Pet Dog Dies In Trailer Fire Near Signal Mountain Road

Thursday, March 23, 2017

A pet dog died in a trailer fire off Signal Mountain Road on Wednesday night.

9:30 p.m. in a mobile home park at 174 Bledsoe Terrace. The woman who lived there told Battalion Chief Carlos Hampton that she had just left for work when the fire was discovered. Chattanooga firefighters responded to a structure fire around in a mobile home park at 174 Bledsoe Terrace. The woman who lived there told Battalion Chief Carlos Hampton that she had just left for work when the fire was discovered.





The firefighters got the fire under control quickly, but there was substantial damage to the trailer. Chief Hampton said one of the woman's two pet dogs perished in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.





Volunteers with the American Red Cross responded to the scene to provide assistance to the victim. Chattanooga police and Hamilton County EMS also provided assistance on the scene.