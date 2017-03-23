Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 10-16:
03-10-2017
Joshua Ryan Cannon, 31, of 4216 Rolling Hills Destin Drive, Dunlap, TN was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
03-11-2017
Nicholas Job Hardy, 21, of 548 East Garden Farm Road, Rossville was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Jamen Christian Smith, 18, of 110 Allgood Street, Rossville arrested for disorderly conduct.
Jerry Daniel Brown, 36, of 117 Whiteoak Street, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
03-12-2017
James Hunter Grimes, 21, of 204 Avis Drive, Dalton arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and disregarding a traffic signal.
Chad Lee Burnette, 31, of 8697 Daisy Dallas Road, Hixson arrested on charges of driving while revoked, fleeing attempting to elude, fugitive, improper right turn, obstruction, reckless driving and speeding.
Randy Abraham, 28, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving without valid license and failure to yield entering roadway.
03-14-2017
Mason Lee Riley, 22, of 1007 Betsy Pack Drive, Jasper, TN arrested on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, interference with custody and defective/missing tag light.
03-15-2017
Adam Lee Abbott, 30, of 3103 East 45th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, no insurance and suspended registration.
Roy Willie Glover, 17, of 2105 East Rawlings Street, Chattanooga arrested for giving false information.
Christopher Lee Tidwell, 30, of 3217 Pinewood Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
03-16-2017
Katherine Patrice Taylor, 26, of 514 Kristen Drive, Chickamauga arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, open container, possession of methamphetamine and possession of schedule IV.
Gavin Sean Barfield, 19, of 4793 Straight Gut Road, Lafayette arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of schedule IV.
Citation Statistics:
Speeding……….12
Entering or crossing roadway………2
Driving while license suspended or revoked………3
Required position & methods of turning at intersections……….2
Following too closely……….2
Vehicle turning left……….2
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle……1
License required……….2
Pedestrians walking on or along roadway……….2
Suspended registration……….5
Seat belt violations………..3
Loud music……….1
Proof of insurance required……….5
Failure to exercise due care……….3
Operation of vehicle without current plate……….4
Removing or affixing plate with intent to conceal……….1
Failure to obey traffic control device……….2
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….2
Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer………..1
Reckless driving……….1
Possession of marijuana……….2