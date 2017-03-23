 Friday, March 24, 2017 57.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Joint Investigation Results In Arrest Of Sumner County Doctor

Thursday, March 23, 2017
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the Gallatin Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a Hendersonville doctor on prescription-related charges.
 
In February, investigators with the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force began investigating complaints that Dr. Lawrence Joseph Valdez may be issuing prescriptions for narcotics in exchange for sexual favors. Valdez is a medical doctor licensed in Tennessee and Kentucky, specializing in emergency medicine. Further investigation with the DTF and TBI revealed information that Valdez had issued prescriptions for narcotics and other drugs in exchange for money and sexual acts from multiple individuals.
 
 
Thursday, Valdez was arrested and charged with five counts of issuing prescriptions for narcotics outside the scope of medical practice. He was booked into the Sumner County Jail, where he is being held on a $500,000 bond. Additionally, one condition of his bond is the surrender of his DEA prescription license.

Opinion

Repeal Obamacare, Congressman Fleischmann - And Response (2)

Chuck: I'm writing to express my strong opposition to the plan that is being rolled out by Paul Ryan to replace Obamacare. And as I'm writing this, I'm remembering all the times you and all of your Republican colleagues over the last six years campaigned on REPEALING  Obamacare and used that call to action as the basis for your reelection. And I'm also remembering the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: You, The Bald-Headed Lady

You were wearing a pretty sweat shirt and blue jeans when I saw you outside the Infusion Center at Erlanger Hospital on Wednesday. You were the one who was nearly bald and I was the guy you greeted with a huge smile as we said hello in passing. You reminded me exactly of my brother Franklin. Years ago when chemotherapy began to rob him of his hair, Franklin was pretty devastated ... (click for more)

Sports

Storrs' Two-Hitter Leads Bears Past Patriots 4-0

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Jefferson County had no trouble scoring runs while winning its first four games to open the high school baseball season. But Bradley Central right-hander Tripp Storrs stopped the Patriots cold Thursday at the Toby McKenzie Baseball Complex in an Ooltewah Invitational game. Storrs threw a masterful two-hit shutout and Bradley manufactured all its runs ... (click for more)

Grundy Co. Gets First Softball Win Over CSAS

Grundy County got its first softball win of the season with a 10-3 victory over CSAS in the Lookout Valley Invitational Thursday evening, but they came up short in the next game in a 10-9 loss to South Pittsburg. The three-day tournament continues with more pool play on Friday at the O’Mary-Conard Field next to Lookout Valley Elementary School while bracket play will take place ... (click for more)


