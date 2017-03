Thursday, March 23, 2017

One person was killed and a second person injured in a shooting in Brainerd on Thursday night.

The call was to 3301 Pinewood Ave. at 7:05 p.m.

It was reported that a silver vehicle was seen leaving the scene.

One of the persons shot, 23-year-old Antonio Baldwin, died during surgery.

The injury to William Daniel, 21, is not life-threatening.

Police said both of the victims are validated gang members and both were not cooperating when spoken to.

Pinewood is off South Seminole.