROIN WITH INTENT TO SELL O
---
SHERRILL, IVAN R 
940 FORTWOOD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SHOWALTER, MATTHEW GLENN 
513 GEORGIA AVENUE SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM BARTOW COUNTY GEORGIA
---
SMITH, JANA LYNN 
10316 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY(UNDER $500)
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
---
STENNETT, TONI MARIE 
83 BROWNS CHAPEL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
TATE, EMMA RUE 
107 ROSS LANE WINCHESTER, 37398 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
---
TURNER, MATTHEW AMOS 
7180 HIRAM DOUGLASVILLE HWY DOUGLASVILLE, 30134 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
VENIER, KEVIN PAUL 
512 BRUNINIG LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
VERCELLOTTI, MARK EDWARD 
7207 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
WATSON, GARRY JAMES 
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
WELLS, ALEX MCKINLEY 
3407 ROBERTS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
WHITE, WILLIAM ALEXANDER 
1309 SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
WILLIAMS, JAMIE MICHELLE 
2103 COOLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BAKER, ROBERT DAVID
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/18/1958
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARNES, ANTHONY LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BARNES, JULIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOYD, LONNIE LAVONE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
BRADY, MAGAN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BRADY, TEDARRIUS MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CALLAHAN, STORMIE LANE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CARAWAY, JASON HAYNES
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/24/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
CLAYTON, DANIEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRAZE, TONYA LENEA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/26/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CULPEPPER, JAMES ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/31/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DO NOT, USE WRONG REEVES
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/10/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER
DO NOT, USE THANK YOU FIRST SHIFT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DUNN, JUDDSON S
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/21/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • UNLAWFUL PARKING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ESTRADA-COJ, ALEX GEOVANY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/13/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE FROM GEORGIA
GASAWAY, JACKIE CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
GASAWAY, JOSHUA CORY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GOODMAN, ASHLEY SHEA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/20/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GOODMAN, ERIKA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HARDWICK, LAQUALA SONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARRIS, JONATHAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/31/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION (3RD OFFEN
HOGAN, MATTHEW CHASE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
HOLLAND, RICHARD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 06/12/1953
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
JACKSON, MALLARIE BRYSON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
JAMES, DUSTIN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
JENKINS, ANTHONY KELSO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JOHNSON, JAKOBI BUTHELEZI
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY
KING, GEVA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING


LOVELACE, ANTOINE DEANGELO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARTIN, TIFFANY ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MENDEZ-RAMIREZ, CARMEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/10/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MURRAY, JENNIFER DAISY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/04/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
NEAL, BRITTNEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NORWOOD, GERALD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
OWEN, COURTNEY L
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
PILLOW, JAVARIOUS DEVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/01/1997
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

POWELL, KEISHA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
PRITCHETT, JACKIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/28/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REEVES, SAMUEL E
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/10/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER
REEVES, YUELL FRANK
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/17/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RHODES, SELBREA VAKEBA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS HEROIN WITH INTENT TO SELL O
ROBBINS, WILLIE JR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/05/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
ROBINSON, DAWN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/03/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SAMAHA, DANIELE ELIAS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/20/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS HEROIN WITH INTENT TO SELL O
SHERRILL, IVAN R
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/17/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SHOWALTER, MATTHEW GLENN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE FROM BARTOW COUNTY GEORGIA

TATE, EMMA RUE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/10/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
TURNER, MATTHEW AMOS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VENIER, KEVIN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/02/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VERCELLOTTI, MARK EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/26/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
WATSON, GARRY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 06/28/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WELLS, ALEX MCKINLEY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
WHITE, WILLIAM ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
WILLIAMS, JAMIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION





