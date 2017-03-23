 Thursday, March 23, 2017 63.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For March 10-16

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 10-16:

03-10-2017
Joshua Ryan Cannon, 31, of 4216 Rolling Hills Destin Drive, Dunlap, TN was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

03-11-2017
Nicholas Job Hardy, 21, of 548 East Garden Farm Road, Rossville was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Jamen Christian Smith, 18, of 110 Allgood Street, Rossville arrested for disorderly conduct.

Jerry Daniel Brown, 36, of 117 Whiteoak Street, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.



03-12-2017
James Hunter Grimes, 21, of 204 Avis Drive, Dalton arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and disregarding a traffic signal.

Chad Lee Burnette, 31, of 8697 Daisy Dallas Road, Hixson arrested on charges of driving while revoked, fleeing attempting to elude, fugitive, improper right turn, obstruction, reckless driving and speeding.

Randy Abraham, 28, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving without valid license and failure to yield entering roadway.

03-14-2017
Mason Lee Riley, 22, of 1007 Betsy Pack Drive, Jasper, TN arrested on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, interference with custody and defective/missing tag light.

03-15-2017
Adam Lee Abbott, 30, of 3103 East 45th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, no insurance and suspended registration.

Roy Willie Glover, 17, of 2105 East Rawlings Street, Chattanooga arrested for giving false information.

Christopher Lee Tidwell, 30, of 3217 Pinewood Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.

03-16-2017
Katherine Patrice Taylor, 26, of 514 Kristen Drive, Chickamauga arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, open container, possession of methamphetamine and possession of schedule IV.

Gavin Sean Barfield, 19, of 4793 Straight Gut Road, Lafayette arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of schedule IV.

Citation Statistics:

Speeding……….12
Entering or crossing roadway………2
Driving while license suspended or revoked………3
Required position & methods of turning at intersections……….2
Following too closely……….2
Vehicle turning left……….2
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle……1
License required……….2
Pedestrians walking on or along roadway……….2
Suspended registration……….5
Seat belt violations………..3
Loud music……….1
Proof of insurance required……….5
Failure to exercise due care……….3
Operation of vehicle without current plate……….4
Removing or affixing plate with intent to conceal……….1
Failure to obey traffic control device……….2
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….2
Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer………..1
Reckless driving……….1
Possession of marijuana……….2



March 23, 2017

Senators Introduce Comprehensive Legislation To Hold Iran Accountable

March 23, 2017

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For March 10-16

March 23, 2017

Alexander Meets With FDA Commissioner Nominee Dr. Scott Gottlieb


Senators Bob Corker (R-Tn.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Marco Rubio (R-Fl.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Tom Cotton (R-Ar.), and Bob Casey (D-Pa.) on Thursday, led a group of more than a dozen senators in ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 10-16: 03-10-2017 Joshua Ryan Cannon, 31, of 4216 Rolling Hills Destin Drive, Dunlap, TN was arrested on an outstanding warrant. ... (click for more)

Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander Thursday released the following statement after meeting with Dr. Scott Gottlieb, President Trump’s nominee to head the Food and Drug Administration: ... (click for more)


Opinion

Repeal Obamacare, Congressman Fleischmann - And Response (2)

Chuck: I'm writing to express my strong opposition to the plan that is being rolled out by Paul Ryan to replace Obamacare. And as I'm writing this, I'm remembering all the times you and all of your Republican colleagues over the last six years campaigned on REPEALING  Obamacare and used that call to action as the basis for your reelection. And I'm also remembering the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: You, The Bald-Headed Lady

You were wearing a pretty sweat shirt and blue jeans when I saw you outside the Infusion Center at Erlanger Hospital on Wednesday. You were the one who was nearly bald and I was the guy you greeted with a huge smile as we said hello in passing. You reminded me exactly of my brother Franklin. Years ago when chemotherapy began to rob him of his hair, Franklin was pretty devastated ... (click for more)

Sports

'Canes Bounce Back With 8-7 Win Versus Trojans

Soddy-Daisy one-hit East Hamilton on Monday in a 6-2 win. The Hurricanes gathered for a little chat after the game, and discussed their plight more before Tuesday’s batting practice. Apparently, a few words went a long way toward yanking the ‘Canes out of a slump starting the season. “The players and coaches talked after Monday’s game and we got some things ... (click for more)

Jones Sends Vols Through First Spring Practice Session

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. --  Tennessee took the field for the first of 15 spring practices on Tuesday , putting in two hours of work in helmets and shorts at Haslam Field. "I liked the energy. I liked our approach," said Vols coach Butch Jones after Tuesday's workout. "Everyone was trying to lead. That gets back to everyone can lead in their own way, shape and ... (click for more)


