Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For March 3-9

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 3-9:

03-03-2017
David Gene Edwards, 40, of 204 Lake Ridge Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of defective/missing brake lights and driving while license suspended.

Bobby Lee Ogle, 18, of 66 Amelia Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, tail light requirement and outstanding warrant.

Heather Marie Smith, 36, arrested for theft by shoplifting.

Maurice Dale Cotterman, 34, of 736 Burning Bush Road, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.



Bobby Alan Hannah, 47, of 414 Gum Springs Road, NW, Cleveland, TN arrested on a charge of obstruction of officers.

Regina Magnolia Rice, 48, of 667 Lakeview Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of officers.

Marcelle Tyreke Scott, 17, of 226 Fairlane Drive, Rossville arrested for disorderly conduct.

Teresa Nichole Fletcher, 29, of 118 General Bushrod Johnson Avenue, Chickamauga arrested on charges of affixing to misrepresent identity of vehicle,
Driving while license suspended, operation of a vehicle without current plate and tag light violation.


03-04-2017
Emily Dawn Lewis, 33, of 2450 Cloud Springs Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and operation of an unsafe vehicle.

Michelle Lynn Gann, 30, of 36th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of affixing tag to misrepresent, driving while license suspended/revoked, operation of an unregistered vehicle and missing/defective tag light.

Davida Kaye Caylor, 36, of 534 Sunny Breeze Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of battery, party to a crime and simple assault.

Misty D. Rodreguez, 33, of 102 Mayfair Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light violation.

03-05-2017
Austin Ryan Monroe Campbell, 21, of 1801 Tombros Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of multiple substances, open container, disorderly conduct, use of blue lights and failure to use turn signal.

Dylan Andrew McCormick, 26, of 2734 Silverdale Drive, Chattanooga arrested for theft of services.

03-06-2017
Anthony Lamar Lansden, 48, of 721 Hargraves Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, expired tag and no proof of insurance.

Daniel Lamar Sherlin, 27, of 226 East Avenue, Rossville arrested on a charge of entering auto.

Krista Lachele Hardeman, 31, of 100 S. Stovall Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of entering auto.

03-08-2017
Andrew Thomas Norris, 32, of 7301 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga arrested for probation violation.

Dwayne Melton, 53, of 69 Dietz Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, no insurance, brake light requirement and operation of vehicle without current plate.

03-09-2017
Spencer Ryan Poteet, 38, of 197 S. Center Street, Rossville arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Citation Statistics:

Speeding……….8
Use of flashing or revolving blue lights…………1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….2
Driving while license suspended or revoked………9
Following too closely……….1
Vehicle turning left……….1
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs…………2
Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle……….1
Failure to signal turn or lane change……….1
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle……1
License required……….1
License to be carried and exhibited on demand……….1
Driving in circular or zigzag course; laying drags…………1
Alteration of license plates……….1
Duty upon striking fixture to report………1
Window tint violations……….1
Suspended registration……….1
Seat belt violations………..6
Tail light requirement……….5
Proof of insurance required……….4
Defective/missing brake lights and/or signal devices……….2
Operation of vehicle without current plate……….7
Removing or affixing plate with intent to conceal……….2
Failure to obey traffic control device……….3
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….1
Duty of driver upon striking an unattended vehicle……..1
Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer………..1
Reckless driving……….1
Possession of marijuana……….1
Defective/unsafe tires……….1
Failure to exercise due care……….1



