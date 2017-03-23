Elmore Charged In Home Invasion After Victim Sees Him In Court With Woman Who Was Charged Earlier

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Evan Alexander Elmore has been arrested in a Jan. 14 home invasion after the victim saw him sitting in court with a woman who was charged in the case earlier.

Elmore, 22, of 6807 Hickory Lane, is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Briona Turner was arrested earlier after the victim told police a woman who previously spent the night several times at his residence helped carry out a home invasion at his home on McDonald Road.

Dylan Moore picked Briona Lishae Turner, 19, of 8319 Iris Dr., out of a lineup.

She was charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Moore said someone repeatedly rang the doorbell at his home. He said he thought it was his roommate, but when he opened the door, a black female and who he thought was a black male forced their way inside.

He said the female kept asking, "Where is it? Where is the money?"

The male put him in a headlock and placed a black pistol to his head, it was stated.

He said the female went into his bedroom before they left.

Moore said he went to high school with Ms. Turner. He said he became re-acquainted with her after finding several weeks ago that she was working at Hooters. He said they then started dating.

When he was in court for a hearing for Ms. Turner, the victim approached an officer and told him that the man sitting with her "is the male party who put the gun to his head during the home invasion."