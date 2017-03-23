 Thursday, March 23, 2017 63.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Alexander Meets With FDA Commissioner Nominee Dr. Scott Gottlieb

Thursday, March 23, 2017
Senator Lamar Alexander meets with FDA Commissioner nominee Dr. Scott Gottlieb in Alexander’s Washington, D.C., office
Senator Lamar Alexander meets with FDA Commissioner nominee Dr. Scott Gottlieb in Alexander’s Washington, D.C., office

Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander Thursday released the following statement after meeting with Dr. Scott Gottlieb, President Trump’s nominee to head the Food and Drug Administration:

“I had an excellent meeting with Dr. Gottlieb and believe he’s well-qualified to lead the FDA. He has held three roles at the agency, been a practicing physician, and is a cancer survivor, so he understands from nearly every perspective the importance of the agency he’s been tapped to lead. I look forward to working with him on implementing the 21st Century Cures Act and bringing safe and effective drugs and medical devices to patients more quickly, protecting our nation's food supply, and promptly reauthorizing the medical product user fee agreements." 

Dr. Gottlieb has held several positions at the FDA, serving as FDA deputy commissioner, as senior advisor to the FDA commissioner, and as the agency’s director of Medical Policy Development.  

Senator Alexander serves as the chairman of the Senate’s health committee. The committee will schedule a hearing for Dr. Gottlieb after receiving his Office of Government Ethics paperwork.


