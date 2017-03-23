Thursday, March 23, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 10-16:

03-10-2017

Joshua Ryan Cannon, 31, of 4216 Rolling Hills Destin Drive, Dunlap, TN was arrested on an outstanding warrant.



03-11-2017

Nicholas Job Hardy, 21, of 548 East Garden Farm Road, Rossville was arrested on an outstanding warrant.



Jamen Christian Smith, 18, of 110 Allgood Street, Rossville arrested for disorderly conduct.



Jerry Daniel Brown, 36, of 117 Whiteoak Street, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.





03-12-2017James Hunter Grimes, 21, of 204 Avis Drive, Dalton arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and disregarding a traffic signal.Chad Lee Burnette, 31, of 8697 Daisy Dallas Road, Hixson arrested on charges of driving while revoked, fleeing attempting to elude, fugitive, improper right turn, obstruction, reckless driving and speeding.Randy Abraham, 28, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving without valid license and failure to yield entering roadway.03-14-2017Mason Lee Riley, 22, of 1007 Betsy Pack Drive, Jasper, TN arrested on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, interference with custody and defective/missing tag light.03-15-2017Adam Lee Abbott, 30, of 3103 East 45th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, no insurance and suspended registration.Roy Willie Glover, 17, of 2105 East Rawlings Street, Chattanooga arrested for giving false information.Christopher Lee Tidwell, 30, of 3217 Pinewood Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.03-16-2017Katherine Patrice Taylor, 26, of 514 Kristen Drive, Chickamauga arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, open container, possession of methamphetamine and possession of schedule IV.Gavin Sean Barfield, 19, of 4793 Straight Gut Road, Lafayette arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of schedule IV.Speeding……….12Entering or crossing roadway………2Driving while license suspended or revoked………3Required position & methods of turning at intersections……….2Following too closely……….2Vehicle turning left……….2Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle……1License required……….2Pedestrians walking on or along roadway……….2Suspended registration……….5Seat belt violations………..3Loud music……….1Proof of insurance required……….5Failure to exercise due care……….3Operation of vehicle without current plate……….4Removing or affixing plate with intent to conceal……….1Failure to obey traffic control device……….2Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….2Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer………..1Reckless driving……….1Possession of marijuana……….2