Alexander, Corker Praise Selection Of Nashvillian As Ambassador To Japan

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) on Thursday released the following statement on President Trump’s selection of Nashvillian Bill Hagerty to become the next U.S. ambassador to Japan:

“There’s no more important two-country relationship than the one between the United States and Japan, and no state has a closer relationship with Japan than Tennessee has had. Bill Hagerty has been an integral part of that, having lived and worked in Japan and having served with distinction as our state’s Economic and Community Development commissioner. This is one of the president’s most important appointments and an outstanding choice.”

Senator Bob Corker said, “Japan is one of our most critical allies, and I could not imagine a more effective person in this role as the next ambassador of Japan,” said Corker. “I have worked alongside Bill to negotiate significant foreign direct investment that has generated positive, material impact on the lives of thousands of people and in our economy. He is a highly competent leader with exceptional negotiating skills that will serve America’s interests and our relationship with the Japanese people well.”