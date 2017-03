Hall And Rodriguez Turn Themselves In Regarding Aggravated Assault Case

Friday, March 24, 2017

Susana Rodriguez

The Dalton Police Department reported that Jeremy Wayne Hall, 17, and Susana Rodriguez, 18, turned themselves in Thursday evening. Both were wanted on warrants related to an aggravated assault that happened Feb. 11, in Dalton. The pair had previously agreed to turn themselves in on their warrants two weeks ago, but have not done so.The original incident happened during the early morning hours of Feb. 11, at the apartment complex at 703 West Crawford Street. Cameron Hall, 19, and Shanda Jackson, 26 had been accused by residents of the apartment of stealing their property. Late on the evening of Feb. 10, Cameron Hall and Shanda Jackson confronted and fought the residents of the apartment.Then, after 3 a.m. on the morning of the 11th, the pair returned armed with baseball bats along with a group that included Jeremy Hall, Susana Rodriguez, and Joshua Molina, 27. Two victims at the apartment were attacked by members of the group with baseball bats, suffering lacerations on their heads and injuries to their arms. Cameron Hall, Shanda Jackson, and Joshua Molina have already been arrested on charges related to the assault.Jeremy Wayne Hall had a warrant for his arrest on an aggravated assault charge and Susan Rodriguez had a felony warrant for making false statements during the investigation of the incident. Pictures of both individuals are included with this release.