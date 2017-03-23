 Friday, March 24, 2017 61.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Judge Bales Agrees To Ask Governor Haslam For Disability Leave

Thursday, March 23, 2017

General Sessions Court Judge Clarence Shattuck said he received a call from Judge David Bales Tuesday evening, saying he was in the process of preparing a letter to Governor Bill Haslam requesting he be placed on disability leave until he has received clearance from his doctor to return to the bench.  

Judge Bales said that his doctors are preparing their recommendations to be sent to the governor.  He said his doctor is out of the country and will be returning at the end of the week.  Upon receiving the doctor's letter, Judge Bales will send his request directly to the governor.  

Judge Bales also said that he fully intends on returning to the bench as soon as his health improves, and with God's help, to run for the judgeship in 2022.

Judge Shattuck further said that Judge Bales, in addition to his own health problems, also faces other stressful situations due to his wife's and aged parents' (father is 95 and mother is 93) deteriorating health conditions. 

Judge Shattuck said all his fellow judges applaud Judge Bales for taking this action, which will allow Governor Haslam to appoint another judge in accordance with the state law. 


March 24, 2017

Senator David Perdue Statement On Keystone Pipeline Approval

March 24, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 23, 2017

Joint Investigation Results In Arrest Of Sumner County Doctor


U.S. Senator David Perdue made the following statement on the Keystone Pipeline permit:   “It’s encouraging to see President Trump make building the Keystone Pipeline a priority. This ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABLES, CHARLES HOWARD  71 HUMMINGBIRD LANE APT. D5 RINGGOLD, 30736  Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the Gallatin Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a Hendersonville ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Validated Gang Member, Eric Cal, 21, Shot Thursday Night

Eric Cal, 21, was shot Thursday night, on Jarvis Avenue. The Chattanooga Police Department was called at 11:36 p.m. to respond to a person shot in the 1000 block of Jarvis Avenue. Cal was located on scene. He was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital. The injury suffered by the victim is considered non-life-threatening. Another person in the home told police ... (click for more)

Senator David Perdue Statement On Keystone Pipeline Approval

U.S. Senator David Perdue made the following statement on the Keystone Pipeline permit:   “It’s encouraging to see President Trump make building the Keystone Pipeline a priority. This is especially encouraging given that President Obama vetoed the project even when it had support from Democrats and Republicans. President Trump has said job one is getting our economy going, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Repeal Obamacare, Congressman Fleischmann - And Response (2)

Chuck: I'm writing to express my strong opposition to the plan that is being rolled out by Paul Ryan to replace Obamacare. And as I'm writing this, I'm remembering all the times you and all of your Republican colleagues over the last six years campaigned on REPEALING  Obamacare and used that call to action as the basis for your reelection. And I'm also remembering the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Scottsboro Boys

There is a good-sized train tunnel that runs under the northern tip of Lookout Mountain, right next to Cummings Highway. It was inside that tunnel on this very weekend 86 years ago, that the worst tragedy in the fabled history of the South was born. This was during the tight grip of the Depression and about two dozen hobos had jumped the train from the time it left Southern Railway's ... (click for more)

Sports

Storrs' Two-Hitter Leads Bears Past Patriots 4-0

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Jefferson County had no trouble scoring runs while winning its first four games to open the high school baseball season. But Bradley Central right-hander Tripp Storrs stopped the Patriots cold Thursday at the Toby McKenzie Baseball Complex in an Ooltewah Invitational game. Storrs threw a masterful two-hit shutout and Bradley manufactured all its runs ... (click for more)

Grundy Co. Gets First Softball Win Over CSAS

Grundy County got its first softball win of the season with a 10-3 victory over CSAS in the Lookout Valley Invitational Thursday evening, but they came up short in the next game in a 10-9 loss to South Pittsburg. The three-day tournament continues with more pool play on Friday at the O’Mary-Conard Field next to Lookout Valley Elementary School while bracket play will take place ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors